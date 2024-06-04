Why Raven-Symoné Felt It Was Important to Address Criticism of Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday

Watch : Raven-Symoné Slams Death Threats Targeting Her Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday

Raven-Symoné is so over the haters.

One month after she called out those criticizing her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday for admitting she didn't watch any of Raven's projects growing up, the That's So Raven star shared why she chose to address the negative reaction online.

"It was so important because my wife didn't deserve the backlash that she was receiving," Raven told E News at Tiffany Haddish's Adult PROM: A Night Under the Stars to benefit the She Ready Foundation May 31. "She didn't say anything offensive to a culture or me or herself, and they were miscategorizing her, period." (For more with Raven, tune into E! News tonight, June 4, at 11 p.m.)

At the same time, Miranda believes there will always be critics who will speak negatively about their relationship.

"I think people are always going to be people, and they're always going to hate," she explained. "They're always going to have opinions. It was done for us to make sure that we felt at peace and calm and we could kind of put the nail in the coffin about it and just put it to rest."