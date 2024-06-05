Brittany Cartwright Details "Horrible" Insults Jax Taylor Called Her Before Breakup

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Blows Up on Jax Taylor for Questioning Her Drinking Habits

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's relationship turmoil was darker than fans might have imagined.

On The Valley's season one finale, the Bravo stars—who announced their separation in February—broke up after four years of marriage with Brittany detailing the final straw that caused her to move out of their Los Angeles home with their 3-year-old son Cruz.

During an intense post-split conversation about the state of their marriage during the June 4 episode, Brittany told her estranged husband, "You're not just gonna get away with the way you've treated me for all these years."

In a flashback, the Kentucky native and costars Kristen Doute and Zack Whickham recount the insults Jax has hurled at Brittany over the years. "Does he say, 'I know I treat you like s—t,'" Kristen asks. "'I know I'm mean. I know I've called you fat and I've told you you're f--king lazy and that you're not going to have any friends if you guys break up?'

The final jab was particularly hurtful to Brittany, who admitted to her BFFs, "That was one of the main things, him saying I have no friends here in L.A."