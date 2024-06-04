Novak Djokovic Withdraws From French Open After Suffering Knee Injury

Watch : Novak Djokovic Honors Kobe Bryant After US Open Win

Novak Djokovic is taking time to focus on his recovery.

The tennis star shared he has had to withdraw from the 2024 French Open after sustaining an injury to his knee earlier in the tournament.

"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros," Djokovic wrote on Instagram June 4. "I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday's match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation."

The athlete, who defeated Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the tournament June 3, added, "I wish the best of luck to the players competing this week and sincerely thank the incredible fans for all of the love and continued support."

Following the match, the 37-year-old shared that he was experiencing some discomfort in his right knee, but that at the time the injury wasn't concerning to him.