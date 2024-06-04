Why Raven-Symoné Felt It Was Important to Address Criticism of Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday

Raven-Symoné is so over the haters.
One month after she called out those criticizing her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday for admitting she didn't watch any of Raven's projects growing up, the That's So Raven star shared why she chose to address the negative reaction online.
"It was so important because my wife didn't deserve the backlash that she was receiving," Raven told E News at Tiffany Haddish's Adult PROM: A Night Under the Stars to benefit the She Ready Foundation May 31. "She didn't say anything offensive to a culture or me or herself, and they were miscategorizing her, period." (For more with Raven, tune into E! News tonight, June 4, at 11 p.m.)
At the same time, Miranda believes there will always be critics who will speak negatively about their relationship.
"I think people are always going to be people, and they're always going to hate," she explained. "They're always going to have opinions. It was done for us to make sure that we felt at peace and calm and we could kind of put the nail in the coffin about it and just put it to rest."
"I love Raven," Miranda, who tied the knot with Raven in 2020, continued. "I support Raven. I love That's So Raven. I've seen it all. I've seen everything she's done. And now, if people are going to continue that conversation, at least they know that they're falling into a false narrative and they're basically just perpetuating gossip. And that's not that's their prerogative."
The recent backlash stemmed from an April episode of the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast where Miranda admitted to her wife, "I knew who you were, but you were not on my radar."
But she clarified that she watched Raven's work after they met, adding, "Even though I hadn't seen Cheetah Girls before, I was like, 'I need to watch Cheetah Girls,' and then I watched College Road Trip."
As Miranda faced backlash from Raven's fans, The Cosby Show alum stepped in and called for the messages sent to her wife of three years to stop.
"I'm here with my wife to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs," the 38-year-old said in a May TikTok. "It is disrespectful to her and, in turn, disrespectful to me."
And Miranda emphasized that although she believes her wife is talented, Raven is more than just her career to her.
"She isn't just Raven-Symoné to me," she noted. "You guys must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there's more behind people that are celebrities. There is real life here."
