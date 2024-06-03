When Calls the Heart Star Mamie Laverock's Family Says Fall Was Unintended in Latest Health Update

Mamie Laverock's family has shared an update following her tragic accident.
Just over a week after the When Calls the Heart actress was placed on life support following a fall from a five-story balcony, her mother Nicole Rockmann shared hopeful news about her health journey.
"Mamie just opened her eyes," Nicole told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published May 30. "Let's just hope this is the turnaround and she's going to get through this now. I couldn't be happier that people reached out and cared. The story will be told."
The matriarch also provided more insight into the incident, explaining that Mamie, 19, fell while being escorted from a secure unit at St. Paul's hospital in Vancouver. Additionally, she insisted the fall was not "intended" and left Mamie's body "shattered" and in "tremendous pain." She and husband Rob Compton plan to take legal action.
"This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability," Nicole said. "We have a case."
Ultimately, the family's main priority remains Mamie's well-being.
"All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery," she continued, "and that she's alive and that she's fighting and that she's strong. It's unbelievable that she's with us."
A Providence Health Care spokesperson told E! News that for privacy reasons they do not comment on specific patient incidents, but did add, "In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety."
"Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event," the spokesperson continued, "and offer our best wishes for a full recovery."
E! News has been unable to locate a rep for Mamie for additional comment.
Mamie was originally taken the hospital on May 11 after "having a medical emergency," according to a GoFundMe set up by her parents.
They later shared an update saying, "We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."
Noting that she "sustained life threatening injuries," underwent "multiple extensive surgeries" and "is currently on life support," the family added, "We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."
Following the launch of the GoFundMe campaign, many of Mamie's When Calls the Heart costars rallied around the actress.
"I just donated," costar Erin Krakow shared on Instagram May 27. "If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too."
Mamie's onscreen mother Johannah Newmarch also shared the info on her social media, writing, "I love this wonderful family so much, and my heart is broken. Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare."