How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Raising Daughter Lili Diana Out of the Spotlight

Watch : Prince Harry Rocks "Girl Dad" T-Shirt for Daughter Lilibet

"To have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for?"

So Prince Harry said a few months before Meghan Markle gave birth to their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021, making their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a big brother and seeing their plan to fruition.

"We've got our family," Harry told Oprah Winfrey in one of the less eyebrow-raising and more aww-inspiring moments of his and Meghan's bombshell-packed sit-down with their Montecito, Calif., neighbor. "We've got the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

Added then-pregnant Meghan, "Two is it."

So when Harry pulled their "precious daughter from that world into this," as he described the moment Lili was born in his 2023 memoir Spare, their family was, indeed, complete.

Back home, he noted, the "sacred airspace" near the kitchen reserved for her playpen, toys and stuffed animals was christened "Lili Land."

And that could have been the and-they-lived-happily-ever-after capper for the branch of the royal family that moved to California rather than be increasingly unhappy living in a fish bowl in the U.K.