Old Navy’s Most Popular Items Are on Sale – Tennis Skorts, Mom Jeans & More, Starting at $7

Sometimes you look through a site's sale section and it's slim pickings. You might find that everything is from last season, comes in a weird color, or offers nothing in your size. But, that's not the case at Old Navy. You can find all their most popular items – tennis dresses, tennis skorts, white jeans, Mom jeans, and more – for less. Plus, there's inclusive sizing, so many color options, and the discounts are plentiful. It's a sale section dream come true.
There's even a Dads & Dudes sale with t-shirts as low as $10, to give you some inspo for Father's Day shopping. But to help you score the best deals on the best styles, I've put together a list to get you started. Snag a $54 tennis dress for $16 or a $39 pair of OG denim shorts for just $18. And that's just the beginning.
So, scroll down and start adding these trending styles to your cart. They might be in the sale section now, but they won't be around for long.
High-Waisted OG Jean Shorts
Temperatures are rising, so you better score these high-waisted jean shorts while you can. They're a summer staple and with a 3-inch inseam, you'll be cool and comfy all season long. They come in 8 colors and sizing from 00 to 30.
High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort
Serve up the latest tenniscore trend with this buttery soft and stretchy tennis skort. It's fun, flirty, and includes built-in, 3-inch inseam shorts underneath. One shopper reported, "The fit is extremely flattering and the material is great. The shorts also fit extremely well, sometimes they can be too big or too small these fit perfectly."
Mid-Rise Rockstar Super-Skinny Ankle Jeans
It's after Memorial Day, so stock up on your white jeans. This pair has a waist that hits below the belly button and features a skinny leg. Pair it with your favorite sandals or ballet flats and let the compliments roll in.
PowerSoft Square-Neck Athletic Dress
Featuring a chic square neck, built-in bodysuit, and shelf bra, you'll feel effortlessly chic in this soft athletic dress. Wear it solo or pair it with an oversized button down and you'll nail the tenniscore vibe.
High-Waisted OG Straight Jeans
Available in regular, tall, and petite, these OG straight jeans are the perfect fit. The legs aren't too skinny or too wide, and give you the perfect summer casual look. Plus, you'll give off 90's supermodel vibes.
PowerSoft Racerback Athletic Dress
With a high neckline and a racerback design, you'll feel super sporty in this athletic dress. It comes in 4 colors with a built-in shelf bra, but note that there are no built-in shorts. But, reviewers report that it is still a perfect summer dress.
Flutter-Sleeve Combination Top
Nothing elevates a top more than some delicate flutter sleeves. And at this price, you might just have to get one in black and pink. It's made of soft jersey and goes great with high-waisted jeans or shorts.
PowerSoft Cami Athletic Dress
Adjustable straps, built-in shorts, a shelf bra -- the perfect athletic dress does exist. One reviewer referred to it as, "This the perfect runaround, get things done, work in the yard, go for a walk dress!"
High-Waisted Cargo Utility Shorts
These quick-drying, high-waisted utility shorts are just what you need on a hot summer's day. They'll keep you cool and the cargo pockets provide plenty of space for some essentials you don't want to carry in your hands. And with a 5-inch inseam, they're not too short or too long.
Extra High-Waisted Flare Jeans
With a retro flare and a modern high-waisted cut, these stretchy jeans are ideal for sandals, boots, sneakers, and more. They're comfy for every season at $30, they're also a steal.
High-Waisted OG Jean Shorts
If you're looking for some jean shorts with a little more coverage, this option with a 9-inch inseam is a solid bet. They're also comfy, come in 2 colors and sizing from 00 to 30. Pair it with tanks, tees, crop tops -- it goes with everything.