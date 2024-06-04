Alec and Hilaria Baldwin to Star in Reality Show With Their 7 Kids

Watch : Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters

Alec Baldwin is returning to the small screen in a whole new way.

The 30 Rock alum, his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their seven children—daughters Carmen Gabriela, 10, María Lucía Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 20 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3—will star in their very own reality show.

The Baldwins—the show's working title—will come to TLC in 2025 and will see Alec, 66, and Hilaria, 40, invite viewers into their home to "join in the non-stop love, laughter and drama," per a press release from the network.

Alex and Hilaria, who wed 12 years ago, also took to social media to share the exciting news.

The June 4 video began with the couple sitting side by side, with Hilaria telling the camera, "We have an announcement to make," at which point the Boss Baby actor interjects, "Good God no..." before his wife jokes, "No, definitely not. We're done having kids. This is about our show!"