Rihanna Is Expanding Her Beauty Empire With Fenty Hair

Prepare for your hair to shine bright like a diamond.
At least, that's the goal for Rihanna. The multi-hyphenate—who transformed the cosmetics industry with Fenty Beauty in 2017—announced that her mane attention is now on the upcoming launch of Fenty Hair.
"A new family is moving in!" Rihanna captioned her Instagram post June 4. "Fenty Hair is pullin up and it's time to finally have the hair experience you've been waiting for."
The 36-year-old has never been afraid to experiment with her looks, which is why she's giving fans the essentials they need to take care of their tresses while still having fun.
"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," she continued. "I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural—so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!"
She concluded her message: "It's time to play and get stronger by the style."
Although Rihanna is keeping a tight lip on the exact products fans can shop, Fenty Hair launches in less than two weeks—on June 13.
The "Lift Me Up" singer's new foray into haircare comes two months after she shared why she's committed to work on projects she's passionate about. After all, she factors in the quality time she spends with her kids RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months, who she shares with A$AP Rocky.
"They bring purpose to every aspect of my life," Rihanna told E! News' Francesca Amiker at Fenty Beauty's Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch in April. "Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it—especially when it takes me away from them."
As for how Rihanna handles being a boy mom? Let's just say she's the only girl in the world.
"It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," she continued. "I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman and female and all my femininity—I embrace it so much more now."
