Demi Lovato Details Finding the “Light Again” After 5 In-Patient Mental Health Treatments

Watch : Demi Lovato Was in a "Walking Coma" After Overdose

Demi Lovato is rising from the ground like a skyscraper.

The "Heart Attack" singer reflected on how much her life has changed since focusing on her health, which included five in-patient mental health treatments.

"It has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated," Demi explained during a panel at The Center For Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian's annual benefit June 3 per People. "But I think the glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to, whether it was work, a program, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there."

"I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life," she continued. "That was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope."