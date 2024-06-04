Gypsy Rose Blanchard Unveils “Natural” Hair Transformation

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Transformation Photos, Shares Message About "Hope"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is returning to her roots, literally.

The 32-year-old, who debuted blonde hair earlier this year, revealed in a new selfie that she's returned to her original brunette locks.

As she wrote in a June 3 Instagram post, "Went back to my natural."

In addition to returning her hair back to its original color, Gypsy also cut a few inches off—as her hair now falls just beyond her shoulders. She also showed off a ‘K' necklace, which is likely a tribute to her current boyfriend, Ken Urker.

Since her prison release in December, Gypsy has undergone several beauty transformations, including dying her hair and getting a nose job. And while she only just went blonde in January, she's not one to shy away from returning to unfinished business.

After all, the Life After Lockup star returned to Ken, her old flame, shortly after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson—who she tied the knot with in 2022. But for Gypsy, the relationship with Ken is definitely not a rebound.