Lady Gaga's Clap Back to Pregnancy Rumors Deserves an Applause

A star will not be born just yet.
Lady Gaga took aim at pregnancy rumors that surfaced while she was attending her sister's wedding June 1 with partner Michael Polansky, sharing a video to her social media denying the speculation.
"Not pregnant," Gaga wrote atop the clip shared to her TikTok June 4 before quipping, "just down bad crying at the gym."
Turning her followers' attention to more pressing matters, the "Born This Way" singer went on to share a link to "register to vote."
Gaga's message comes just a few months after she sparked engagement rumors with Michael a little more than four years after they began dating.
Back in January 2020, the "Alejandro" singer and the tech entrepreneur were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. Fast-forward to the following month, the House of Gucci star had her fans applauding after making their relationship Instagram official.
"We had so much fun in Miami," she captioned her post shared to social media that February. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"
But their romance would be categorized as much more than just fun, as the "Shallow" singer declared Michael was the "love" of her life that April.
And as a source explained at the time, their bond only grew stronger over time.
"She is happy for this time with him," an insider told E! News of their time together during the pandemic. "They've been staying in at her place in Malibu watching movies, cooking and just hanging out."
And though the "Love Game" singer, 38, has grown accustomed to being in the spotlight, the source shared that the businessman, 46, is "down-to-earth," which served as a nice balance. As the insider previously noted, "She is incredibly happy with him."
In fact, it's the type of happiness that the 13-time Grammy winner—who was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino—couldn't keep to herself, especially on her 35th birthday.
"When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday," she captioned a March 2021 Instagram post featuring a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. "I love you honey. I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need."
And though the A Star Is Born actress isn't currently expecting, she expressed her hope to have her very own little monster someday.
"I will say I am very excited to have kids," she told InStyle in 2020. "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so funny—everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the womb!'"
It was a sentiment that the Haus Labs founder cherished for a million reasons.
"I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see Mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did [with my mom]," the musician told Allure in 2019. "That's the greatest gift of all, when you can connect with your parents."