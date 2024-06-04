Halsey "Lucky to Be Alive" Amid Health Battle

Watch : Inside Halsey & Alev Aydin's Split: Custody, Co-Parenting and More

Halsey's new song is her most vulnerable yet.

The 29-year-old released "The End" from her upcoming fifth studio album, and with it she's shared some details about a previously private health struggle she's been experiencing for the last few years.

"Long story short, i'm Lucky to be alive," she captioned a June 4 Instagram. "Short story long, i wrote an album. It begins with The End. Out now."

And though Halsey didn't outright name the health issues she's been dealing with, she tagged the Lupus Research Alliance as well as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society within the caption.

The post itself featured a carousel of images and videos, including an emotional montage of herself receiving medications via IV as well as clips of her crying, a second where she tells the camera, "Today is day one of treatment," a screenshot of a Notes app titled "The end of the f--king world" sent to a friend in 2022, a clip of her in a recording studio as well as a clip in which she rubs speaks to someone off camera, a bandage around her elbow.