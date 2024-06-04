NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Rebel Wilson Slams "Nonsense" Idea That Only Gay Actors Should Play Gay Roles

Rebel Wilson shared her thoughts on the state of the entertainment industry, explaining that she thinks it's "total nonsense" to only allow gay actors to play gay roles.

Rebel Wilson is being aca-authentic about her takes on the entertainment industry.

The Pitch Perfect star didn't hold back on sharing her thoughts regarding the current state of Hollywood, criticizing the industry for limiting male and female comics to only writing jokes about their own experiences.

"So say, if you are overweight, you can say jokes," she said on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs June 2. "But if you're not—that's kind of what's currently happening."

And as Rebel explained, those standards can be limiting for actors as well.

"It's going into this territory of saying, 'Well, only straight actors can play straight roles, and gay actors can play gay roles,'" the 44-year-old explained, "which I think is total nonsense."

"I think you should be able to play any role that you want," Rebel continued. "But I always think, in comedy, your job is to always kinda flirt with that line of what's acceptable."

Noting all of this is done in an effort to "entertain people," she added, "If people are just always being safe and protective, you're not going to get good comedy from that."

Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI

Rebel—who shares 18-month-old daughter Royce with fiancée Ramona Agruma—hasn't shied away from discussing her thoughts on the industry in the past, even sharing that she was only paid $3,500 for her role in 2011's Bridesmaids.

But as she explained in her memoir Rebel Rising, the pay "didn't matter" to her at the time—she was just grateful to be given the "first opportunity in Hollywood that changed the trajectory of my whole career."

In fact, she credits the experience with helping her negotiate higher pay for her next project, 2012's Pitch Perfect, which allotted her $65,000. And Rebel was able to negotiate an even bigger salary bump for the franchise's third installment, which earned her $10 million.

