These 23 Pottery Barn Teen Items Work as Home Decor Gems for Modern Adults: Finds Starting at $4.99

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hey there, fellow home decor enthusiast! Ready to elevate your space without breaking the bank? Well, get ready to be pleasantly surprised because I did a deep dive into the treasure trove of Pottery Barn Teen. Now, I know what you're thinking, "But I'm not a teen anymore!" Guess what? Neither am I, but that doesn't stop me from snagging some chic finds from this beloved brand.
Let's debunk the myth right here, right now: just because "teen" is in the name of that that doesn't mean it's off-limits for adults. In fact, PB Teen is a hidden gem for those of us looking to spruce up our spaces without emptying our wallets. Teen decor often comes with a friendlier price tag, but don't let that fool you into thinking it compromises on quality. Pottery Barn Teen is all about combining style with functionality, and boy, do they deliver.
So, if you're on the hunt for pieces that seamlessly blend style and function, look no further. I've sifted through the virtual aisles to bring you the crème de la crème of Pottery Barn Teen finds that will have your home looking like a million bucks—without the hefty price tag. Let's get shopping!
TL;DR: Pottery Barn Teen Must-Haves for Adults
- The Best Price: Pottery Barn Teen Feather Weight Quick Dry Towels (
$10.50$4.99)
- My Favorite: Pottery Barn Teen Wood & Acrylic Wall Organizer (
$199$129.99)
- The Most Versatile: Pottery Barn Teen Metal Desk Shelves (
$99$39.99)
Pottery Barn Teen Feather Weight Quick Dry Towels
These are the epitome of softness and quick-drying magic. Wrap your hands in these plush towels and feel the difference instantly. No more waiting around for your towels to dry—they're ready for action in no time. Your skin will thank you once you have these in your beauty routine.
These quick-drying washcloths and hand towels come in pink, white, and grey.
Pottery Barn Teen Recycled Ultimate Footboard Storage
Everyone could use a bit more organization, right? This clever hack adds extra storage space and it helps keep your bedroom neat and tidy. And here's the best part: if unexpected guests drop by, simply drape your comforter over the bed to cover it up seamlessly. Say hello to a clutter-free bedroom with a touch of effortless style!
This handy storage hack is available in two versatile colorways.
Pottery Barn Teen Becca Tassel Pillow
Add a pop of boho-chic flair to your space with these gorgeous accent pillows. Available in porcelain blue and a stunning gray, this pillow is adorned with cotton tassels that will instantly elevate your decor.
Pottery Barn Teen Faux-Fur Mohair Throw
Treat yourself or someone special to the perfect home accessory—it's the gift that keeps on giving cozy vibes all year round. Crafted with finely spun acrylic for a luxe feel and easy care, these throw blankets are functional and decorative. Whether you drape one over the end of your bed or your favorite chair, its light and lush texture will provide warmth and a touch of sophistication to any space.
Pottery Barn Teen Metal Desk Shelves
Perfect for organizing your essentials, snacks, or displaying picture frames, it's a must-have for any desk. With multiple configurations possible, you can arrange these shelves to suit your needs, adding both functionality and style to your workspace. No more clutter + an aesthetically pleasing space = the perfect purchase.
Harry Potter Super Storage Lapdesk
Transform your workspace into a magical haven with this storage lapdesk. Perfect for cozying up with your laptop or tablet, it provides both comfort and functionality for hours of productivity. With iconic Harry Potter designs, you can let your fandom shine while getting work done. Why settle for a boring workspace when you can infuse it with a touch of wizarding world charm?
Pottery Barn Teen Elliot Ipad Stand
Looking for a sleek solution to display your phone or tablet? Whether it's by your bedside for easy device access or on your office desk for a professional touch, this sophisticated stand is a versatile addition to any space. And when you're in the kitchen whipping up your favorite recipes, this stand has you covered, keeping instructions easily visible. With its luxurious leather design and optional engraving for a personalized touch, the possibilities are endless.
This tech stand is available in 2 colors.
