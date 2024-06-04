The 50 Best Fashion Deals for Father's Day 2024: Men's Wearhouse, The North Face, Callaway, REI & More

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Best Father's Day Clothing Deals
Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Deals
Nordstrom Rack's Father's Day savings are so incredible, you just have to see it to believe it. Score up to 92% off elevated men's styles, from functional outerwear to classic accessories & more. For a gift that your dad will love and wear for many years to come, check out this Kenneth Cole blazer that's been marked down from $265 to just $20!
Abercrombie & Fitch: Automatically save an extra 15% off men's clearance styles when you add to cart.
Amazon: Score up to 78% off men's fashion from top brands like Levi's, Champion, Amazon Essentials & more.
Banana Republic: Run to save up to 40% off on elevated men's wardrobe staples.
Banana Republic Factory: Not only can you save an extra 50% off men's clearance styles, you can also score up to 50% off everything with an extra 20% off your purchase (no code needed for all of these promos).
Bloomingdale's: Treat Dad to some luxurious designer menswear at up to 50% off.
Brooks Brothers: Shop the sale section to score up to 70% off everything from sport & dress shirts to suits, casual pants, and more. Plus, for a limited time, get two sale shirts for $89.
Calvin Klein: Save up to 55% off sitewide — and yes, that includes Father's Day gifts as well!
Dickies: For a limited time, get two bestselling tees for just $25.
Everlane: Get up to 71% off on stylish closet basics for men, featuring shirts starting at just $9.
Gap: Score an extra 50% off all men's sale styles.
Gap Factory: In addition to snagging an extra 60% off clearance, you can save an extra 15% off everything else on the site, including the sale section that's up to 75% off. Oh, and did we mention the BOGO deal on tees?
H&M: Save up to 75% off on men's sale clothing, shoes, and accessories.
Hugo Boss: Shop the brand's Summer Sale Event to get up to 30% off select menswear.
J.Crew: Shop men's wear-to-work styles starting at $34.50.
J.Crew Factory: First, all clearance is an extra 60% off. Second, everything is up to 60% off as well. Third, all men's pants, polos & shorts are 50% off!
Lucky Brand: Score up to 75% off top-rated men's fashion, plus save an extra 30% off select sale styles. Of course, we can't forget to mention that all denim is currently 30% off, too.
Madewell: Get up to 56% off clothes, shoes & more on sale.
Men's Wearhouse: Shop the brand's clearance for up to 65% off. And, if you're seeing this on June 4 or 5, make sure to check out the brand's 48-hour flash sale for some extra special savings!
Nautica: Score 50-70% off sitewide, and shop clearance styles up to 70% off.
Nordstrom: Get up to 60% off Father's Day gifts.
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to a whopping 92% off men's clearance styles, from clothing to shoes, accessories & more.
North Face: Save up to 51% off fan-favorite jackets, pants, hats & more.
Old Navy: Enjoy Father's Day fashion deals starting at just $9, 50% off activewear, and the top-rated Hybrid Tech Chino Shorts for just $20.
Saks Fifth Avenue: Shop premium designer styles at up to 50% off.
Saks Off 5th: Score timeless men's styles that are sure to impress while saving up to 89% off.
Ssense: Score fashion-forward SS24 designer styles at up to 60% off.
Tie Bar: Get up to 50% off men's dress shirts, polos, ties & more. Additionally, get three dress shirts for $150.
T.J. Maxx: Hurry to snag major markdowns on men's clothing & accessories up to 70% off.
Wrangler: Save 25% off men's styles using promo code DADSGIFT.
The Best Father's Day Activewear, Sports & Fan Gear Deals
lululemon Father's Day Scores
Although lululemon doesn't run any official sales, the brand's We Made Too Much section never disappoints. Hurry on over to shop some major scores on must-have activewear, loungewear, elevated basics & more that Dad is sure to love (like this Wander Puff vest that's $109 off).
Check out the brand's full Father's Day gift guide for more top picks!
Adidas: Save up to 50% off on sale clothes, shoes, and accessories until June 13, 2024.
Callaway: Score up to 30% off premium golf apparel & gear.
Champs Sports: Run as fast as you can to save up to 70% off on top brands like Nike, Under Armour, Mitchell & Ness, and more.
Columbia: Shop the sale section for functional styles up to 71% off.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off select styles from shopper-approved brands like Oakley & PUMA, and save an extra 30% off clearance clothing.
Gymshark: While supplies last, select men's styles are 50% off & above. Also, score additional savings by buying two tops to get 20% off.
lululemon: Although lululemon doesn't run an official Father's Day sale, the brand's We Made Too Much section never disappoints. Grab some major scores on must-have activewear, loungewear, elevated basics & more that Dad is sure to love.
NFL Shop: Save up to 60% off select apparel and fan gear.
Nike: Snag up to 40% off fitness gear & street-ready styles.
Outdoor Voices: Grab last-chance athletic and casual wear for up to 60% off.
PUMA: Hurry on over to score up to 60% off select men's styles.
Reebok: Until June 17, get up to 50% off select styles that rarely go on sale.
REI: Save up to 50% off essential outdoor apparel & gear, and discover new markdowns just in time for summer.
'47 Brand: Treat Dad to some fan gear and accessories representing his favorite sports team for up to 60% off.
The Best Father's Day Accessories, Bags & Luggage Deals
Coach Outlet Father's Day Deals
Save up to 81% off on men's apparel, bags, wallets & more at Coach Outlet, including this bestselling signature wallet that's discounted from $178 to $53. Plus, get an extra 20% off on select styles when you add to cart.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 81% off on men's apparel, bags, wallets & more — plus, get an extra 20% off on select styles when you add to cart.
Fossil: Get up to 71% off men's outlet watches, bags & more; plus, score up to 30% off on full-price styles (including all-time bestsellers).
Loungefly: Score up to 70% off bags, wallets, and more collectible accessories inspired by your favorite pop culture franchises & fandoms.
Samsonite: Run to save 30% off sitewide! The sale ends today, and there's no promo code necessary.
The Best Father's Day Shoe Deals
DSW Father's Day Deals
Treat Dad to all-day comfort and style without breaking the bank at DSW. Score up to 60% clearance styles, plus an extra 20% off clearance with promo code CLEARIT. For the fashion-forward dad who also values comfort & functionality, this shopper-loved New Balance sneaker checks all the boxes.
Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW): Get up to 60% clearance styles, plus an extra 20% off clearance with promo code CLEARIT.
Foot Locker: Save up to 67% off on top styles from Reebok, Nike, Jordan, New Balance & more.
Zappos: Hurry to save up to 54% off men's shoes, clothing, and more from classic brands like Frye, L.L.Bean, and Vans.
When is Father's Day 2024?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 16, 2024. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2024 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Orders from goop can take up to 2 business days to be processed and shipped. There are options for standard shipping, Express, and UPS Next Day Air. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's, and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
