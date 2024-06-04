Why Grey's Anatomy Actress Jessica Capshaw Didn't Initially Like Costar Camilla Luddington

Watch : Grey’s Anatomy Stars Tease Jessica Capshaw’s Return in Season 20!

Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington may be each other's person now, but that wasn't always the case.

In fact, the Grey's Anatomy stars—who play Arizona Robbins and Jo Wilson, respectively, on the long-running medical drama—recently shared how their close friendship has evolved since their less-than-stellar first impressions.

"We met 12 years ago, and I think because we have such a solid friendship now that we must've always been friends," Camilla explained on the debut episode of their Call It What It Is podcast. "That was not the case."

And Jessica concurred, admitting she didn't even like her former costar when they first met back in 2012.

"I did not like you," The Practice alum laughed. "I did not not like you. When I first met you, I had just had a baby and was coming back to work and I was feeling very insecure about pretty much everything."

And Jessica—who shares children Luke, 16, Eve, 13, Poppy, 11 and Josephine, 8, with husband Christopher Gavigan—admitted that it was partially due to the buzz of the 40-year-old's arrival that brought about some initial unease.