Hailey Bieber Shares Timeline Update on Her Pregnancy

Watch : Hailey Bieber Gives Shout Out to Her “Baby Daddy” Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is one less lonely girl during her pregnancy.

After all, her and husband Justin Bieber's baby on the way was right there with the model when she posed for Saint Laurent's Summer 2024 fashion campaign by Anthony Vaccarello. As Hailey revealed on her Instagram Stories June 3, shortly after the campaign was unveiled, she "shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly."

In one image snapped by photographer Gray Sorrenti, the 27-year-old disguised her growing bump in a camel-colored jumpsuit that cinched at the waist with a large belt. Another photo showed Hailey rocking an oversized button-down top that concealed her waist.

Indeed, the Rhode Skin founder and Justin were very careful in keeping their baby news under wraps during the first trimester.

For example, Hailey's shifted her personal style earlier this year, embracing larger coats and loose-fitting blazers into her daily wardrobe. She also leaned into babydoll dresses, donning one that had an empire waistline during a Hawaiian vacation in May before her pregnancy announcement.