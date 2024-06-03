Why Miley Cyrus Can't Stop Working Out In Heels

When it comes to Miley Cyrus' work outs, she's coming in like wrecking ball.
The "Doctor (Work It Out)" singer recently revealed why she loves breaking a sweat in her hottest outfits, which often includes exercising in heels.
"My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform,'" Miley told W Magazine in an interview published June 3. "So that's why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I've got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn Monroe."
As she put it, "I'm interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."
And there's more than meets the eye with the pop star's gym method. After all, Miley noted how training in heels gives her a leg up when she's performing onstage.
"I definitely have a persona—an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer," she shared. "But then there's a level of my life that's super intimate, sacred, and secret."
And some of those private moments, Miley teased, includes texting Beyoncé.
"I think it's a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I've really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public," the 31-year-old explained. "She's the same way."
Miley—who collaborated with Bey on Cowboy Carter—noted how they've built a deeper bond with each other.
"Part of our relationship is the safety between us," she shared. "The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with her—or with Dolly [Parton], or with anyone. Our personas have a relationship, but then we have a relationship. And I love that."
The Disney alum also noted the similarities between their mothers, Tish Cyrus and Tina Knowles.
"One of the things that we text about is our relationships with our mothers," Miley said. "Like her mom, Ms. Tina, my mom is also an M.T.: Mama Tish. A lot of people call her Mom, in the way that Ms. Tina is almost not just a mother to Beyoncé, but to Beyoncé's fans as well."
Their moms have also been involved in their careers, every step of the way.
"Both of us grew up, in our own way, with moms who were everything," Miley continued. "My mom was my makeup, hair, seamstress, styling, tour manager—like, the actual manager. The word 'mother' is the most all-encompassing word. The mother can be RuPaul; the mother can be Beyoncé. Our fans call us 'mother.'"
