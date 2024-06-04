Demi Lovato Details Finding the “Light Again” After 5 In-Patient Mental Health Treatments

Demi Lovato is rising from the ground like a skyscraper.
The "Heart Attack" singer reflected on how much her life has changed since focusing on her health, which included five in-patient mental health treatments.
"It has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated," Demi explained during a panel at The Center For Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian's annual benefit June 3 per People. "But I think the glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to, whether it was work, a program, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there."
"I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life," she continued. "That was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope."
By her fifth treatment, the Camp Rock alum knew something had to give, including major changes.
"It felt like I had hit rock bottom and I just knew what I needed to do, which was to live a life in recovery," she admitted, per the publication. "And that was something that I pushed off for so long."
As she explained, "I needed the right medication. I think for me, medication has helped me tremendously. It's helped so many people tremendously. I think I had hit another low, and I was like, 'What am I doing wrong?' I felt defeated. But then, when all of the key parts started to fit into place like a perfect puzzle, I started to find the light again."
And amid her journey, the Sonny With a Chance star—who has been open about her health and sobriety journey—had to learn that she was more than her mental health experiences.
"It wasn't until I went into treatment for the first time that I realized this isn't who I am," she reflected. "It's just a part of what makes me me, meaning my struggles have shaped me into the pottery that you see today, but it's never become my identity since then. It's just become something about me that makes me a little interesting, I guess you could say."
But Demi isn't the only one who's spoken about mental health. Keep reading to see the stars who reflected on their own journeys.