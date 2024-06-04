Kids' YouTuber Ms. Rachel Responds to Backlash After Celebrating Pride Month

Ms. Rachel is killing the critics with kindness.
The YouTuber, whose educational videos for kids has earned her more than 10 million followers, is addressing the backlash she's received after celebrating Pride month.
"I've shared prayers on here before and said, 'God bless,' and that's because my faith is really important to me," Ms. Rachel (whose real name is Rachel Griffin-Accurso) began her June 3 Instagram video. "And it's also one reason why I love every neighbor."
The former preschool teacher then referenced Matthew 22 in the Bible—the parable of the wedding feast in which Jesus is asked about the most important commandment.
"I believe it's mentioned eight times: 'Love your neighbor,'" Ms. Rachel continued. "So yes, everyone belongs. Everyone's welcome. Everyone is treated with empathy and respect. It doesn't say, 'Love every neighbor.' Except, there are so many reasons I stand strong in love. I stand with everyone."
She concluded, "That's who I am."
The 41-year-old told NBC News she received emails from parents who said they wouldn't watch her content any more "due to [her] support of the LGBTQ+ community."
"We have met so many wonderful families who watch the show, all with different beliefs, religions and political views," Ms. Rachel said in an interview published June 3. "We treat everyone with empathy and respect."
And although she understands not everyone will agree with her choices, she hopes to find some "common ground" with her followers. "We all want what's best for our little ones," she noted. "I believe there should be less division and more dialogue."
On June 1, the content creator posted a video honoring Pride Month.
"Happy Pride to all of our wonderful families and friends," she said in the short Instagram clip. "This month and every month I celebrate you. I'm so glad you're here. I'm so glad you're exactly who you are."
In the video, Ms. Rachel had anticipated some negative feedback about her message. So, she shared a reminder to those who might not agree with her post.
"To those who are going to comment they can't watch the show anymore because of this support, no worries and much love your way," she said. "God bless. I am not chasing fame or views. I'm standing strong in love."
