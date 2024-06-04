NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Rihanna Is Expanding Her Beauty Empire With Fenty Hair

Rihanna announced she's launching Fenty Hair June 13, which is "designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair." As she put it, "It's time to play and get stronger by the style."

Prepare for your hair to shine bright like a diamond.

At least, that's the goal for Rihanna. The multi-hyphenate—who transformed the cosmetics industry with Fenty Beauty in 2017—announced that her mane attention is now on the upcoming launch of Fenty Hair.

"A new family is moving in!" Rihanna captioned her Instagram post June 4. "Fenty Hair is pullin up and it's time to finally have the hair experience you've been waiting for."

The 36-year-old has never been afraid to experiment with her looks, which is why she's giving fans the essentials they need to take care of their tresses while still having fun.

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," she continued. "I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural—so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!"

She concluded her message: "It's time to play and get stronger by the style."

Rihanna's Best Looks

Although Rihanna is keeping a tight lip on the exact products fans can shop, Fenty Hair launches in less than two weeks—on June 13.

Neil Mockford/WireImage

The "Lift Me Up" singer's new foray into haircare comes two months after she shared why she's committed to work on projects she's passionate about. After all, she factors in the quality time she spends with her kids RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months, who she shares with A$AP Rocky.

"They bring purpose to every aspect of my life," Rihanna told E! News' Francesca Amiker at Fenty Beauty's Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch in April. "Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it—especially when it takes me away from them."

As for how Rihanna handles being a boy mom? Let's just say she's the only girl in the world. 

"It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," she continued. "I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman and female and all my femininity—I embrace it so much more now." 

Of course, Rihanna isn't the only celebrity to shake-up the beauty industry. Keep reading to see what other stars have created their own cosmetics lines, launching innovative formulas and empowering missions.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Rihanna

The one and only Rihanna changed the game when she came out with her Fenty Beauty line in 2017. Not only did she release 40 foundation shades, forging a new industry standard, but she has since created innovative and exciting products. She also released Fenty Skin and has Fenty Hair on the horizon.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

In February, Selena announced Rare Beauty and it finally launched in September 2020. The brand's initial release featured a 12-range lineup. From foundation, makeup tools and liquid lipsticks to liquid liner, blushes and more, Rare Beauty has all your bases covered.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Beyoncé

The Grammy winner launched her new haircare line, Cécred, which features an eight-piece collection that helps cleanse, condition and repair tresses.

"My entire life and career, I've worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, colored, weaves, wigs," Beyoncé said in a press release shared with E! News. "I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good."

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Mother Monster delighted her fans when she released her own cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories, in 2019. While the songstress is no stranger to the beauty world, she decided to create something for everyone. From glimmering lipsticks to long-lasting shadows, her makeup has become a holy grail. And in June 2022, Lady Gaga "re-imagined" her brand with completely new products, a new retailer and more.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family alum debuted her beauty line called Toty with daily essentials—a CC cream, compact, serum and more—that prioritize suncare protection. "Growing up in Colombia, my life revolved around being outside in the sun," the actress said in a press release. "I loved the sun, but little did I know, the sun wasn't loving me back! Once I learned the true benefits of suncare and protecting my skin from sun damage and photoaging, I was hooked. I created toty with the idea that suncare should be an effortless part of your daily beauty routine—it's my biggest beauty secret."

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

It's safe to say Gwyneth's name is synonymous with Goop. After building her lifestyle and wellness empire, entering the beauty world was a natural next step. From power-packed face serums to unique body tools, the brand is chock-full of luxury products.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande

From vibrant liquid eyeshadows in holographic purples to universally flattering lip stains, Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty has everything you need to look out-of-this-world. In addition, the pop star recently entered the body care space with a collection featuring lotions, body washes and more.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman
Victoria Beckham

Nearly a decade after debuting her eponymous fashion label, the former Spice Girls member launched her namesake beauty brand. From shimmery (and crystal-infused) eyeshadows to high-quality serums, Victoria's line blends luxury with glamour.

Ciara / Instagram

Ciara

The "Goodies" singer debuted her skincare brand, OAM—an acronym she created for the phrase "on a mission"—on Sept. 15. "You've been asking," she teased in an Aug. 29 Instagram, "and here it is. Meet my secret sauce." Her line will feature five vitamin C-infused products, including a serum, eye cream and cleanser (to name a few).

