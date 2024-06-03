NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Rare Update on Her and Joshua Jackson's Daughter After Breakup

Jodie Turner-Smith made a rare comment about her and ex Joshua Jackson's daughter, sharing that their 4-year-old "already loves movies."

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 03, 2024 11:19 PMTags
Jodie Turner-Smith's daughter doesn't want to wait to go to the theater.

In fact, the Star Wars: The Acolyte actress—who shares her 4-year-old with ex Joshua Jackson—said their little one "already loves movies," having already seen quite a few at her young age.

"Even from when she was much younger," Jodie noted on the June 3 broadcast of Good Morning America, "she will sit there watching something."

However, the 37-year-old joked that the force isn't with her daughter, who was terrified when she first saw the trailer for Jodie's new Disney+ series.

"She loves this little Star Wars cartoon and so I was like, 'Look, it's mummy in Star Wars,'" Jodie recounted. "And she was like, 'Eek, scary!'"

The Queen & Slim alum said she eventually apologized to her daughter—whose name has not been publicly disclosed—for frightening her with "so many lightsabers." Still, Jodie was thrilled to have her daughter be a part of her Star Wars journey.

"I've never been so excited to watch myself in something," she added with a laugh. "When I saw the trailer for the first time, I jumped in the air like I was like Zendaya at the end scene of Challengers."

And for Jodie, it's important for her to be a strong role model. As the Sex Education actress recently put it, "The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something's not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter."

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," she said of her and Joshua's breakup in a February interview with the Sunday Times"And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

 

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jodie—who filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek actor in October—continued, "There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, 'Who am I and am I being true to that?' If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don't just affect us, they affect everybody around us."

Instead of seeing their four-year marriage as a "failure," Jodie said she prefers to view it as a "beautiful moment" she and Joshua had together.

"And now it's time for a new moment for both of us," she added. "And how exciting!"

Keep reading to revisit Jodie and Joshua's love story.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Newlyweds

After tying the knot during a private ceremony in 2019, Joshua Jackson and a then-pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith attended the 2020 BAFTA Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Basking in Blue

The couple stunned during their joint appearance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Met Gala Magic

The Dawson's Creek alum couldn't take his eyes off the actress when the two hit the infamous red steps at the 2022 Met Gala.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

After-Party Fun

The couple turned heads while attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

True Coordination

Joshua and Jodie coordinated their looks for the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion and Film Party in February 2023.

Antony Jones/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Queen of the Night

She dropped jaws with her purple ensemble while backstage with the Dr. Death star during the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. 

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Lotus

Pretty in Pink

Just weeks before their split, the now-exes attended the New York City unveiling of the fully-electric Lotus Emeya in September 2023.

