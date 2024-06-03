Millie Bobby Brown Declares Herself "Wifey" on Universal Studios Trip With Husband Jake Bongiovi

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown is in Her “Wifey” Era on Trip to Universal Studios with Husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is having more than just nice day with her new husband Jake Bongiovi.

Weeks after the Stranger Things star tied the knot with Jon Bon Jovi's son in an intimate ceremony, Millie celebrated her newlywed status by sharing photos of their recent trip to Universal Orlando Resort.

In images posted on June 3, Millie donned a crop top and denim shorts reading "wifey" on the back as she and Jake—who rocked a gray tee and American flag shorts—visited the Florida amusement park. The newlyweds also wore matching white baseball caps, with hers bearing the phrase, "Wife of the party."

During the outing, Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, played carnival games at the Jurassic Park area before posing in front of a velociraptor animatronic. The Enola Holmes actress also visited Volcano Bay water park nearby, sharing a photo of herself and friends aboard an inflatable raft on a water slide.

"Who wants to go to @universalorlando????" she captioned the joint post with Jake, referencing the viral meme. "Ussssssssss."