Lady Gaga's Clap Back to Pregnancy Rumors Deserves an Applause

Watch : Lady Gaga Reveals She’s “In the Studio” Every Day Working on Her New Album

A star will not be born just yet.

Lady Gaga took aim at pregnancy rumors that surfaced while she was attending her sister's wedding June 1 with partner Michael Polansky, sharing a video to her social media denying the speculation.

"Not pregnant," Gaga wrote atop the clip shared to her TikTok June 4 before quipping, "just down bad crying at the gym."

Turning her followers' attention to more pressing matters, the "Born This Way" singer went on to share a link to "register to vote."

Gaga's message comes just a few months after she sparked engagement rumors with Michael a little more than four years after they began dating.

Back in January 2020, the "Alejandro" singer and the tech entrepreneur were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. Fast-forward to the following month, the House of Gucci star had her fans applauding after making their relationship Instagram official.

"We had so much fun in Miami," she captioned her post shared to social media that February. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"

But their romance would be categorized as much more than just fun, as the "Shallow" singer declared Michael was the "love" of her life that April.

And as a source explained at the time, their bond only grew stronger over time.