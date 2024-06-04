Taylor Swift's Sweet Onstage Reaction to Football Lyric Amid Travis Kelce Romance Will Feel Like Flying

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Asks Travis Kelce About Making Taylor Swift an "Honest Woman"

Taylor Swift was feeling the alchemy during a recent Eras Tour stop.

The "Fortnight" singer had an adorable reaction to singing a lyric that called to mind boyfriend Travis Kelce's profession at her June 2 show in Lyon, France.

In a video shared to TikTok, Taylor was seen sporting a wide grin and blushing as she performed her Fearless track "Fifteen."

"In your life, you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team," she sang, before laughing to herself. "I didn't know it at fifteen."

After the crowd erupted in cheers over her cheeky delivery, the 34-year-old threw her head back before continuing on to sing the next line.

Fans were quick to draw a connection between Taylor's reaction and her romance with Travis, who she began dating last summer.

"Our girl has got her forever man," one user commented under the video, "sooooo cuteeee."