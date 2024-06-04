Why Grey's Anatomy Actress Jessica Capshaw Didn't Initially Like Costar Camilla Luddington

Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington may be each other's person now, but that wasn't always the case.
In fact, the Grey's Anatomy stars—who play Arizona Robbins and Jo Wilson, respectively, on the long-running medical drama—recently shared how their close friendship has evolved since their less-than-stellar first impressions.
"We met 12 years ago, and I think because we have such a solid friendship now that we must've always been friends," Camilla explained on the debut episode of their Call It What It Is podcast. "That was not the case."
And Jessica concurred, admitting she didn't even like her former costar when they first met back in 2012.
"I did not like you," The Practice alum laughed. "I did not not like you. When I first met you, I had just had a baby and was coming back to work and I was feeling very insecure about pretty much everything."
And Jessica—who shares children Luke, 16, Eve, 13, Poppy, 11 and Josephine, 8, with husband Christopher Gavigan—admitted that it was partially due to the buzz of the 40-year-old's arrival that brought about some initial unease.
"I might have shown up to set and people were atwitter about some beautiful new woman coming to the show," Jessica, who joined the show in the fifth season, recalled. "I think these things can happen where all of a sudden I was sitting across from this beautiful young woman and not feeling myself and I was like, ‘Mm I don't know that I'm going to like her.'"
To which Camilla—who shares daughter Hayden, 6, and son Lucas, 2, with husband Matthew Alan—jumped in to detail how she once offended the 47-year-old because of the way she thanked showrunner Shonda Rhimes for treating the cast to burgers.
"I realized kind of quickly that you didn't like me," The True Blood actress, whose character Jo was introduced in season 9, explained. "Let's call it the burger truck incident of 2012. There was a lovely burger truck and I snapped a picture of the truck and was like, ‘I'm gonna post it on Twitter, and tag Shonda and say thank you for the burger truck,' which was very polite. Um, someone wasn't a fan of it."
Camilla went on to admit that there was a "sliver" of Jessica eating featured in the photo, that caused their rift to come to a head.
"You were eating a burger like everyone else," Camilla described the photo, "And you were like, ‘You need to ask me before you post.' And I was horrified because I'm new and terrified and this is Jessica Capshaw. And I was like okay she full-on hates me because burgergate happened and the vibes were not good."
The duo continued their beef for a while—noting they were lucky their characters didn't often interact—but they ultimately buried the hatchet over another food: sushi.
"Long story short, we invited a group of people to go to dinner at Katsuya," Camilla recalled. "And we were the only ones who showed up. Basically, everyone canceled on us."
By this point, the actresses described their relationship as "fine," but it soon blossomed into a close bond over sashimi.
"And then we really did become friends immediately," Jessica recalled of the shared meal. "It was instant ease and total belonging."
