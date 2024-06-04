Christina Applegate Details "Fatalistic" Depression Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle

Watch : Christina Applegate Recalls Suffering From Sapovirus After Eating Poop

Christina Applegate is getting candid about her mental and physical aspects of her health journey.

Amid her battle with multiple sclerosis, the Married…With Children star shared insight into her struggle with depression due to the physical effects of her disease.

"I am in a depression right now, which I don't think I've felt for years," Christina explained to Jamie-Lynn Sigler on the June 4 episode of the duo's MeSsy podcast, which was recorded earlier this year. "Like a real, f--k it all, like real depression where it's kind of scaring me too a little bit because it feels really fatalistic."

The 52-year-old, who shared her MS diagnosis back in 2021, noted, "I'm trapped in this darkness right now that I haven't felt like—I don't even know how long, probably 20 something years."

And Christina—who shares daughter Sadie, 11, with her husband of 11 years Martyn LeNoble—also expressed feeling tired of her own negative feelings surrounding her illness.

"I can't believe it's going to be three years since diagnosis in June," she admitted. "And I'm still sitting here like ‘Boohoo, woe is me.' I'm still mad about it."