Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Shares She's "In Love With a Woman" While Celebrating Pride Month

Dearest Gentle Reader,
This Pride Month, Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen doesn't need to promenade in search of a suitor. In fact, the actress behind Cressida Cowper is happily taken.
"In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it," Jessica captioned a June 1 Instagram post, adding alongside the rainbow emoji, "#pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride."
For the post itself, the 32-year-old shared a sparkling rainbow graphic that read, "Happy Pride Month," a black and white image from a past pride parade, graphics of women and rainbow hand hearts, as well as a video of herself in a tie-dyed shirt, rainbow bedazzled makeup and a bucket hat reading, "Love Supreme."
Jessica's post was soon filled with love, from fans and Bridgerton costars alike.
Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan both commented heart emojis, while Jessica's onscreen mother Joanna Bobbin, commented, "Go baby girl! Love you."
Likewise, season three newcomer Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, added, "Love youuuuuu."
Jessica's post was so filled with love—including comments from fans like, "Oh QUEEN!! Your people LOVE you!!!!" and "I'm so happy for you!"— she made sure to note her appreciation for the support.
"WOW," Jessica added in a comment on her post. "Thank you all for your beautiful messages."
And the Tina & Bobby alum—whose character Cressida promises to shake things up in the second half of the Netflix show's third season, premiering June 13—isn't the only celebrity commemorating the start of June.
Keep reading to see a roundup of stars showing off their pride—and their love—this month.