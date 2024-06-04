Why Olivia Munn Was "Devastated" Over Her Reconstructive Breast Surgery

Watch : Olivia Munn Details “Terrifying” Breast Cancer Journey

Olivia Munn continues to be honest about the realities of her health journey.

Since sharing her breast cancer diagnosis publicly in March, the Newsroom alum has been open about the ups and downs of her treatment and recovery—including her complicated feelings about her double mastectomy and subsequent reconstructive surgeries.

"I cried a week after, because that was the first time I saw my breasts," she said during the June 4 episode of the SheMD podcast, noting she had expanders in at the time—a tool to allow breasts to heal following surgery before the implants are placed. "I was by myself in my bathroom, and I looked at them, and I cried in a way that I don't think I've ever cried in my life. I cried. I was devastated. I just I didn't recognize myself."

The 43-year-old—who shares son Malcolm, 2, with John Mulaney—also explained that because her surgeons had to remove so much of her breast tissue, she would have to go with the larger implant to fill the skin.

"I didn't want to have big breasts," Olivia said. "You think, 'I'm here.' All I care about is that I'm alive and I'm here for my baby. But putting that to the side, one day people will forget or not know, or maybe I'll never tell people that I had cancer, but they'll look at me and go, 'Oh, what a bad boob job. Oh, look at her.'"