Packing Solutions for Your Summer Travel: Stay Cute, Comfy & Organized

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

The worst part of a summer vacation is always packing and unpacking. But it doesn't have to be!

Our team of shopping experts has found the ultimate travel hack – a packing list full of storage solutions that will help keep you cute, comfortable, and organized during your summer travel.

Our list includes vacuum bags that help create valuable space for vacation souvenirs in your checked bag, actually cute packing cubes that keep dirty laundry separate from clean clothing, a shower bag for your shampoo, conditioner, or any other items that may get wet, as well as a variety of makeup and toiletry bag options.

We've even thrown in must-haves for your carry-on and purse!

Stop packing that dingy plastic bag that holds your concealer, sunscreen, and hand sanitizer. We've found clear travel bags and more must-have personal item pouches of all sizes for anything you need easy access to, plus travel cord organizers, a bag designed to help transport your favorite summer hat, a travel mirror, and more.

Whether you're boarding a plane to a luxurious resort or hiking through majestic mountains, we've found the perfect packing solutions for you. Don't miss out on a must-see roll-top backpack – it's light, easy to carry, and has ample space for items like walking shoes, toiletries, and socks.

Ready to pack like a pro for your summer adventure? Shop our ultimate packing solutions list and discover the best travel accessories now. Say goodbye to common packing woes (like how the heck to pack an airplane pillow) and discover the solution below. Say hello to a stress-free summer vacation!