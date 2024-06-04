NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Kids' YouTuber Ms. Rachel Responds to Backlash After Celebrating Pride Month

Ms. Rachel, who has gone viral for educational videos on YouTube, addressed the backlash she's received for sharing an Instagram post celebrating Pride Month.

Ms. Rachel is killing the critics with kindness.

The YouTuber, whose educational videos for kids has earned her more than 10 million followers, is addressing the backlash she's received after celebrating Pride month.

"I've shared prayers on here before and said, 'God bless,' and that's because my faith is really important to me," Ms. Rachel (whose real name is Rachel Griffin-Accurso) began her June 3 Instagram video. "And it's also one reason why I love every neighbor."

The former preschool teacher then referenced Matthew 22 in the Bible—the parable of the wedding feast in which Jesus is asked about the most important commandment.

"I believe it's mentioned eight times: 'Love your neighbor,'" Ms. Rachel continued. "So yes, everyone belongs. Everyone's welcome. Everyone is treated with empathy and respect. It doesn't say, 'Love every neighbor.' Except, there are so many reasons I stand strong in love. I stand with everyone."

She concluded, "That's who I am."

photos
How Stars Are Celebrating Pride 2024 

The 41-year-old told NBC News she received emails from parents who said they wouldn't watch her content any more "due to [her] support of the LGBTQ+ community."

"We have met so many wonderful families who watch the show, all with different beliefs, religions and political views," Ms. Rachel said in an interview published June 3. "We treat everyone with empathy and respect."

Ms. Rachel / Instagram

And although she understands not everyone will agree with her choices, she hopes to find some "common ground" with her followers. "We all want what's best for our little ones," she noted. "I believe there should be less division and more dialogue."

On June 1, the content creator posted a video honoring Pride Month.

"Happy Pride to all of our wonderful families and friends," she said in the short Instagram clip. "This month and every month I celebrate you. I'm so glad you're here. I'm so glad you're exactly who you are."

In the video, Ms. Rachel had anticipated some negative feedback about her message. So, she shared a reminder to those who might not agree with her post.

"To those who are going to comment they can't watch the show anymore because of this support, no worries and much love your way," she said. "God bless. I am not chasing fame or views. I'm standing strong in love."

To see how other stars are celebrating Pride month, keep reading.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Katy Perry

The "Roar" singer shared an edited version of Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech—during which he appeared to make disparaging remarks about the LGBTQ+ community and denounced Pride month—splicing his words together to make it sound as though the athlete praised the graduates over their future careers, promotes "diversity, equity and inclusion" and wished people a happy Pride Month.

As Katy captioned her post, "Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything. Congratulations and happy pride."

Instagram / Jess Madsen

Jessica Madsen

The Bridgerton star celebrated the beginning of June with a social media shoutout to a special someone in her life. 

 "In Love with a woman,” she captioned her June 1 post, “loud about it and proud about it!"

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris

The One Tree Hill alum shared a moving message of hope to her June 2 Instagram Story under a quote about pride. 

"You are perfect," she wrote. "No matter how long it might take, you'll find your people. And they will help you find more and more of yourself. It's worth it. You're worth it."

Meanwhile, Ashlyn shared a reel of her and Sophia enjoying time in Paris, which Sophia reshared to her Story writing, "Mine. PROUD."

Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift

During her June 2 show in Lyon, France, the "You Need To Calm Down" singer yelled to the crowd, "Happy Pride Month, Lyon," while performing the 2019 anthem. 

Ava Phillippe, Instagram

Ava Philippe

Reese Witherspoon's daughter marked the start of Pride by reflecting on her comments about her sexuality in 2022. 

"Once upon a time, some gal on the internet said ‘gender is whatever' in reference to her own sexuality," Ava wrote in a June 2 post. "Many took her words out of context, but she knew what she meant. Anyways, this is her posting for the first day of pride month 2024."

Instagram / Lizzo

Lizzo

The "Good as Hell" artist attened a pride parade in Los Angeles' West Hollywood neighborhood. 

"WEHO PRIDE TODAY," she captioned her June 2 post. "SO MUCH LOVE & HUGS. IF I SEEN YA I LOVE YA."

(E! News and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

