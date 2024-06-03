NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tackle Breakup Rumors With PDA Outing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made another public appearance at Samuel Affleck’s basketball game June 2, where they engaged in some subtle PDA.

By Olivia Evans Jun 03, 2024 8:55 PMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Flaunt PDA During Latest Meetup

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still living the greatest love story never told. 

The pair, who have recently been the subject of breakup rumors, stepped out for a family outing at the YMCA in Hollywood, Calif., June 2. 

Affleck and Lopez were photographed sharing some subtle PDA as they made their way into the recreation center to watch the Oscar winner's son Samuel, 12, play basketball. For the sporty event, they were joined by Affleck's mother Chris Anne Boldt, as well as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—with whom he shares Samuel, as well as Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15. 

For the occasion, Affleck wore a red corduroy jacket with a fur lined color, paired with a lighter red T-shirt with the phrase, "The Dickens" emblazoned on the front with jeans. Meanwhile, the "On the Floor" singer—who shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony—wore a long-sleeved black T-shirt and jeans, pairing it with a black handbag and brown tinted aviator sunglasses. And Lopez even gave her man a peck on the cheek in front of the cameras. 

photos
Jennifer Lopez Through The Years

The couple's joint outing comes amid a tumultuous time for the Atlas actress, as she announced the cancellation of her This Is Me…Live tour just two days prior. 

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the 54-year-old wrote in her OnTheLo newsletter May 31. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Levi Wright, 3, Being Taken Off Life Support After Tractor Accident

2

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tackle Breakup Rumors With PDA Outing

3

Ava Phillippe Celebrates Her Sexuality To Kick Off Pride Month

The Selena star's tour cancellation follows weeks of speculation about the state of her and Affleck's relationship, with multiple outlets reporting the couple has been living separately. However, the duo, who wed in July 2022 nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement, has been seen out several times together including another family event May 31.

But amid the rumors, Affleck and Lopez have yet to speak out about their relationship status.

After all, when asked to share insight during an Atlas press event in Mexico City, J.Lo simply laughed before leaning into the microphone to deliver a simple, "You know better than that."

Juliano/X17online.com

However, they have spoken about how interest in their relationship has rocked them in the past with the "Let's Get Loud" singer sharing they broke off their first engagement in 2004 just days before their wedding due to a "massive amount of scrutiny."

"For all those years, it was really hard," Lopez recalled of her time apart from Affleck in her The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary, which released earlier this year. "Because I didn't just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost the best friend that I ever had."

Keep reading to see how Affleck and Lopez' romance has evolved over the years.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!

Trending Stories

1

Levi Wright, 3, Being Taken Off Life Support After Tractor Accident

2

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tackle Breakup Rumors With PDA Outing

3

Ava Phillippe Celebrates Her Sexuality To Kick Off Pride Month

4

Inside Shiloh's Decision to Remove Brad Pitt's Last Name

5

Travis Kelce Is Asked About Making Taylor Swift an "Honest Woman"