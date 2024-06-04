Kids' YouTuber Ms. Rachel Responds to Backlash After Celebrating Pride Month

Watch : LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows to Watch During Pride: Fire Island & More!

Ms. Rachel is killing the critics with kindness.

The YouTuber, whose educational videos for kids has earned her more than 10 million followers, is addressing the backlash she's received after celebrating Pride month.

"I've shared prayers on here before and said, 'God bless,' and that's because my faith is really important to me," Ms. Rachel (whose real name is Rachel Griffin-Accurso) began her June 3 Instagram video. "And it's also one reason why I love every neighbor."

The former preschool teacher then referenced Matthew 22 in the Bible—the parable of the wedding feast in which Jesus is asked about the most important commandment.

"I believe it's mentioned eight times: 'Love your neighbor,'" Ms. Rachel continued. "So yes, everyone belongs. Everyone's welcome. Everyone is treated with empathy and respect. It doesn't say, 'Love every neighbor.' Except, there are so many reasons I stand strong in love. I stand with everyone."

She concluded, "That's who I am."