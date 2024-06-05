NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Brittany Cartwright Details "Horrible" Insults Jax Taylor Called Her Before Breakup

Brittany Cartwright revealed the final straw that led to her leaving Jax Taylor during The Valley's season one finale. Inside their intense showdown over his alleged "horrible" behavior.

By Brett Malec Jun 05, 2024 2:00 AMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVBravoCouplesJax TaylorNBCUThe Valley
Watch: Brittany Cartwright Blows Up on Jax Taylor for Questioning Her Drinking Habits

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's relationship turmoil was darker than fans might have imagined.

On The Valley's season one finale, the Bravo stars—who announced their separation in February—broke up after four years of marriage with Brittany detailing the final straw that caused her to move out of their Los Angeles home with their 3-year-old son Cruz.

During an intense post-split conversation about the state of their marriage during the June 4 episode, Brittany told her estranged husband, "You're not just gonna get away with the way you've treated me for all these years."

In a flashback, the Kentucky native and costars Kristen Doute and Zack Whickham recount the insults Jax has hurled at Brittany over the years. "Does he say, 'I know I treat you like s—t,'" Kristen asks. "'I know I'm mean. I know I've called you fat and I've told you you're f--king lazy and that you're not going to have any friends if you guys break up?'

The final jab was particularly hurtful to Brittany, who admitted to her BFFs, "That was one of the main things, him saying I have no friends here in L.A."

photos
Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Reunite for Son Cruz's 3rd Birthday

Meanwhile, Jax assured Brittany he had finally taken initial steps to seek help for his anger problems. However, she was quick to call foul on his efforts.

"Jax has been saying that he's gonna go to therapy for years now," the 35-year-old recounted in a confessional. "The day before we pick cameras back up, he all of a sudden has an appointment to go see the doctor. This is all a front. This is what he wants everyone to see and believe that he's actually gonna do these things to change. I bet you money he will not do it."

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Cut to Jax, 44, admitting in a confessional he never actually went to his therapy appointment because "it was really far" away...in Malibu.

Brittany's response? "Do you want me back, or are you just gonna sit there and let me go?" the Vanderpump Rules alum asked her husband of four years. "Because I will go."

And what Jax said next didn't exactly indicate that a reconciliation is on the couple's horizon.

"I do want you back, but you know what?" he replied. "You decided to leave me, which is hard for me in the beginning. But as the time's been going on, this has been nice. Don't you agree?" to which Brittany agreed, "I think it's been amazing." 

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

3

Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's Son, 3, Dies After Toy Tractor Accident

photos
A Timeline of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Breakup

Brittany—who has yet to officially file for divorce—then confronted Jax over his alleged insults.

"Why haven't you done anything? Why haven't you changed?" she asked through tears. "You screamed at me, said horrible things to me. That I had no friends here. That nobody liked me here."

Though Jax first claimed, "I never said that," he quickly followed up with, "I'm sorry, were we out drinking?"

In the end, the heated heart-to-heart left Brittany feeling less hopeful that they'll eventually work things out.

"Who just lies for attention? He does," she said in a confessional. "I've come into my own. I make a lot of money and I just feel like I have woken up. I feel so much stronger now. I know I'll be okay because I know my worth and I know I don't deserve to be in a relationship like this. What was I thinking staying with him this long?"

Keep reading to look back at the couple's full relationship timeline prior to their breakup. And binge The Valley any time on Peacock.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors

Welcome to SUR

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright first meet while vacationing in Las Vegas in 2015. He convinced her to join the cast of Vanderpump Rules for season four, which premiered that same year. Following her Bravo debut, the Kentucky native and Jax took their relationship to the next level in the public eye. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Going Country

The pair took a break from life in West Hollywood and headed to the brunette beauty's home state: Kentucky. They filmed their Bravo spinoff show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, where they experience many ups and downs in their relationship. The first and only season aired in 2017.

Instagram

Hitting the Pause Button

Brittany and Jax briefly called it quits in December 2017 after he confessed to cheating with fellow VPR castmate Faith Stowers. However, they rekindled their romance and appeared happier than ever during the Pump Rules reunion in May 2018.

"He was very persistent and just did not give up," Brittany told E! News following the reconciliation. "There were some times—sorry to say this Jax—where I'd have 30 missed calls from him. He just wasn't going to give up on me."

Instagram

The Big Question

Brittany shared the special news that she and Jax are engaged on Instagram. "Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7," she said of her proposal, which took place in Malibu in June 2018. " I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I am the happiest girl ever right now."

Instagram

Engagement Festivities

The two lovebirds celebrate their engagement news with their closest friends and family. It's certainly a night to remember!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Red Carpet Ready

The two bring the glitz and the glam to ther 2018 People's Choice Awards, where Brittany showed off her gorgeous engagement bling.

"Thank you sooooo much to the fans who got us this far, this is an incredible experience that I never imagined I would be apart of and I am so grateful," she wrote on Instagram. "I won't forget this night for the rest of my life..."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Two Lovebirds

In the midst of wedding planning, the reality TV personalities shared a special moment on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Instagram

Time to Party

The couple lived it up as they celebrated their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties in Miami. At the time, a source told E! News Jax and Brittany were "having a blast" with their guests.

Twitter

It's Official!

Ahead of their televised wedding ceremony, the couple got their marriage license at the Clark County Courthouse in Kentucky.

Instagram

Wedded Bliss

Family, friends and Vanderpump Rules cast members watched the Bravo stars tie the knot at a Kentucky Castle in June 2020.

Instagram

Baby Boom

In September 2020, Brittany and Jax announce they're expecting a baby boy. "Mom & Dad," Brittany captioned a phoyto of herself and Jax. "The love of our lives is coming soon."

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

End of an Era

Amid Brittany's pregnancy, the couple announced in December 2020 that they "will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules."

They added at the time, "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
And Baby Makes Three

Brittany gave birth to her and Jax's first baby—son Cruz Michael Cauchi—on April 12, 2021 "We have never been more in love," she shared on Instagram. "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!"

Felix Kunze/Bravo via Getty Images

Valley Rules

In January 2024, Bravo announced that Brittany and Jax—as well as fellow VPR alum Kristen Doute—will star in the spinoff series called The Valley, which will center around their day-to-day in the famed Los Angeles suburb.

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Taking Time Apart

The couple hinted at problems in their marriage in February 2024, sharing that they had separated for the time being.

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany shared on their joint podcast When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's Son, 3, Dies After Toy Tractor Accident

3

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

4

Skier Jean Daniel Pession, Elisa Arlian Die After Falling Off Mountain

5

Lady Gaga's Clap Back to Pregnancy Rumors Deserves an Applause