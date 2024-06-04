Lenny Kravitz Hints at Daughter Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Wedding Date

Watch : Lenny Kravitz Recalls Meeting Future Son-in-law Channing Tatum for the First Time

It looks like Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz will be stepping up their relationship soon.

After all, Lenny Kravitz spilled the beans on the couple's wedding timeline, revealing that his daughter will be tying the knot with the Magic Mike star soon.

"We're gonna have a wedding next year," Lenny, who shares Zoë with ex Lisa Bonet, said on the May 31 episode of BBC's Zoe Ball and Friends podcast. However, the "American Woman" singer will not be providing any musical services, joking that he'll instead "just be hanging out."

And the 60-year-old has nothing but effusive praise for Channing, who got engaged to Zoë in 2023 after two years of dating.

"He's a really great guy," Lenny said. "He was raised well. So, you know, he's got manners. He's charming. He's a soulful human being."

Gushing that the Channing, 44, is so "in love" with his daughter, Lenny added of the Step Up alum, "He's become part of the family quite quickly."