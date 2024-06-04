NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Lenny Kravitz Hints at Daughter Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Wedding Date

Lenny Kravitz spilled the beans on when daughter Zoë Kravitz and fiancé Channing Tatum would be getting married—and whether he's performing at the wedding.

Watch: Lenny Kravitz Recalls Meeting Future Son-in-law Channing Tatum for the First Time

It looks like Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz will be stepping up their relationship soon.

After all, Lenny Kravitz spilled the beans on the couple's wedding timeline, revealing that his daughter will be tying the knot with the Magic Mike star soon.

"We're gonna have a wedding next year," Lenny, who shares Zoë with ex Lisa Bonet, said on the May 31 episode of BBC's Zoe Ball and Friends podcast. However, the "American Woman" singer will not be providing any musical services, joking that he'll instead "just be hanging out."

And the 60-year-old has nothing but effusive praise for Channing, who got engaged to Zoë in 2023 after two years of dating.

"He's a really great guy," Lenny said. "He was raised well. So, you know, he's got manners. He's charming. He's a soulful human being."

Gushing that the Channing, 44, is so "in love" with his daughter, Lenny added of the Step Up alum, "He's become part of the family quite quickly."

In fact, Channing was on hand alongside Zoë, 35, to witness Lenny's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame this March.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"We're very close," Lenny previously told E! News about his relationship with Channing, "and we have a great line of communication."

And he really believes that Channing—who shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan—and Zoë, who was previously married to Karl Glusman, are a good match.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"It works," Lenny shared of the duo's dynamic during a March appearance on Sherri. "Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned and they're in the right place."

See reading to see Channing and Zoë celebrate Lenny at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Big Little Love

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz attended her dad Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony March 12.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Subtle Support

The couple looked on while the "Fly Away" singer was honored with speeches.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Magic Moment

Zoë and Channing—whose engagement was revealed in October 2023—gave each other a look of love at the Los Angeles event. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Instagram Fiancé

The Magic Mike star stepped it up at the ceremony, showing off his Instagram fiancé photo skills.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Walk of Fame Unveiling 

Zoë and Lenny, wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses, snapped a portrait with pal Denzel Washington on the red carpet.

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Father-Daughter Roast

The Big Little Lies actress teased her dad in her speech, quipping, "Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one. And it works."

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Keeping Their Cool

The pair made us believe in love again as they supported the Hunger Games star.

