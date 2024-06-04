Rihanna Is Expanding Her Beauty Empire With Fenty Hair

Watch : A$AP Rocky Shares Rare Family Photos with Rihanna to Celebrate Son RZA's Birthday

Prepare for your hair to shine bright like a diamond.

At least, that's the goal for Rihanna. The multi-hyphenate—who transformed the cosmetics industry with Fenty Beauty in 2017—announced that her mane attention is now on the upcoming launch of Fenty Hair.

"A new family is moving in!" Rihanna captioned her Instagram post June 4. "Fenty Hair is pullin up and it's time to finally have the hair experience you've been waiting for."

The 36-year-old has never been afraid to experiment with her looks, which is why she's giving fans the essentials they need to take care of their tresses while still having fun.

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," she continued. "I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural—so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!"

She concluded her message: "It's time to play and get stronger by the style."