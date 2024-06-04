The Best All-in-One Record Players for Beginners with Bluetooth, Built-in Speakers & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Our Picks:
- Overall Best: ANGELS HORN Vinyl Record Player, $239.98
- Editor's Pick: Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK, $219
- Best Budget-Friendly: Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player,
$59.99$44.99
- Best for Beginners: 1 by ONE High Fidelity Belt Drive Turntable,
$229.97$199.97
Growing up, I loved going through my parents' vinyl collection. Looking at the artwork, taking out a record, hearing that needle hit – the whole experience was a vibe. But now, vinyl is trending again (or did it never really leave?) and it's easier than ever to listen to your favorite music in a new way. So, if you're new to vinyl, don't know what to look for, or just want a simple player that's pretty much plug-and-play, I've put together a list of the best all-in-one record players for beginners. Scroll down for shopping considerations and the top picks to get you started.
What to Consider When Shopping for an All-in-One Record Player
Some record players can get a little complicated. But, if you're looking for a foolproof system that's targeted for beginners, here's what you should look for:
- Price: If you listen to records casually and don't want a complicated setup, you can get a suitable option for less than $500. However, the less expensive a machine is, the more likely you'll experience decreased sound quality.
- Speakers: Almost all of the record players on this list come with built-in speakers (keep an eye out for woofers and tweeters which can enhance the sound). If you'd like to hear richer, crisper audio, you may want to consider external speakers which can connect via wire or Bluetooth.
- Connectivity: All of the record players featured here have Bluetooth connectivity, so you can stream or play music through the system for those times that you don't want to listen to a record. Some players even allow you to upload your vinyl tracks to another device.
Is a Record Player the Same as a Turntable?
Actually, a "turntable" is the part of the record player that holds and spins your record. It doesn't come with a built-in preamp, amplifier, or speaker, so it requires additional equipment.. A record player is the device that combines those elements into one machine.
So, keep on scrolling for the best all-in-one record players that are designed for beginners and modern users. Some have built-in speakers, all have Bluetooth connectivity, and they'll give you a great listening experience with easy setup. Vinyl-ly.
Overall Best All-in-One Record Player:
ANGELS HORN Vinyl Record Player
This record player may be one of the most expensive machine on this list, but reviewers rave about the sound quality and easy setup. The wood exterior gives it that retro charm and with built-in Bluetooth 5.0, you can connect your phone and other devices in a snap. The belt drive has two speeds, there's 4 built-in speakers, and you can play 7, 10, and 12-inch vinyl records. Plus, the removable dust cover keeps your machine protected.
- Size: 16.46 x 13.98 x 7.68 inches
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Speakers: Built-in
Editor's Pick for Best All-in-One Record Player:
Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK
When I wanted to get a record player, I asked my audiophile friends for their beginner recs, and they all pointed to the Audio-Technica. Like others on this list, it has Bluetooth connectivity for you to connect other devices, but there are no built-in speakers. It comes with two speeds, a protective dust cover, and I found set up to be a breeze. Reviewers report that the sound quality has great clarity and depth (perfect for your vinyl era).
- Size: 14.7 x 14.15 x 3.84 inches
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Speakers: None, must connect to speakers
Best Budget-Friendly All-in-One Record Player:
Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player
For price, portability, and cuteness, it doesn't get much better than this suitcase record player. It comes in 8 colors, 3 speeds, and includes Bluetooth connectivity and built-in speakers. However, there is no protective covering and this particular design has been known to wear down records over time, according to reviewers. But, if you want a casual machine to complete your aesthetic, it's a solid pick.
- Size: 13.9 x 10.1 x 5 inches
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Speakers: Built-in
Best All-in-One Record Player for Beginners:
1 by ONE High Fidelity Belt Drive Turntable
With a retro feel, built-in Bluetooth and speakers, this record player is perfect for beginners who don't want a complicated set up. Reviewers report that the sound quality is great at this price level and love the wood grain finish and dust cover.
- Size: 17.32 x 14.57 inches x 7.56 inches
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Speakers: Built-in
Best All-in-One Record Player for Smaller Spaces:
Victrola Eastwood Signature 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable
When looking at this design of record players, the Victrola Eastwood came out with one of the smaller footprints -- perfect for a more intimate space. There's even a silicone slip on the bottom to dampen vibration and a removable dust cover for keeping the machine protected. Like other machines, there's built-in Bluetooth and speakers for connecting with your other devices, and a 3-speed belt driven turntable.
- Size: 13.5 x 12.8 x 5.2 inches
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Speakers: Built-in
Sleekest All-in-One Record Player:
Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable
For a sleek, minimalist look, you'll want to add this Sony turntable to your cart. It includes Bluetooth connectivity, but you'll have to connect your own external speakers. The machine includes 2 operating speeds, a dust cover, and an adapter for 7-inch records. Reviewers rave about the sound quality and note that the machine is easy to integrate with their existing home audio system.
- Size: 14.5 x 17 x 4.3 inches
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Speakers: None, must connect to speakers