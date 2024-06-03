The Best Father's Day Gifts for New Dads & Dads-to-Be

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Father's Day is almost here and it's time to focus on the tech-obsessed dads, the dads who like to smell nice, and, of course, those first-time fathers out there. They're low on sleep, covered in stains, and may not know what day it is. So, they deserve something special to mark their first holiday as a parent. To help give you some ideas, I've talked to the new dads I know (including my husband), to find out what they liked, what they wanted, and what they found practical – here are the best Father's Day gifts for a new dad and dad-to-be.

For the Dad who wants to show off their new status, there are super cute t-shirts, whiskey glasses, and hats proclaiming their "Dad" status. For the foodie Dads, there's a variety pack of hot sauce that makes everything taste better. For the Dad who hasn't been able to make it to the gym in a while, there's a walking pad (that's also on sale). And, more. There's something for every kind of new dad who needs a little acknowledgment on the big day.

So, keep on scrolling for the best gifts for the new (and almost new) dad or father figure in your life. They'll need it.