Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Shares She's "In Love With a Woman" While Celebrating Pride Month

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen shared a message about her sexuality to commemorate Pride Month, with costars Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan and Hannah Dodd among those showing her love.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Jun 03, 2024 8:51 PM
LGBTQCouplesCelebritiesPrideBridgerton
Dearest Gentle Reader,

This Pride MonthBridgerton's Jessica Madsen doesn't need to promenade in search of a suitor. In fact, the actress behind Cressida Cowper is happily taken. 

"In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it," Jessica captioned a June 1 Instagram post, adding alongside the rainbow emoji, "#pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride."

For the post itself, the 32-year-old shared a sparkling rainbow graphic that read, "Happy Pride Month," a black and white image from a past pride parade, graphics of women and rainbow hand hearts, as well as a video of herself in a tie-dyed shirt, rainbow bedazzled makeup and a bucket hat reading, "Love Supreme."

Jessica's post was soon filled with love, from fans and Bridgerton costars alike. 

Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan both commented heart emojis, while Jessica's onscreen mother Joanna Bobbin, commented, "Go baby girl! Love you."

Likewise, season three newcomer Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, added, "Love youuuuuu."

Jessica's post was so filled with love—including comments from fans like, "Oh QUEEN!! Your people LOVE you!!!!" and "I'm so happy for you!"— she made sure to note her appreciation for the support. 

ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images

"WOW," Jessica added in a comment on her post. "Thank you all for your beautiful messages."

And the Tina & Bobby alum—whose character Cressida promises to shake things up in the second half of the Netflix show's third season, premiering June 13—isn't the only celebrity commemorating the start of June. 

Keep reading to see a roundup of stars showing off their pride—and their love—this month. 

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Katy Perry

The "Roar" singer shared an edited version of Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech—during which he appeared to make disparaging remarks about the LGBTQ+ community and denounced Pride month—splicing his words together to make it sound as though the athlete praised the graduates over their future careers, promotes "diversity, equity and inclusion" and wished people a happy Pride Month.

As Katy captioned her post, "Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything. Congratulations and happy pride."

Instagram / Jess Madsen

Jessica Madsen

The Bridgerton star celebrated the beginning of June with a social media shoutout to a special someone in her life. 

 "In Love with a woman,” she captioned her June 1 post, “loud about it and proud about it!"

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris

The One Tree Hill alum shared a moving message of hope to her June 2 Instagram Story under a quote about pride. 

"You are perfect," she wrote. "No matter how long it might take, you'll find your people. And they will help you find more and more of yourself. It's worth it. You're worth it."

Meanwhile, Ashlyn shared a reel of her and Sophia enjoying time in Paris, which Sophia reshared to her Story writing, "Mine. PROUD."

Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift

During her June 2 show in Lyon, France, the "You Need To Calm Down" singer yelled to the crowd, "Happy Pride Month, Lyon," while performing the 2019 anthem. 

Ava Phillippe, Instagram

Ava Philippe

Reese Witherspoon's daughter marked the start of Pride by reflecting on her comments about her sexuality in 2022. 

"Once upon a time, some gal on the internet said ‘gender is whatever' in reference to her own sexuality," Ava wrote in a June 2 post. "Many took her words out of context, but she knew what she meant. Anyways, this is her posting for the first day of pride month 2024."

Instagram / Lizzo

Lizzo

The "Good as Hell" artist attened a pride parade in Los Angeles' West Hollywood neighborhood. 

"WEHO PRIDE TODAY," she captioned her June 2 post. "SO MUCH LOVE & HUGS. IF I SEEN YA I LOVE YA."

