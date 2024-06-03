NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Millie Bobby Brown Declares Herself "Wifey" on Universal Studios Trip With Husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown proudly called herself the "wife of the party" as she took a trip to Universal Orlando Resort with new husband Jake Bongiovi.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 03, 2024 8:55 PMTags
Millie Bobby Brown is having more than just nice day with her new husband Jake Bongiovi.

Weeks after the Stranger Things star tied the knot with Jon Bon Jovi's son in an intimate ceremony, Millie celebrated her newlywed status by sharing photos of their recent trip to Universal Orlando Resort.

In images posted on June 3, Millie donned a crop top and denim shorts reading "wifey" on the back as she and Jake—who rocked a gray tee and American flag shorts—visited the Florida amusement park. The newlyweds also wore matching white baseball caps, with hers bearing the phrase, "Wife of the party."

During the outing, Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, played carnival games at the Jurassic Park area before posing in front of a velociraptor animatronic. The Enola Holmes actress also visited Volcano Bay water park nearby, sharing a photo of herself and friends aboard an inflatable raft on a water slide.

"Who wants to go to @universalorlando????" she captioned the joint post with Jake, referencing the viral meme. "Ussssssssss."

photos
The couple's wedding comes three years after they were first linked. And according to Millie, it was pretty much love at first sight

Instagram/Millie Bobby Brown

"As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," she told The Times of London in August. "I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

The Damsel star continued, "It's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him." 

In fact, her relationship with Jake made her rethink her stance on marriage. As she explained to Glamour in October, it was initially never her intention in life "to be a wife."

 

Instagram/Millie Bobby Brown

"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," Millie continued. "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.'"

For more of their love story, keep reading.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

The pair sparked romance rumors around the time that Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye

The couple officially confirmed their romance with this PDA pic.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas

The Stranger Things star and the actor celebrated their first Chirstmas together in 2021.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays

Sweet selfie.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday

Twinning.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram (@jakebongiovi)

September 2023: Summer Nights

Jake shared this pic in the final days of summer 2023.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

November 2023: Glamour Women of the Year

The two appear at the event, where Millie was honored as one of two Global Women of the Year.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

February 2024: Happy Birthday Millie

Jake shared a tribute to his partner for her 20th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancéI love you so much. Big year ahead."

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown

March 2024: Anniversary

Millie shared this tribute to Jake on their third dating anniversary.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

May 2024: Married

After three years of dating, the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony, multiple outlets reported.

(E! and Universal Studios are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

