Brittany Cartwright Details "Horrible" Insults Jax Taylor Called Her Before Breakup

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's relationship turmoil was darker than fans might have imagined.
On The Valley's season one finale, the Bravo stars—who announced their separation in February—broke up after four years of marriage with Brittany detailing the final straw that caused her to move out of their Los Angeles home with their 3-year-old son Cruz.
During an intense post-split conversation about the state of their marriage during the June 4 episode, Brittany told her estranged husband, "You're not just gonna get away with the way you've treated me for all these years."
In a flashback, the Kentucky native and costars Kristen Doute and Zack Whickham recount the insults Jax has hurled at Brittany over the years. "Does he say, 'I know I treat you like s—t,'" Kristen asks. "'I know I'm mean. I know I've called you fat and I've told you you're f--king lazy and that you're not going to have any friends if you guys break up?'
The final jab was particularly hurtful to Brittany, who admitted to her BFFs, "That was one of the main things, him saying I have no friends here in L.A."
Meanwhile, Jax assured Brittany he had finally taken initial steps to seek help for his anger problems. However, she was quick to call foul on his efforts.
"Jax has been saying that he's gonna go to therapy for years now," the 35-year-old recounted in a confessional. "The day before we pick cameras back up, he all of a sudden has an appointment to go see the doctor. This is all a front. This is what he wants everyone to see and believe that he's actually gonna do these things to change. I bet you money he will not do it."
Cut to Jax, 44, admitting in a confessional he never actually went to his therapy appointment because "it was really far" away...in Malibu.
Brittany's response? "Do you want me back, or are you just gonna sit there and let me go?" the Vanderpump Rules alum asked her husband of four years. "Because I will go."
And what Jax said next didn't exactly indicate that a reconciliation is on the couple's horizon.
"I do want you back, but you know what?" he replied. "You decided to leave me, which is hard for me in the beginning. But as the time's been going on, this has been nice. Don't you agree?" to which Brittany agreed, "I think it's been amazing."
Brittany—who has yet to officially file for divorce—then confronted Jax over his alleged insults.
"Why haven't you done anything? Why haven't you changed?" she asked through tears. "You screamed at me, said horrible things to me. That I had no friends here. That nobody liked me here."
Though Jax first claimed, "I never said that," he quickly followed up with, "I'm sorry, were we out drinking?"
In the end, the heated heart-to-heart left Brittany feeling less hopeful that they'll eventually work things out.
"Who just lies for attention? He does," she said in a confessional. "I've come into my own. I make a lot of money and I just feel like I have woken up. I feel so much stronger now. I know I'll be okay because I know my worth and I know I don't deserve to be in a relationship like this. What was I thinking staying with him this long?"
