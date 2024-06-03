Hailey Bieber Shares Timeline Update on Her Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber is one less lonely girl during her pregnancy.
After all, her and husband Justin Bieber's baby on the way was right there with the model when she posed for Saint Laurent's Summer 2024 fashion campaign by Anthony Vaccarello. As Hailey revealed on her Instagram Stories June 3, shortly after the campaign was unveiled, she "shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly."
In one image snapped by photographer Gray Sorrenti, the 27-year-old disguised her growing bump in a camel-colored jumpsuit that cinched at the waist with a large belt. Another photo showed Hailey rocking an oversized button-down top that concealed her waist.
Indeed, the Rhode Skin founder and Justin were very careful in keeping their baby news under wraps during the first trimester.
For example, Hailey's shifted her personal style earlier this year, embracing larger coats and loose-fitting blazers into her daily wardrobe. She also leaned into babydoll dresses, donning one that had an empire waistline during a Hawaiian vacation in May before her pregnancy announcement.
But these days, Hailey has no problem baring her baby belly. In a separate Instagram Story on June 3, she shared a photo of herself in strapless ivory top and matching wide-legged pants with her bump in full view.
A second selfie, which appeared to be taken from inside her walk-in closet, showed her midriff peeking out from under a black, long-sleeved top and low-rise trousers. She paired the casual look with a striped yellow-and-navy sweater draped across her shoulders, as well as a BMW baseball cap and a black YSL handbag.
