Travis Kelce's Pal Weighs in on Potential Taylor Swift Wedding

Everyone Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know understands why it's meant to be.
After all, the guy on the Chiefs' barber, Pat Regan, shared insight into the couple's relationship and when he thinks wedding bells will ring.
"Hopefully soon," he noted on the Your Day Off podcast June 3. "That would be fun."
And Patrick, who has been seen in a Kansas City Chiefs suite alongside Taylor during the NFL season, also detailed what it's been like to spend more time with the "Karma" singer amid her romance with Travis.
"It's kind of cool to see because I know her as a person and she's just a really nice person," he added. "She's very interested in what you're saying. She doesn't act like the most famous celebrity in the world—she's a good girlfriend to my friend."
In addition to his pal's relationship, Pat also weighed in on the increased attention the athlete has been receiving.
"It doesn't seem too crazy to me," he continued. "However, things have changed. He had to change houses, so things have changed for me. Now I have to drive further and there's more security."
"Travis is one of my bros so I used to go sleep at his house every weekend," he noted, "so things have kind of changed a little bit now, but it's cool to see. I'm happy for him and seeing the stardom that he's getting."
The 35-year-old, who grew in popularity himself amid the romance for styling Travis' Super Bowl hair, as well as for featuring a photo taken by Taylor on his Instagram account back in December, also explained how he's benefited from the stardom.
"It's been cool going to games with her and we get a whole separate box now," he gushed. "We're right in the middle of the field which is really cool."
And while Taylor was attending the games to see Travis prove he knows how to ball, even Pat echoed her sentiment that she's become an admirer of the sport itself.
"She's real into the games," he explained. "She's a football fan now which is cool."
Keep reading to see why Taylor and Travis simply can't fight the alchemy when it comes to their romance.