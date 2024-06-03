Millie Bobby Brown Declares Herself "Wifey" on Universal Studios Trip With Husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is having more than just nice day with her new husband Jake Bongiovi.
Weeks after the Stranger Things star tied the knot with Jon Bon Jovi's son in an intimate ceremony, Millie celebrated her newlywed status by sharing photos of their recent trip to Universal Orlando Resort.
In images posted on June 3, Millie donned a crop top and denim shorts reading "wifey" on the back as she and Jake—who rocked a gray tee and American flag shorts—visited the Florida amusement park. The newlyweds also wore matching white baseball caps, with hers bearing the phrase, "Wife of the party."
During the outing, Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, played carnival games at the Jurassic Park area before posing in front of a velociraptor animatronic. The Enola Holmes actress also visited Volcano Bay water park nearby, sharing a photo of herself and friends aboard an inflatable raft on a water slide.
"Who wants to go to @universalorlando????" she captioned the joint post with Jake, referencing the viral meme. "Ussssssssss."
The couple's wedding comes three years after they were first linked. And according to Millie, it was pretty much love at first sight.
"As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," she told The Times of London in August. "I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."
The Damsel star continued, "It's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."
In fact, her relationship with Jake made her rethink her stance on marriage. As she explained to Glamour in October, it was initially never her intention in life "to be a wife."
"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," Millie continued. "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.'"
For more of their love story, keep reading.
