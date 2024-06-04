Taylor Swift's Sweet Onstage Reaction to Football Lyric Amid Travis Kelce Romance Will Feel Like Flying

Taylor Swift was feeling the alchemy during a recent Eras Tour stop.
The "Fortnight" singer had an adorable reaction to singing a lyric that called to mind boyfriend Travis Kelce's profession at her June 2 show in Lyon, France.
In a video shared to TikTok, Taylor was seen sporting a wide grin and blushing as she performed her Fearless track "Fifteen."
"In your life, you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team," she sang, before laughing to herself. "I didn't know it at fifteen."
After the crowd erupted in cheers over her cheeky delivery, the 34-year-old threw her head back before continuing on to sing the next line.
Fans were quick to draw a connection between Taylor's reaction and her romance with Travis, who she began dating last summer.
"Our girl has got her forever man," one user commented under the video, "sooooo cuteeee."
Another fan joked about what Taylor must have been thinking while singing those words, writing, "She's like well that's ironic."
Of course, that's not the only time Travis got a subtle shoutout during her concert. Back in May, fans also caught a nod to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end that was added into the choreography for Taylor's Tortured Poets Department segment of the show.
During "So High School," the Grammy winner and her back-up dancers performed the swag-surf—a move Travis and his teammates often do to celebrate a win—while sitting on bleachers.
The new setlist addition certainly earned approval from Travis, who shared he had a "blast" watching the updated version of the show in Paris alongside Taylor's pal Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper.
"It was an all-around lovely night," the NFL star told brother Jason Kelce during a May 15 episode of their New Heights podcast. "I don't know if they're just getting better or if I'm just forgetting how they are."
Travis added, "It was electric."
