NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Why Miley Cyrus Can't Stop Working Out In Heels

Miley Cyrus revealed why she trains in heels and how she hypes herself up before a sweat session: "My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform.'"

By Alyssa Morin Jun 03, 2024 9:17 PMTags
Miley CyrusInterviewsExerciseWorkoutsFitnessE! Insider
Watch: Miley Cyrus Questions the Grammys For Excluding Her for 20 Years

When it comes to Miley Cyrus' work outs, she's coming in like wrecking ball.

The "Doctor (Work It Out)" singer recently revealed why she loves breaking a sweat in her hottest outfits, which often includes exercising in heels.

"My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform,'" Miley told W Magazine in an interview published June 3. "So that's why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I've got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe."

As she put it, "I'm interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."

And there's more than meets the eye with the pop star's gym method. After all, Miley noted how training in heels gives her a leg up when she's performing onstage.

"I definitely have a persona—an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer," she shared. "But then there's a level of my life that's super intimate, sacred, and secret."

photos
30 Fascinating Facts About Miley Cyrus

And some of those private moments, Miley teased, includes texting Beyoncé.

"I think it's a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I've really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public," the 31-year-old explained. "She's the same way."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley—who collaborated with Bey on Cowboy Carter—noted how they've built a deeper bond with each other.

"Part of our relationship is the safety between us," she shared. "The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with her—or with Dolly [Parton], or with anyone. Our personas have a relationship, but then we have a relationship. And I love that."

The Disney alum also noted the similarities between their mothers, Tish Cyrus and Tina Knowles.

"One of the things that we text about is our relationships with our mothers," Miley said. "Like her mom, Ms. Tina, my mom is also an M.T.: Mama Tish. A lot of people call her Mom, in the way that Ms. Tina is almost not just a mother to Beyoncé, but to Beyoncé's fans as well."

Their moms have also been involved in their careers, every step of the way.

"Both of us grew up, in our own way, with moms who were everything," Miley continued. "My mom was my makeup, hair, seamstress, styling, tour manager—like, the actual manager. The word 'mother' is the most all-encompassing word. The mother can be RuPaul; the mother can be Beyoncé. Our fans call us 'mother.'"

Keep reading to see every time Miley proved she was a mother on and off the stage.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Gucci

Rocker Chic

The pop star stepped out in a spectacularly sequined minidress and green feather jacket to attend Gucci's Osteria da Massimo Bottura. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Glitzy at the Grammys

The Grammy winner performed at the 2024 Grammys in this ultra-sparkly getup.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Little Black Jumpsuit

The "Flowers" singer sizzled in a plunging jumpsuit to attend Tom Ford's AW20 Show.

JC Olivera/WireImage

Round of Applause

The singer accepted her first-ever Grammy award at the 2024 ceremony in this plunging cutout dress.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

All That Glitters

Miley proved all that glitters is gold with this completely see-through gold chainlink dress.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Bare Minimum

Miley might've worn this daring suit to the Grammy's, but it was well worth the risk! 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Super-Cute Superhero

The singer and actress saved the day in this beautiful black and silver gown at the Avengers: Endgame Premiere.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Green With Envy

The pop star shined in this glittery Saint Laurent ensemble at the Met Gala.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Isn't She Pretty

While supporting her husband Liam Hemsworth at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic, the actress steps out in a red dress and Adina's Jewels 14k Safety Pin earrings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Back in Black

For the MTV Video Music Awards, the pop star not only gave an unforgettable performance, but also makes a statement in this Dolce & Gabbanna two-piece with Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals.


 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pop of Patchwork

The young starlet brightened up her look in a colorful Proenza Schouler leather dress for the premiere of Paranoia

Jennifer Cooper, E!
Vixen in Versace

The singer showed off her fit figure in this Versace bondage mini dress and black pumps.

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Buckle-up in Black

The 20-year-old wore another head-turning leather look.  This time, a see-through Yves Saint Laurent blouse and a leather miniskirt. 

 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Comfy Cool

The New Myspace Launch Event had the star rock half jean, half sweatpants by Ashish and an Alexander Wang leather bra. She tops off the look with a plastic bomber jacket.

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic
Fashion Rebel

At the Met Gala's punk theme, she wowed in a nearly naked mesh dress by Marc Jacobs. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Peek-A-Boo!

 The star attracted plenty of attention in this gorgeous Emilio Pucci gown with sheer overlay.

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Chic in Checkers

At the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, Miley sported a Balmain power jumpsuit with lace embroidery.

 

Kirkland/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES
Goth Glamour

Cyrus rocked a beautiful Emilio Pucci dress with sheer paneling and an Edie Parker clutch at the 2012 VMAs.

DiMaio/startraksphoto.com

Power Suit

Miley wore a strapless Valentino jumpsuit with a white neckline to the Maxim Hot 100 party. To complete her look, she added sleek Saint Laurent heels.

 

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Fancy at Fight Night

After a streak of bold red carpet outfits, Miley went with a bohemian look for Muhammad Ali's Fight Night in Phoenix.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Classy in Cavalli

At the 2011 MTV VMAs, Miley opted for a bold getup in this formfitting backless Robert Cavalli gown, soft updo and blinging accessories.

Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES
Glowing in Gabbana

The pop singer shines bright in a beachy Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2011 Kids' Choice Awards.

John Shearer/WireImage
Animal Style

The starlet reminds us she can't be tamed in an animal-print Roberto Cavalli gown at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Gala Glam

Miley turned heads in a skintight mesh dress at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy bash in Beverly Hills.

ABC/RICK ROWELL
A Leg Up!

This strapless Marchesa dress with Louboutins could be one of Miley's best red carpet looks ever.

Jeff Vespa/MC/WireImage.com
Birthday Suit

It's her party and she can wear what she wants to...and that includes a revealing leather bra top, matching pants and a studded belt.

Eric Charbonneau/Le Studio/Getty Images
Leather for Last Song

The teen star's doing her best adult impression at the Last Song L.A. premiere in a single-shoulder Thomas Wylde leather dress and matching pumps. Kids grow up so fast these days.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Stylish in Sequins

Miley arrives at the 2010 Oscars in a sequined Jenny Packham gown that is both glamorous and age-appropriate.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Mini for Miley

Miles rocks out at the 2010 Grammys in a cute denim Hervé Léger by Max Azria horizontal-stripe minidress and Balenciaga heels.

Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com
Bright & Bold

What do you wear to meet Queen Elizabeth II?! For this big moment, Miley chooses a plunging persimmon Kaufman Franco gown with wraparound leather straps.

photos
View More Photos From Miley Cyrus' Best Looks
We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!