Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tackle Breakup Rumors With PDA Outing

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Flaunt PDA During Latest Meetup

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still living the greatest love story never told.

The pair, who have recently been the subject of breakup rumors, stepped out for a family outing at the YMCA in Hollywood, Calif., June 2.

Affleck and Lopez were photographed sharing some subtle PDA as they made their way into the recreation center to watch the Oscar winner's son Samuel, 12, play basketball. For the sporty event, they were joined by Affleck's mother Chris Anne Boldt, as well as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—with whom he shares Samuel, as well as Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15.

For the occasion, Affleck wore a red corduroy jacket with a fur lined color, paired with a lighter red T-shirt with the phrase, "The Dickens" emblazoned on the front with jeans. Meanwhile, the "On the Floor" singer—who shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony—wore a long-sleeved black T-shirt and jeans, pairing it with a black handbag and brown tinted aviator sunglasses. And Lopez even gave her man a peck on the cheek in front of the cameras.