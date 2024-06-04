Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Is “Stepping Away” From Acting For This Reason

Watch : '13 Reasons Why' Star Dylan Minnette Reveals The Reason He Quit Acting

Evangeline Lilly is hanging up the wasp suit.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star announced she's taking an indefinite hiatus from acting and embracing a new chapter in her life.

"I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision," Evangeline wrote on Instagram June 3. "I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment."

But the 44-year-old isn't necessarily shutting the door, either, adding, "I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong."

Alongside her reflective caption, Evangeline shared a clip of herself in 2006 while filming Lost, in which she spoke about what she hopes for her future.

"I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world, but ideally, 10 years from now I'd like to be a retired actress," she explained in the footage. "I would like to have a family and I'd like to be writing and potentially influencing people's lives in a more humanitarian way."