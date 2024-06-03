Watch : Brittany Mahomes Encourages Caitlin Clark to Shake Off the Haters Amid WNBA Journey

Brittany Mahomes is definitely in Caitlin Clark's court.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs former soccer player, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, expressed her support for the Indiana Fever player as she navigates her first season with the WNBA.

"@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!!" Brittany wrote on Instagram Stories June 2. "You're a baller and it's incredible to see what you're doing for the game and women's sports!!"

A former athlete herself, Brittany, 28, has been an outspoken supporter of professional women's sports, and she and Patrick—who share kids Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 17 months—even joined an ownership group that brought NWSL team Kansas City Current to their current city.

Alongside her message of her encouragement, Brittany shared Caitlin's stats for her debut season, which noted that she and fellow WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu are the only players in WNBA history who have scored 150 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in their first 10 games with the WNBA—which is just another major achievement by Caitlin this year.