Felicity Actor Erich Anderson Dead at 67 After Private Cancer Battle

Loved ones are mourning the loss of Erich Anderson.
The Felicity alum—who portrayed Felicity's dad Dr. Edward Porter on the series—died June 1 following a battle with cancer, his wife Saxon Trainor confirmed on Instagram. He was 67.
Saxon—who tied the knot with Erich in 2003—shared a photo of him and some words from her brother-in-law Michael O'Malley, noting she was too distressed to write anything.
"He had a long successful career as an actor," Michael reflected in the June 1 Instagram caption. "He was on that old show Thirtysomething; he was Felicity's father on Felicity; he was killed in a basement in a Friday the 13th movie: he was on Star Trek and dozens of other shows. He was a smart and funny guy, a fantastic cook; he wrote three great novels which you can find on Amazon. I'll miss him but his ordeal is over."
Erich earned his breakthrough role in 1984's Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter and would later star in shows like 7th Heaven, The X-Files and NYPD Blue.
Following his death, Erich's friends shared their condolences, with Yellowstone actor Brad Schmidt commenting, "Thinking about you during this time Saxon." And Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire wrote, "Sending you all the love and healing vibes during this time."
Meanwhile, Felicity costar Eve Gordon—who played his onscreen ex-wife—reflected on their decades-long friendship.
"He was a magnificent part of the world," she wrote on June 1. "I loved him. I wish you'd known him, there was no one like him. So funny, so open to whatever the day brought him, so wickedly cynical and joyous at once."
After their characters divorced on the show, Eve and Erich saw each other less and less on set but added that she "was always happy when we found each other in LA."
"We'd hang out and talk for hours," she continued before directly addressing the actor, "My friend, I hope I see you again in dreams and other dimensions. Fly high, my friend."