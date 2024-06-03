Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Rare Update on Her and Joshua Jackson's Daughter After Breakup

Watch : Jodie Turner-Smith Breaks Silence on Joshua Jackson Divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith's daughter doesn't want to wait to go to the theater.

In fact, the Star Wars: The Acolyte actress—who shares her 4-year-old with ex Joshua Jackson—said their little one "already loves movies," having already seen quite a few at her young age.

However, the 37-year-old joked that the force isn't with her daughter, who was terrified when she first saw the trailer for Jodie's new Disney+ series.

"She loves this little Star Wars cartoon and so I was like, 'Look, it's mummy in Star Wars,'" Jodie recounted. "And she was like, 'Eek, scary!'"

The Queen & Slim alum said she eventually apologized to her daughter—whose name has not been publicly disclosed—for frightening her with "so many lightsabers." Still, Jodie was thrilled to have her daughter be a part of her Star Wars journey.

"I've never been so excited to watch myself in something," she added with a laugh. "When I saw the trailer for the first time, I jumped in the air like I was like Zendaya at the end scene of Challengers."