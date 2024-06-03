Why Miley Cyrus Can't Stop Working Out In Heels

Watch : Miley Cyrus Questions the Grammys For Excluding Her for 20 Years

When it comes to Miley Cyrus' work outs, she's coming in like wrecking ball.

The "Doctor (Work It Out)" singer recently revealed why she loves breaking a sweat in her hottest outfits, which often includes exercising in heels.

"My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform,'" Miley told W Magazine in an interview published June 3. "So that's why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I've got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe."

As she put it, "I'm interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."

And there's more than meets the eye with the pop star's gym method. After all, Miley noted how training in heels gives her a leg up when she's performing onstage.

"I definitely have a persona—an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer," she shared. "But then there's a level of my life that's super intimate, sacred, and secret."