The Best Pride Merch of 2024 to Celebrate and Support the LGBTQIA+ Community

June has arrived, bringing with it the vibrant celebration of Pride Month! This special time is all about honoring and uplifting the LGBTQIA+ community, and paying tribute to the brave activists of the Stonewall Riots and other key movements in history. Whether you're joining a parade, engaging and volunteering in Pride events, or immersing yourself in LGBTQIA+ literature, there are countless ways to express your Pride.
Now more than ever, it's crucial to support organizations making a real difference for the LGBTQIA+ community. One impactful way to do this is by shopping for merch that benefits charities such as The Trevor Project, GLSEN, and the It Gets Better Project. Which is why we've handpicked a variety of products that not only fund these essential causes but also champion queer-owned businesses. So, it's time to celebrate your true self and make a statement with our top Pride merch selections below. Or (for all my allies out there) spread the love and brighten someone's day by gifting these colorful treasures to your queer friends/community.
Levi's Pride Liberation Western trucker Jacket
This season, Levi's celebrates queer joy with a collection inspired by LGBTQIA+ rodeo and cowfolk culture, featuring standout pieces like the updated OG Trucker Jacket with western boot-inspired embroidery. In support of this collection, Levi's will donate $100,000 annually to Outright International, advancing human rights for LGBTQIA+ people worldwide.
Converse Run Star Utility Sandal CX Pride
Step out in style and comfort with Converse's latest Pride collection, featuring classic high-top sneakers and platform sandals designed to support you through even the longest Pride marches. Showcasing the vibrant colors of the transgender flag and a bold neon-prism rainbow, these shoes celebrate diversity and inclusion. Plus, Converse's annual grants support organizations like the It Gets Better Project and the Ali Forney Center, furthering their commitment to LGBTQ+ communities.
Brooklinen Pride Stripe Beach Towel
Revamp your summer setup with this dynamic striped towel, backing The Center's initiatives for NYC's LGBTQIA+ community with every purchase made in June. Boasting a velour front for a soft touch and a terry cloth back for quick drying, its generous size is perfect for lounging poolside.
Pura Vida Bracelets Rainbow Ring Stack
Celebrate Pride with Pura Vida Bracelets' vibrant new collection, offering an array of colorful bracelets, rings, earrings, and more, priced between $7 and $48. With every purchase, Pura Vida donates 5% to The Trevor Project, guaranteeing a minimum contribution of $50,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Crochet-Style Sweater Polo
With the crochet trend rising in popularity, this cute sweater polo from Abercrombie can be worn during Pride Month and beyond. In continued support of Pride, Abercrombie & Fitch is donating $400,000 to The Trevor Project this year, totaling over $5 million raised with our customers for LGBTQIA+ youth crisis intervention.
PBteen Heart Mug to Benefit The Trevor Project
Sip your morning coffee proudly with the Pottery Barn Teen x Trevor Project rainbow mug, featuring a vibrant design and inspiring message. Half of the proceeds go to The Trevor Project, supporting LGBTQ+ youth in crisis.
Bombas Week of Pride Ankle Sock 7-Pack
Ready to upgrade your sock game? These Bombas' plush socks are slip-resistant and blister-free, making them a must-have for any wardrobe. Plus, when you shop Bombas' Pride collection, you're not just getting great socks, you're also supporting organizations dedicated to helping LGBTQIA+ individuals experiencing homelessness.
UGG Unisex-Adult Urseen Platform
Partnering with ALOK for their 2024 Pride collection, the beloved Australian footwear brand introduces the unique URSeen platforms. ALOK's vision for the collection challenges shame and embraces vibrancy, championing the message that LGBTQ+ individuals have the right to be authentically themselves, fostering a world where belonging means embracing one's true identity.
Calvin Klein Pride Is Freedom Logo T-Shirt
Jeremy Pope and Cara Delevingne headline Calvin Klein's 2024 Pride Collection, featuring a statement logo tee with a "Pride is Freedom" graphic on the back and a sleek Calvin Klein logo on the front. In support of LGBTQIA+ safety and equity, Calvin Klein has committed $240,000 to organizations like ILGA World and Transgender Law Center and will host a register roundup in North American stores from June 3 to July 6 to further benefit ILGA World.
Kate Spade Rainbow Nylon Large Tote
Upgrade your summer look with this eco-chic tote made from 100% recycled nylon. With every rainbow purchase from Kate Spade, 10% goes to The Trevor Project, supporting LGBTQ+ youth. Plus, it's roomy enough for a 15-inch laptop, perfect for work or play.
Adidas Pride Skirt
Adidas's 2024 Pride collection, co-designed with Brazilian artist Pabllo Vittar, features a campaign starring prominent LGBTQIA+ figures like Tom Daley and Layshia Clarendon. Vittar's vision for the collection reflects the rich diversity of our community through a vibrant color palette, embodying and celebrating our varied identities and cultural influence.
Hollister Crochet-Style Tube Top
Hollister's latest collection offers six new gender-neutral pieces, priced from $16.95 to $49.95, now available on the Hollister site. Collaborating with GLSEN, the brand has committed to donating $350,000 this year, plus customer round-up contributions, raising their total support to $5.2 million.
Chrome Industries Mini Kadet Sling
Chrome Industries has partnered with LGBTQ+ nonprofit True Colors United to create a unique seven-piece capsule collection, showcasing their best-selling bags and accessories in a fresh grid pattern. All profits, up to $15,000, will go to True Colors United to support LGBTQ+ youth, available only while supplies last
Lululemon Align Dress Pride
Buttery soft and breathable, this stretchy sweat-wicking dress from Lululemon is crafted in collaboration with Lululemon's LGBTQ2IA+ Network, creating a vibrant, inclusive future for multifaceted communities.
Mattel Games UNO Card Game Play With Pride
Celebrate diversity during game night with the colorful UNO Pride Edition. While the rules remain unchanged, sales now support the It Gets Better Project, spreading hope and empowerment to LGBTQ+ youth worldwide.
When is Pride Month 2024?
Pride Month falls between June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, but it's important to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community all year long.
What is Pride Month?
Pride Month is dedicated to uplifting, celebrating and commemorating the LGBTQIA+ community. It is a time that represents solidarity and support with the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as standing up to any discrimination, violence and harm against underrepresented groups. It is also a time to uplift and celebrate LGBTQIA+ voices and culture.
How can I support the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month?
There are many ways to celebrate Pride Month. Aside from educating yourself and advocating for minority groups, volunteering and donating to LGBTQIA+ non-profits and initiatives is a great way to show your support during Pride Month, and year-round. You can also shop LGBTQIA+ owned businesses and brands that support key LGBTQIA+ charities, as well.
