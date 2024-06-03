Anitta Shares "Roller Coaster" Experience With Birth Control Side Effects

Watch : Anitta On Being A Woman in Music, "It's Hard As F---"

Anitta is opening up about her health struggles.

The Funk Generation singer—who shared her endometriosis diagnosis in 2022—shared insight into her past experience with birth control.

"Hair loss, and the skin goes crazy, and then the mood goes crazy," Anitta said, listing the side effects she dealt with after Jay Shetty asked her on the June 3 episode of his On Purpose podcast. "And then very depressed in the moment, and then very happy and then very angry. It's a roller coaster—and I just didn't want that."

The 31-year-old explained that when her period was right around the corner, she felt physically and mentally drained.

"You have no energy, I just wanted to sleep all day," she admitted. "It was just so bad. And now, I'm stable. I can feel the difference. It took me more than a year to get clean from birth control—more than a year for me to stop feeling the side effects."