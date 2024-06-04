Best Sunscreens for Brown Skin That Won’t Leave a White Cast: Coola, Goop, Elta MD & More

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

By now we all know that sunscreen is the key to protecting your skin against harmful UV rays that can cause skin cancer, sun damage, and premature aging — even if you have a deep skin tone and swear that you never get sunburnt.

If you have a deeper skin tone, though, you know all too well that not all sunscreens are created equal, especially when it comes to finding a face sunscreen that can blend seamlessly into your skin (aka one without a dreaded, ghostly white cast).

Luckily, sunscreen has come a long way.

There are now plenty of options for people with brown skin and deeper skin tones that are practically undetectable on your face and body, even without makeup. Our team of beauty experts has rounded up a list of best products out there. These sunscreen options for deep skin tones can protect your melanated skin from sun damage without leaving behind a white cast, or breaking you out.

What are the best sunscreens without a white cast for deep skin tones?

Besides choosing what level of SPF you want in your sunscreen (go for 30 and over for the best protection), you'll also have to decide what formula to opt for. The most popular option is a classic mineral sunscreen, also called a physical sunscreen. The best part is you can also get a tinted mineral sunscreen to add coverage without any foundation.

The skincare-obsessed will love a double-duty sunscreen formulated with hydrating or brightening ingredients, and those with oily skin will be happy to find an oil-free sunscreen that doesn't look or feel greasy.

You'll also find sunscreen sticks that make for easy, mess-free application, and even sunscreen mists you can spray over a full face of makeup without fear of ruining it. Lips oils with SPF are also a must if you want to prevent a chapped, sunburnt pout.

Thanks to these sunscreens, we're saying good riddance to white casts!

Keep reading for a list of the best sunscreens that won't leave behind a white cast on brown skin.