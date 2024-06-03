Anitta Shares "Roller Coaster" Experience With Birth Control Side Effects

Anitta is opening up about her health struggles.
The Funk Generation singer—who shared her endometriosis diagnosis in 2022—shared insight into her past experience with birth control.
"Hair loss, and the skin goes crazy, and then the mood goes crazy," Anitta said, listing the side effects she dealt with after Jay Shetty asked her on the June 3 episode of his On Purpose podcast. "And then very depressed in the moment, and then very happy and then very angry. It's a roller coaster—and I just didn't want that."
The 31-year-old explained that when her period was right around the corner, she felt physically and mentally drained.
"You have no energy, I just wanted to sleep all day," she admitted. "It was just so bad. And now, I'm stable. I can feel the difference. It took me more than a year to get clean from birth control—more than a year for me to stop feeling the side effects."
Although Anitta didn't share which form of birth control caused those particular side effects, as there are several options to choose from, she mentioned using an intrauterine device (IUD) at one point, which is a small, T-shaped device that's inserted into the uterus through the vagina.
"Before I had a copper IUD and it was so bad for my uterus," she noted. "It was a lot of blood and it's worse for the endometriosis. Nowadays, I use condoms. They exist for a reason."
If anything, the rubber method is seemingly an act of rebellion for the "Envolver" singer.
"I's not fair," she expressed. "Why just the woman needs to suffer? It's two people deciding something and it shouldn't be the woman's responsibility."
She continued, "If it was the man getting pregnant, it would be very different. The laws would be different. The birth control would be different. Everything would be very different."
And while Anitta has discussed her plans to have kids in the future, she's focusing on her health and well-being first. This comes after she experienced a severe illness in 2022, in which she thought she "was going to die."
"I got really sick and was so physically ill I couldn't work," she told Today.com in an interview published May 31. "It was a big wake up call that I physically couldn't do many things that I loved doing because of my health. I had to take time to take care of myself."
To this day, the superstar hasn't received clarity on what caused her health scare. However, she revealed she's in a much better place.
"I realized how important it was for me to get to know my karmas, my traumas, the things that I need to work on in myself in order to heal," she said. "When I started looking at these things, I just felt better physically. I will never be able to explain it, but it's true."
She added, "Now, I honestly just want to have a good time."
