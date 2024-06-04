Rebel Wilson Slams "Nonsense" Idea That Only Gay Actors Should Play Gay Roles

Watch : Rebel Wilson Says It's “Total Nonsense” That Only Gay Actors Can Play Gay Roles

Rebel Wilson is being aca-authentic about her takes on the entertainment industry.

The Pitch Perfect star didn't hold back on sharing her thoughts regarding the current state of Hollywood, criticizing the industry for limiting male and female comics to only writing jokes about their own experiences.

"So say, if you are overweight, you can say jokes," she said on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs June 2. "But if you're not—that's kind of what's currently happening."

And as Rebel explained, those standards can be limiting for actors as well.

"It's going into this territory of saying, 'Well, only straight actors can play straight roles, and gay actors can play gay roles,'" the 44-year-old explained, "which I think is total nonsense."

"I think you should be able to play any role that you want," Rebel continued. "But I always think, in comedy, your job is to always kinda flirt with that line of what's acceptable."