The Best Father's Day Gifts for New Dads & Dads-to-Be

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Father's Day is almost here and it's time to focus on the tech-obsessed dads, the dads who like to smell nice, and, of course, those first-time fathers out there. They're low on sleep, covered in stains, and may not know what day it is. So, they deserve something special to mark their first holiday as a parent. To help give you some ideas, I've talked to the new dads I know (including my husband), to find out what they liked, what they wanted, and what they found practical – here are the best Father's Day gifts for a new dad and dad-to-be.
For the Dad who wants to show off their new status, there are super cute t-shirts, whiskey glasses, and hats proclaiming their "Dad" status. For the foodie Dads, there's a variety pack of hot sauce that makes everything taste better. For the Dad who hasn't been able to make it to the gym in a while, there's a walking pad (that's also on sale). And, more. There's something for every kind of new dad who needs a little acknowledgment on the big day.
So, keep on scrolling for the best gifts for the new (and almost new) dad or father figure in your life. They'll need it.
Shop the Best Father's Day Gift Ideas for New Dads
Ithmahco Dad To Be Fathers Day Dad Gifts
New dads might need a drink. Help them do it in style with this set featuring a wooden box, whiskey glass, slate coaster, whiskey stones, and a greeting card. There are even options for Uncles and Pet Parents.
Best Dad & Best Kid Engraved Matching Hats - Set of 2
I gifted these matching hats to my husband and son a few years ago and it's still so cute when they put them on. You can buy them separately (if there's multiple kids) or as a pair. Just have your camera ready.
Promoted to Daddy 2024 T-Shirt
Let everyone know about the new dad's latest promotion with this t-shirt. Sizing is available from Small to 3X-Large, there are 8 colors to choose from, and you can even get it in a hoodie.
Moments with Dad Scratch Off Journal
This interactive, activity-filled scrapbook is perfect for the dad who likes to make plans. It includes 100 bucket list–type prompts, like "Visit an arcade" or "Ride a Hot Air Balloon," and there's plenty of room in the notes section to document every adventure with their child.
JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones
A pair of noise cancelling headphones is perfect for the dad who needs to zone out for a minute (or the dad who might be in the middle of sleep training). They're wireless, fit over the ears, and the battery lasts up to 44 hours before needing to recharge.
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
If you're buying for a dad on the go, who may not want to carry a diaper bag, this Belt Bag from lululemon is a popular bet. Made of water-repellant fabric, it's great for carrying all the essentials (diapers, wipes, change of onesie), in one streamlined package. Snag it in 7 colors.
Baby Shusher
At first, I was skeptical when my husband was gifted this Baby Shusher, but it has been a lifesaver so many times. It emits a gentle shhhh sound that helps babies calm down and drift to sleep, and you can set 15 and 30 minute timers. Plus, it's easy to throw in a bag and take it on the go.
TRUFF Sampler Pack
This white and black truffle infused hot sauce and oil are just what every foodie dad needs. They enhance the flavor of EVERYTHING -- eggs, avocado toast, ribs, chicken wings, and more. It's a little sweet, a little savory, and my husband plans his meals around it.
GEOMETRICAL Pocket Tripod
Trying to snap a pic of your new family can sometimes be a challenge. But when you have this handy, wallet-sized tripod, capturing the moment is a breeze. It takes a few minutes to figure out how the tripod snaps in and out, but once you get it, it's so convenient and easy to use.
KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer
After you take those photos, this portable photo printer is the perfect next step. Connect it to your phone (via the app) and you can print out all your favorite pics. The photo size is 2.1 x 3.4 inches and the set comes with a 60 sheet bundle.
Canvas One Line a Day: A Five-Year Memory Book
Take stock of all these precious new moments with this 5-Year Memory Book. Each day includes 5 sections, one for each year, so you can look back and reflect on what's passed. And since there's only room for a line or two for each day, there's less pressure to write and keep it up.
TheraICE Sleep Mask + Cooling Gel Relief
Every new dad can use a little relaxation. Gift them this weighted mask that can provide cooling or heating relief, plus the contoured, blindfold design gives them a blackout effect so they can easily drift away to sleep (although they're probably so tired, it won't take much to make that happen).
TheraGun Relief Handheld Percussion Massage Gun
With the TheraGun massage gun, new dads can get some deep tissue and stiff muscle relief. There are 3 attachments, 3 speeds, and an ergonomic grip that makes it easy to hit the neck, back, legs, and more.
Chicco SmartSupport Aluminum Frame Backpack Carrier
Although I liked carrying my babies in a front carrier, my husband always preferred strapping our sons into a backpack carrier like this one. It's breathable, includes pockets and a canopy for sun protection, and can accommodate babies as young as 6 months to kids as old as 36 months. There's also a built-in kickstand that makes it easy for resting the backpack down and taking on and off.
WalkingPad Z1 Simple Under Desk Treadmill
It can be hard for new parents to make it to the gym. With this under desk treadmill, they can get in some walking and easily fold the walking pad up when not in use. You can control it via remote or the app, and it gets up to speeds of 4mph.