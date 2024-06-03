NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Hailey Bieber Shares Timeline Update on Her Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber revealed she shot her new Saint Laurent fashion campaign while she was four months pregnant with Justin Bieber's baby. See the photo.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 03, 2024 10:02 PMTags
PregnanciesCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Gives Shout Out to Her “Baby Daddy” Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is one less lonely girl during her pregnancy.

After all, her and husband Justin Bieber's baby on the way was right there with the model when she posed for Saint Laurent's Summer 2024 fashion campaign by Anthony Vaccarello. As Hailey revealed on her Instagram Stories June 3, shortly after the campaign was unveiled, she "shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly."

In one image snapped by photographer Gray Sorrenti, the 27-year-old disguised her growing bump in a camel-colored jumpsuit that cinched at the waist with a large belt. Another photo showed Hailey rocking an oversized button-down top that concealed her waist.

Indeed, the Rhode Skin founder and Justin were very careful in keeping their baby news under wraps during the first trimester.

For example, Hailey's shifted her personal style earlier this year, embracing larger coats and loose-fitting blazers into her daily wardrobe. She also leaned into babydoll dresses, donning one that had an empire waistline during a Hawaiian vacation in May before her pregnancy announcement

photos
Hailey Bieber Pregnant: All the Hints She Dropped 

But these days, Hailey has no problem baring her baby belly. In a separate Instagram Story on June 3, she shared a photo of herself in strapless ivory top and matching wide-legged pants with her bump in full view.  

 

Gray Sorrenti

A second selfie, which appeared to be taken from inside her walk-in closet, showed her midriff peeking out from under a black, long-sleeved top and low-rise trousers. She paired the casual look with a striped yellow-and-navy sweater draped across her shoulders, as well as a BMW baseball cap and a black YSL handbag.

To seem more of Hailey's baby bumpin' maternity looks, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

Levi Wright, 3, Being Taken Off Life Support After Tractor Accident

2

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tackle Breakup Rumors With PDA Outing

3

Ava Phillippe Celebrates Her Sexuality To Kick Off Pride Month

Instagram

Parents to Be

Amid her pregnancy, Hailey Bieber bared her growing baby bump in an open blouse and oversized blazer while visiting Japan with husband Justin Bieber.

Instagram

Kiss Me

The couple—who married in a September 2018 courthouse ceremony before tying the knot again a year later at a lavish wedding—shared a sweet kiss in their vacation photos in May 2024.

Instagram

Family for Real

Hailey captioned the pictures on Instagram Story, "Mom n Dad fr."

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Rhode to Motherhood

The model showed off her baby bump in an ivory two-piece while visiting the Rhode Skin offices.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Peek-a-Boo

Hailey's baby bump played peek-a-boo in this all-black ensemble.

Instagram/Justin Bieber

Babymoon

During their Japan trip, Hailey—clad in white crop top—and Justin visited artist Takashi Murakami‘s sculpture outside of the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Mellow Yellow

The Rhode Skin founder showed off her baby belly in a yellow baby tee, which matched perfectly with her knitted bucket hat. 

Instagram/Justin Bieber

Sheer Genius

Hailey donned a see-through top and bralette—as well as a statement necklace bearing her and Justin's last initials—during a night out in Los Angeles.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Leather Look

Hailey proved that maternity style can have an edge to it, rocking a cropped leather jacket with low-rise trousers.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Lovely in Lace

The model's baby bump played peek-a-boo in this see-through, lace dress.

Instagram

Comfy and Casual

Hailey kicked back in an oversized T-shirt and baseball cap during her pregnancy.

Instagram

Butterfly Effect

She donned a pink butterfly top and low-rise blue jeans in a series of Instagram photos shared in May 2024.

Instagram

Model Behavior

The Y2K-inspired top inspired Hailey to pose for an impromptu photo shoot.

Instagram

Bumpin' Along

In the snaps, Hailey cradled her baby bump as she looked toward the horizon.

Instagram / Hailey Bieber

Vision in White

Hailey wore a lacy Saint Laurent gown to renew her vows with Justin in Hawaii. The couple announced their pregnancy on May 9, sharing footage from the intimate ceremony.

Trending Stories

1

Levi Wright, 3, Being Taken Off Life Support After Tractor Accident

2

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tackle Breakup Rumors With PDA Outing

3

Ava Phillippe Celebrates Her Sexuality To Kick Off Pride Month

4

Inside Shiloh's Decision to Remove Brad Pitt's Last Name

5

Travis Kelce Is Asked About Making Taylor Swift an "Honest Woman"