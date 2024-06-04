NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Demi Lovato Details Finding the “Light Again” After 5 In-Patient Mental Health Treatments

Demi Lovato—who has been open about her mental health and sobriety journey—shared what inspired her to change her life for the better following five in-patient mental health visits.

By Brahmjot Kaur Jun 04, 2024 1:25 PMTags
DrugsDemi LovatoHealthCelebrities
Watch: Demi Lovato Was in a "Walking Coma" After Overdose

Demi Lovato is rising from the ground like a skyscraper.

The "Heart Attack" singer reflected on how much her life has changed since focusing on her health, which included five in-patient mental health treatments.

"It has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated," Demi explained during a panel at The Center For Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian's annual benefit June 3 per People. "But I think the glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to, whether it was work, a program, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there."

"I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life," she continued. "That was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope."

photos
Demi Lovato's Quotes on Sobriety and Mental Health

By her fifth treatment, the Camp Rock alum knew something had to give, including major changes.

"It felt like I had hit rock bottom and I just knew what I needed to do, which was to live a life in recovery," she admitted, per the publication. "And that was something that I pushed off for so long."

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's Son, 3, Dies After Toy Tractor Accident

2

Boy Meets World's Trina McGee Is Pregnant at 54

3

Julie Bowen Reflects on Helping Sarah Hyland Amid Abusive Relationship

As she explained, "I needed the right medication. I think for me, medication has helped me tremendously. It's helped so many people tremendously. I think I had hit another low, and I was like, 'What am I doing wrong?' I felt defeated. But then, when all of the key parts started to fit into place like a perfect puzzle, I started to find the light again."

And amid her journey, the Sonny With a Chance star—who has been open about her health and sobriety journey—had to learn that she was more than her mental health experiences.

Cindy Ord/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

"It wasn't until I went into treatment for the first time that I realized this isn't who I am," she reflected. "It's just a part of what makes me me, meaning my struggles have shaped me into the pottery that you see today, but it's never become my identity since then. It's just become something about me that makes me a little interesting, I guess you could say."

But Demi isn't the only one who's spoken about mental health. Keep reading to see the stars who reflected on their own journeys.

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure

The Full House alum reflected on her mental health journey and navigating her battle with depression.

"It's very difficult to speak out about it, even to your most trusted people," she shared on her Candace Cameron Bure Podcast. "At least for me, I feel like I should be strong enough to overcome that and then it feels so weak."

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish

The Grammy-winning singer has been very open about how she protects her energy, such as ignoring haters on social media, while also sharing her advice for those who may need help. 

"When people ask me what I'd say to somebody looking for advice on mental health, the only thing I can say is patience," she told Vogue. "I had patience with myself. I didn't take that last step. I waited. Things fade."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Katy Perry

While everyone was trying to make the best of socially distancing to slow the coronavirus pandemic, Katy Perry got real about how situations like this can also be extremely stressful.

"sometimes i don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she shared on Twitter.The candid singer talked about how she manages those waves, writing, "There is not really anywhere to go besides my car. So I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space."

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner

The model, who has teamed up with designer Kenneth Cole to raise awareness for The Mental Health Coalition, spoke on Good Morning America about her own experiences with anxiety.

She recalled after her panic attacks started recurring, she, "finally kind of got the information that I needed about it."

"For me, I have good days and I have some really anxious days, so I'm really off and on," she expressed, and added that was why she wanted to become involved with the movement. "What I hope to accomplish is for people to not feel as alone."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson

The mega-movie actor has been open about having depression, as well as how it can be difficult for men to talk about their mental health.

"We all go thru the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up," he wrote on Twitter. "Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You're not alone."

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Prince Harry

Prince Harry helped break down some of the stigma around seeking help for mental health when, in an interview with the Telegraph, he opened up about his own journey with therapy.

"The experience I have had is that once you start talking about it, you realize that actually you're part of quite a big club," he told the outlet.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taraji P. Henson

Another proponent of seeking professional help, Taraji P. Henson has been open about her struggles with depression, telling Variety, "I have a therapist that I speak to. That's the only way I can get through it."

The actress even started The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which works to reduce the stigma around mental health in the African-American community and also works to increase the number of black therapists.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lili Reinhart

"When I was in middle school, I was struggling with severe anxiety and depression and the help and support I received from my family and a therapist saved my life," Riverdale's Lili Reinhart wrote on Instagram in 2017. 

"Asking for help is the first step. You are more precious to this world than you'll ever know."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kristen Bell

The Frozen performer has talked for years about her strategies for coping with her mental health at public keynotes and even on her Instagram Stories.

She has advocated for finding the methods that help you best, which via Health for her can include medication, listing ten positive things in her life for every negative thought and getting plenty of exercise.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen

While Chrissy Teigen is the proud parent to four kiddos, she has also been open about postpartum depression that many new mothers experience, but feel like they cannot talk about.

"It got easier and easier to say it aloud every time," she wrote in an open letter to Glamour in 2017. "I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don't want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

While promoting her book Mirror, Mirror, the model and actress opened up to The Edit magazine about facing depression and suicidal thoughts as a teenager, saying she felt "something dark" in her during that time.

"I relied too much on love, too much on other people to make me happy, and I needed to learn to be happy by myself," she told the publication, via W. "So now I can be by myself, I can be happy. It took me a long time."

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande

The "Thank U, Next" singer has encouraged fans to seek help if they need, responding to a Twitter user who joked about wondering who Ariana Grande's therapist is with, "lmaoaoo this is funny as f--k but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times."

"If you're afraid to ask for help, don't be," she continued. "u don't have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i've got a lot of work to do but it's a start to even be aware that it's possible."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has been open about her journey with addiction, sobriety, mental health and more, including many of those aspects of her life within her music.

She also continually reminds fans that working on your mental health is an ongoing process where there will be some bad days, writing on Instagram once, "A reminder to anyone struggling out there - this life is a journey with tons of ups and downs but you can't give up."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Zendaya

The actress has taken on roles that deal with mental health, such as her role as Rue in the teen drama Euphoria, but the starlet has also addressed those issues in her own life, too.

Back in 2013, the performer wrote on her now-defunct app that she struggled with anxiety after an appearance on Ellen where her mic went out. She has since learned ways to manage those feelings, adding, "Sometimes you just have to take a step back so things stop stressin' you."

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez

The singer candidly described her mental health journey with WSJ Magazine, saying, "My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time."

"I found out I do suffer from mental health issues," she shared. "I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed."

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has made it her mission to spread kindness and be open about mental health, including her own.

"I have struggled for a long time, both being public and not public about my mental health issues or my mental illness," she said during the Global Changemakers Award at Children Mending Hearts' Empathy Rocks fundraiser in 2018. "But, I truly believe that secrets keep you sick."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's Son, 3, Dies After Toy Tractor Accident

2

Boy Meets World's Trina McGee Is Pregnant at 54

3

Julie Bowen Reflects on Helping Sarah Hyland Amid Abusive Relationship

4

Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Update on Her & Ex Joshua Jackson's Daughter

5

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tackle Breakup Rumors With PDA Outing