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock
Hailey Bieber

The model released Rhode in 2022 to much success as her three-product line completely sold out after it hit online shelves. She has since launched a cleanser and lip glosses.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify
Gwen Stefani

The singer launched GXVE by Gwen Stefani in March 2022, giving fans lipsticks in her signature red, eyeshadows in everyday colors and more. She rounded up her debut line with a face oil, brow products and liners in electrifying shades.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Becky G

After collaborating with top cosmetics companies, the music sensation decided to release her own, Treslúce Beauty. She launched an eye collection first, which included an eyeshadow palette, eyeliners and falsies. Speaking to E! News in September 2021, she opened up about this exciting new chapter, sharing, "There's been something in the air for me, as a creative person, that felt it was just time."

Instagram
Halsey

Weeks after announcing they were pregnant in January 2021, the singer debuted their very own beauty brand: About Face. From a collection of wildly colorful eye shadows, dazzling highlighters and a range of liquid lipsticks, Halsey described their line as "make u(p) without rules." They also debuted a spinoff brand, af94, which is full of beauty products under $10.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television

Gabrielle Union

The actress released Flawless by Gabrielle Union, a haircare line that features products for "textured hair, protective styles and wigs." She and husband Dwyane Wade also introduced Proudly, a line made for melanated babies.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Target
Taraji P. Henson

In early 2020, the actress overjoyed fans with her eponymous haircare line, TPH by Taraji. Luckily, the brand's lavish yet inexpensive product range is available at Target. Best of all? The Empire star keeps blessing us with fun tutorials on her Instagram. In 2022, she released a body care collection full of lotions, oils, body wash and so much more.

George Pimentel/Getty Images for KORA Organics
Miranda Kerr

The supermodel finally shared her beauty secrets with us normals when she launched Kora Organics. Skincare lovers are fans of the brand's Noni Glow Face Oil, Noni Glow Sleeping Mask and Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum. Plus, some products are made with crystals. Now that's magical!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Fans can finally get that iconic J.Lo glow now that the star released her eponymous beauty line. From a luminous complexion booster to a power-packed face serum, the singer has all your essentials covered.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Alicia Keys

The singer entered the beauty space with a vision of how important self-care is. Keys Soulcare released with three key products: a gentle moisturizer, a crystal-infused roller and a relaxing candle.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Iman

The supermodel debuted her inclusive makeup line in 1994. Since then, Iman's namesake brand continues to be a force in the industry with its diverse collection of products that caters to Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lauren Conrad

Famous for her tear-dripping mascara on The Hills, it makes sense Lauren Conrad would step into the beauty space. For her initial launch, LC released a range of lipsticks, a gloss, a liquid liner and more. Best of all? Her line is vegan, cruelty-free and made with eco-friendly packaging.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can now add beauty mogul to her ever-growing resume! And in true Lisa fashion, her first-ever collection for Rinna Beauty featured three gorgeous lip kits—each including lipstick, gloss and liner.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Madonna

Feeling like a material girl? Madonna's beauty brand has you covered. Named after her moniker and 2012 album, MDNA Skin, is luxury in a bottle—literally, as the line includes products in the $150, $200 and $600 range.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
Jessica Alba

The actress launched her makeup brand, Honest Beauty, in 2015—and it's been a household staple since. Some fans faves from her line: the smudge-proof liquid lipsticks, the dual-ended mascara and primer and face masks.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Travis Barker

In September 2022, the Blink-182 drummer announced that he expanded Barker Wellness into skincare, introducing products such a face serum, eye cream, moisturizer and more. He exclusively told E! News the product he loves to use when it's cold, sharing, "The Renewal Balm is amazing year-round but especially a great go-to for the months where it may be a little drier. It's packed with hydrating and rejuvenating ingredients."

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Walmart
Drew Barrymore

The Golden Globe-winning actress first launched her Flower Beauty brand back in 2013. Since hitting the shelves, people have raved about its highly-pigmented blushes, nourishing lipsticks and durable setting sprays. Plus, most items cost fewer than a cocktail!

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross is always leading the way with her fun, fabulous and fierce lewks. So it was easy to see why she came out with her haircare line, Pattern. As the brand put it, it's "here to fulfill the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured hair community."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

What started out as a demand for lip kits, Kylie Cosmetics has turned into a fully-fledged line. The reality TV personality sold a 51 percent stake of the company to Coty Inc. for $600 million in 2020. She has since launched several new collections.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cindy Crawford

Ever wonder how the '90s super looks so dang good? The 54-year-old star credits her skincare company, Meaningful Beauty. From neck treatments to SPF-infused day creams to plumping lip gloss, there's a little bit of everything.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Harry Styles

Known for his daring fashion, it's no surprise that Harry Styles entered the beauty space in full force. Welcome, Pleasing—a line that offers fun nail polish shades, a unique roller duo to refresh your eyes and lips and an illuminating serum.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Hayley Williams

Paramore's frontwoman is known for her wildly colorful hairstyles, so it's no surprise that she launched a line of "bright, bold and beautifully obnoxious" hair dyes.

photos
