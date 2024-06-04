NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Julie Bowen Reacts to Being Credited for Saving Sarah Hyland From Abusive Relationship

In a recent interview, Julie Bowen looked back at how she helped her Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland leave a former relationship in 2014.

Julie Bowen is opening up about her bond with Sarah Hyland.

The 54-year-old recently reflected on being there for her Modern Family costar during an abusive relationship. 

"I was a responsible adult that happened to be around at the right time," Bowen said on the June 3 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. "I mean, I'm sure another responsible adult would have done the exact same thing. I just love her."

In fact, the actress, who portrayed mom Claire Dunphy on Modern Family, said she feels a maternal connection to all the stars who played her kids on the show—including Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould—as well as to Rico Rodriguez, who portrayed her younger stepbrother. 

"I look at them all like my kids," she continued. "I love them."

Hyland obtained a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Matthew Prokop in 2014, her attorney confirmed to E! News at the time. In court documents previously obtained by E! News, she alleged Prokop physically and verbally abused her during their relationship—which she said included him choking her during a May 2014 argument—and that he threatened her after they split.

Per the filing obtained by E! News, Hyland called Bowen to come over to her house and after Prokop allegedly flipped out, Bowen advised her to leave for her safety.

E! News reached out to Prokop's reps at the time for comment but did not hear back.

Lester Cohen/AMA2011/WireImage

Shortly after a judge granted the restraining order, Hyland spoke about how she can count on her Modern Family costars.

"In every aspect of life they're the best for me," the actress told People at the time. "We're always there for each other. And it's wonderful. I love them."

