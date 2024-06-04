The Best All-in-One Record Players for Beginners with Bluetooth, Built-in Speakers & More

What to Consider When Shopping for an All-in-One Record Player

Some record players can get a little complicated. But, if you're looking for a foolproof system that's targeted for beginners, here's what you should look for:

Price: If you listen to records casually and don't want a complicated setup, you can get a suitable option for less than $500. However, the less expensive a machine is, the more likely you'll experience decreased sound quality.

Almost all of the record players on this list come with built-in speakers (keep an eye out for woofers and tweeters which can enhance the sound). If you'd like to hear richer, crisper audio, you may want to consider external speakers which can connect via wire or Bluetooth. Connectivity: All of the record players featured here have Bluetooth connectivity, so you can stream or play music through the system for those times that you don't want to listen to a record. Some players even allow you to upload your vinyl tracks to another device.

Is a Record Player the Same as a Turntable?

Actually, a "turntable" is the part of the record player that holds and spins your record. It doesn't come with a built-in preamp, amplifier, or speaker, so it requires additional equipment.. A record player is the device that combines those elements into one machine.

So, keep on scrolling for the best all-in-one record players that are designed for beginners and modern users. Some have built-in speakers, all have Bluetooth connectivity, and they'll give you a great listening experience with easy setup. Vinyl-ly.