Pottery Barn Teen Ruffle Washed Cotton Curtain
Elevate your windows with these stunning curtains! Featuring a gathered border for a touch of elegance, they add tailored detail to any room. Made from airy cotton, these drapes offer softness and light-filtering capabilities. Plus, with their relaxed, crinkled finish, they bring a cozy yet sophisticated vibe to your space.
There are 2 sizes to choose from.
Pottery Barn Teen Ping Pong Wall Organizer
Keep your ping pong or pickleball gear organized and ready with this wall organizer. It has designated storage for balls and paddles along with a whiteboard for scorekeeping. Crafted from solid wood, it's adds a touch of style and fun to your living room or backyard.
Pottery Barn Teen Velvet Pleated Round Pillow
Bring some elegance to your bed, chair, or couch with a gorgeous accent pillow. Plus, it has a lush plush texture that's perfect for cuddling up and relaxing after a long day.
These gorgeous, velvet pillows come in grey, navy blue, and white.
Pottery Barn Teen Three-Tier Floor Storage
Tired of clutter? This three-tiered storage container has got your back is what you need. Perfect for small rooms or any space craving organization, its lightweight yet durable build ensures your stuff stays in place. With convenient drawer pulls and side handles, accessing and relocating your items is a breeze. Plus, its sleek design complements any decor, making it both practical and stylish.
Pottery Barn Teen Cozy Jumbo Hand-Knit Throw
Inspired by knit sweaters, this throw blanket is unbelievably soft and will become your favorite for lounging. Decoratively, it adds a rich texture to your couch, chair, or bed.
Pottery Barn Teen Whimsical Waves Microfiber Comforter & Sham
You'll look forward to bedtime when you have this luxurious comforter set in your life. It looks incredibly high-end and you'll feel like you're sleeping on a cloud.
These luxurious bedding sets are available in 3 colors and 2 sizes.
Pottery Barn Teen Modern Lounger Pouf
Modern meets cozy with this pouf doubles as an extra seat and spot to rest your legs and kick up your heels.
This multifunctional pouf comes in 5 colors.
Pottery Barn Teen Ashlyn Tufted Duvet Cover
This duvet cover strikes the perfect balance between simple and interesting. It's made from soft, durable cotton you'll love to lounge with and the visual is a decor win for your bedroom.
Pottery Barn Teen Wood & Acrylic Wall Organizer
Take your getting ready routine to the next level of organization with this amazing wall organizer. It has dividers, drawers, and shelves to store your daily essentials. Plus, there's a mirror.
Pottery Barn Teen Ashlyn Body Pillow
Add some cozy to your life and some effortless coolness to your decor with this tassel-adorned body pillow.
Pottery Barn Teen Emily & Meritt Bed of Roses Comforter
Everything is coming up roses with this incredibly plush bedding that will have you longing for some extra rest.
Pottery Barn Teen Acrylic Nesting Tables
This three-piece set is a game-changer for any space. You can rearrange these nesting tables in so many ways to accomodate any situation, whether you're hosting friends, spreading out your work project, or having an at-home spa day. The nesting feature is clutch for sleek storage when not in use.
Pottery Barn Teen Blush Deluxe Mani-Pedi Lapdesk
Pampering yourself should feel luxurious and essential at the same time! This lap desk has 4 storage compartments, which are great for your beauty products. Or you can even use this as a lap desk for office supplies when you're working from home. The hidden storage and the ultra-luxurious faux fur a must-shop combination.
Pottery Barn Teen Backlit Wall Display Shelf
Display your collectables, picture frames, shoes, or other must-haves with this LED-backlit shelf, which comes in two practical sizes.
Pottery Barn Teen Modern Wall Bookcase
These shelves are sleek and modern with this mystifying floating look, that is actually super stable and secure. Adorn these shelves with artwork, books, picture frames, and more.
Pottery Barn Teen Elle Lacquer Wall Beauty Organizer
This product proves that organization can actually be chic and aesthetically pleasing. It is great for your bathroom toiletries or in your bedroom to store small accessories. It has hanging hooks, shelves, and drawers for multiple storage options that will make your life infinitely easier.
