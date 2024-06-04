Felicity Actor Erich Anderson Dead at 67 After Private Cancer Battle

Watch : ‘Super Size Me’ Director Morgan Spurlock Dead at 53 After Cancer Battle

Loved ones are mourning the loss of Erich Anderson.

The Felicity alum—who portrayed Felicity's dad Dr. Edward Porter on the series—died June 1 following a battle with cancer, his wife Saxon Trainor confirmed on Instagram. He was 67.

Saxon—who tied the knot with Erich in 2003—shared a photo of him and some words from her brother-in-law Michael O'Malley, noting she was too distressed to write anything.

"He had a long successful career as an actor," Michael reflected in the June 1 Instagram caption. "He was on that old show Thirtysomething; he was Felicity's father on Felicity; he was killed in a basement in a Friday the 13th movie: he was on Star Trek and dozens of other shows. He was a smart and funny guy, a fantastic cook; he wrote three great novels which you can find on Amazon. I'll miss him but his ordeal is over."

Erich earned his breakthrough role in 1984's Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter and would later star in shows like 7th Heaven, The X-Files and NYPD Blue.