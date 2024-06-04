Gypsy Rose Blanchard Unveils “Natural” Hair Transformation

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is returning to her roots, literally.
The 32-year-old, who debuted blonde hair earlier this year, revealed in a new selfie that she's returned to her original brunette locks.
As she wrote in a June 3 Instagram post, "Went back to my natural."
In addition to returning her hair back to its original color, Gypsy also cut a few inches off—as her hair now falls just beyond her shoulders. She also showed off a ‘K' necklace, which is likely a tribute to her current boyfriend, Ken Urker.
Since her prison release in December, Gypsy has undergone several beauty transformations, including dying her hair and getting a nose job. And while she only just went blonde in January, she's not one to shy away from returning to unfinished business.
After all, the Life After Lockup star returned to Ken, her old flame, shortly after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson—who she tied the knot with in 2022. But for Gypsy, the relationship with Ken is definitely not a rebound.
"When did I know he was the one? Probably the day I met him back in 2017," she explained to E! News in an interview late last month. "And we've grown a lot. I've matured. He's grown. And so I think right now is the time in our lives that it's the right time, right place, right everything."
Gypsy—who served eight years of a ten-year sentence for second degree murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—first connected with Ken and Ryan through a pen pal system while in prison.
Although the former inmate and Ken dated for two years, and even got engaged, they eventually split in 2019. Later, Gypsy moved on with Ryan, but the duo hit a rough patch in March, which eventually led to their separation.
And while Gypsy's decision to return to Ken took her fans, and even Ryan, by surprise, she continues to follow her heart after her prison release.
"After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Gypsy told TMZ of her relationship with Ken April 30. "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning."
To revisit Gypsy's post-prison journey, keep reading…