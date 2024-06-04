Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Is “Stepping Away” From Acting For This Reason

Evangeline Lilly is hanging up the wasp suit.
The Ant-Man and the Wasp star announced she's taking an indefinite hiatus from acting and embracing a new chapter in her life.
"I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision," Evangeline wrote on Instagram June 3. "I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment."
But the 44-year-old isn't necessarily shutting the door, either, adding, "I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong."
Alongside her reflective caption, Evangeline shared a clip of herself in 2006 while filming Lost, in which she spoke about what she hopes for her future.
"I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world, but ideally, 10 years from now I'd like to be a retired actress," she explained in the footage. "I would like to have a family and I'd like to be writing and potentially influencing people's lives in a more humanitarian way."
Evangeline earned her breakout role in 2007 as Kate Austen on the sci-fi series and starred in several movies, including The Hobbit trilogy in 2013 and 2014. In 2015, she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hope Van Dyne alongside Paul Rudd in the Ant-Man trilogy.
While her role in Lost would change the trajectory of her life, The Squickerwonkers author previously admitted that she didn't think fame was in her cards.
"I would say it was my destiny because it certainly wasn't my agenda," she said on The Lost Boys podcast in 2018. "I was one of those very rare, rare actresses who wasn't trying to be an actress when I got that job."
"The only reason why I took the job at the time was because I had enormous faith, and I really believed that everything in my life just continued to sort of push and prod me and point me toward this thing," she continued. "Then it happened so quickly—it happened so easily!—that it felt like destiny. It felt like, 'I can't say no to this, or I'm saying no to my fate.'"
