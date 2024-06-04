Andy Cohen Addresses RHONJ Cast Reboot Rumors Amid Canceled Season 14 Reunion

Watch : Why ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 14 Won’t Have a Traditional Reunion!

Andy Cohen's latest update on The Real Housewives of New Jersey might leave some fans wanting to flip a table.

Three days after E! News confirmed that the Bravo series will not have a season 14 reunion for the first time in the show's history amid ongoing cast fractures, the Watch What Happens Live host suggested not all of the current castmembers will be returning when cameras pick back up again.

When asked about a potential cast reboot on the June 4 episode of SiriusXM's Reality Checked, Cohen told host Kiki Monique, "Yeah, there was a lot of play with that one and I think the answer is—I was talking to a cast member about this today—we are gonna cross next season as that comes. Right now, we're just kind of focusing on, 'Okay, well if we're not doing a conventional reunion, what are we doing and what is something different that we could do?'"

Cohen noted RHONJ will likely follow in the footsteps of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which recently underwent a major cast shakeup ahead of its upcoming season 16.