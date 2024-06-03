Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Shares She's "In Love With a Woman" While Celebrating Pride Month

Watch : Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month Since Coming Out: “It’s Worth It”

Dearest Gentle Reader,

This Pride Month, Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen doesn't need to promenade in search of a suitor. In fact, the actress behind Cressida Cowper is happily taken.

"In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it," Jessica captioned a June 1 Instagram post, adding alongside the rainbow emoji, "#pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride."

For the post itself, the 32-year-old shared a sparkling rainbow graphic that read, "Happy Pride Month," a black and white image from a past pride parade, graphics of women and rainbow hand hearts, as well as a video of herself in a tie-dyed shirt, rainbow bedazzled makeup and a bucket hat reading, "Love Supreme."

Jessica's post was soon filled with love, from fans and Bridgerton costars alike.

Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan both commented heart emojis, while Jessica's onscreen mother Joanna Bobbin, commented, "Go baby girl! Love you."

Likewise, season three newcomer Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, added, "Love youuuuuu."