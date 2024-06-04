Boy Meets World's Trina McGee Is Pregnant, Expecting Her Fourth Baby at 54

Watch : Boy Meets World Cast Mends Rift With Trina McGee

Trina McGee is preparing for when baby meets world.

After all, the Boy Meets World alum—who played Angela Moore, the love interest of Rider Strong's Shawn Hunter character, on the last three seasons of the coming-of-age sitcom—is pregnant with her fourth baby.

"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," she wrote on Instagram June 3. "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

The pregnancy announcement comes shortly after Trina bared her baby belly in a photo taken at Malacate Beach, Belize. In the snapshot, the actress—wearing a blue crop top and white maxi skirt—held dessert in her hand, writing in the caption, "If I show up at your door with a coconut cake we bout to have fun."

After a fan commented about her noticeable "bump," Trina wrote back, "Yup."

Trina is already mom to three kids, two of whom she shares with ex-husband Randall Courtland Davis. She has been married to actor-producer Marcello Thedford for 16 years, according to People, after the pair first met over two decades ago while filming the 1996 Sylvester Stallone flick Daylight.