Andy Cohen Addresses RHONJ Cast Reboot Rumors Amid Canceled Season 14 Reunion

Andy Cohen's latest update on The Real Housewives of New Jersey might leave some fans wanting to flip a table.
Three days after E! News confirmed that the Bravo series will not have a season 14 reunion for the first time in the show's history amid ongoing cast fractures, the Watch What Happens Live host suggested not all of the current castmembers will be returning when cameras pick back up again.
When asked about a potential cast reboot on the June 4 episode of SiriusXM's Reality Checked, Cohen told host Kiki Monique, "Yeah, there was a lot of play with that one and I think the answer is—I was talking to a cast member about this today—we are gonna cross next season as that comes. Right now, we're just kind of focusing on, 'Okay, well if we're not doing a conventional reunion, what are we doing and what is something different that we could do?'"
Cohen noted RHONJ will likely follow in the footsteps of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which recently underwent a major cast shakeup ahead of its upcoming season 16.
"I think Atlanta was a really good example of we came out of that last season and we knew, 'Okay, we want to do extensive casting and we want to just give this some time,'" the 56-year-old explained. "I will say, we gave it time and a lot of people were saying, 'Well, where's Atlanta? What's happening? There hasn't been any announcements.'"
"I'm so happy with what's going on down in Atlanta right now," Cohen added. "Some things take time, and we want to take a minute to figure things out. There's no point in rushing into something just to rush into something."
Cohen also addressed the ongoing rifts in the cast, which currently includes longtime feuding sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, who are not on speaking terms, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler.
"I just think that there's a supreme level of kind of distrust amongst the cast with each other," he concluded, "and that's never healthy in terms of trying to make a great television show."
See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)