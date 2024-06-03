When Calls the Heart Star Mamie Laverock's Family Says Fall Was Unintended in Latest Health Update

Watch : When Calls the Heart's Mamie Laverock's Mom Says Her Body Was "Shattered" From Fall

Mamie Laverock's family has shared an update following her tragic accident.

Just over a week after the When Calls the Heart actress was placed on life support following a fall from a five-story balcony, her mother Nicole Rockmann shared hopeful news about her health journey.

"Mamie just opened her eyes," Nicole told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published May 30. "Let's just hope this is the turnaround and she's going to get through this now. I couldn't be happier that people reached out and cared. The story will be told."

The matriarch also provided more insight into the incident, explaining that Mamie, 19, fell while being escorted from a secure unit at St. Paul's hospital in Vancouver. Additionally, she insisted the fall was not "intended" and left Mamie's body "shattered" and in "tremendous pain." She and husband Rob Compton plan to take legal action.

"This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability," Nicole said. "We have a case."