Gypsy Rose Blanchard Unveils “Natural” Hair Transformation

Months after Gypsy Rose Blanchard debuted blonde hair, the 32-year-old—who was released from prison in December—returned to her brunette roots.

By Olivia Evans Jun 04, 2024 1:28 PMTags
CelebritiesGypsy Rose Blanchard
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is returning to her roots, literally.

The 32-year-old, who debuted blonde hair earlier this year, revealed in a new selfie that she's returned to her original brunette locks. 

As she wrote in a June 3 Instagram post, "Went back to my natural."

In addition to returning her hair back to its original color, Gypsy also cut a few inches off—as her hair now falls just beyond her shoulders. She also showed off a ‘K' necklace, which is likely a tribute to her current boyfriend, Ken Urker

Since her prison release in December, Gypsy has undergone several beauty transformations, including dying her hair and getting a nose job. And while she only just went blonde in January, she's not one to shy away from returning to unfinished business. 

After all, the Life After Lockup star returned to Ken, her old flame, shortly after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson—who she tied the knot with in 2022. But for Gypsy, the relationship with Ken is definitely not a rebound. 

"When did I know he was the one? Probably the day I met him back in 2017," she explained to E! News in an interview late last month. "And we've grown a lot. I've matured. He's grown. And so I think right now is the time in our lives that it's the right time, right place, right everything."

Gypsy—who served eight years of a ten-year sentence for second degree murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—first connected with Ken and Ryan through a pen pal system while in prison.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Although the former inmate and Ken dated for two years, and even got engaged, they eventually split in 2019. Later, Gypsy moved on with Ryan, but the duo hit a rough patch in March, which eventually led to their separation. 

And while Gypsy's decision to return to Ken took her fans, and even Ryan, by surprise, she continues to follow her heart after her prison release. 

"After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Gypsy told TMZ of her relationship with Ken April 30. "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning."

To revisit Gypsy's post-prison journey, keep reading…

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

JC Olivera / WireImage

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in June 2024.

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy's Tribute to Her "Soulmate"

In late April 2024, weeks after filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy announced she has gotten back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The following May, she makes their rekindled romance social media official by sharing a video montage of their romantic moments on TikTok.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Love Story

In her video, Gypsy described her love story with Ken Urker "legendary."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Burning Question

And when a fan, using her own past comments about ex Ryan Anderson, took the oppotunity to ask her in the comments a NSFW question about Ken, Gypsy responded quickly and candidly.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Animal Style

Gypsy tried her first In-N-Out Burger, a Double-Double burger served animal-style. She rated it a 7.

