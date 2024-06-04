Travis Kelce's Pal Weighs in on Potential Taylor Swift Wedding

Watch : Travis Kelce Details “Electric” Time Seeing Taylor Swift in Paris

Everyone Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know understands why it's meant to be.

After all, the guy on the Chiefs' barber, Pat Regan, shared insight into the couple's relationship and when he thinks wedding bells will ring.

"Hopefully soon," he noted on the Your Day Off podcast June 3. "That would be fun."

And Patrick, who has been seen in a Kansas City Chiefs suite alongside Taylor during the NFL season, also detailed what it's been like to spend more time with the "Karma" singer amid her romance with Travis.

"It's kind of cool to see because I know her as a person and she's just a really nice person," he added. "She's very interested in what you're saying. She doesn't act like the most famous celebrity in the world—she's a good girlfriend to my friend."

In addition to his pal's relationship, Pat also weighed in on the increased attention the athlete has been receiving.

"It doesn't seem too crazy to me," he continued. "However, things have changed. He had to change houses, so things have changed for me. Now I have to drive further and there's more security."