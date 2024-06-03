Rugby Star Rob Burrow Dead at 41: Prince William and More Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2024

The sports world has lost a legend.

Former rugby player Rob Burrow has died at age 41, his team confirmed.

"Rob inspired the entire country with his brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) since his diagnosis in December 2019," the Leeds Rhinos said in a statement shared to their website June 2. "He passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital near his home surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill earlier this week."

After the passing of Burrow—who welcomed children Jackson, Maya and Macy with wife Lindsey—many expressed their condolences, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart," the Prince of Wales—who awarded Burrow a CBE in January—wrote on Instagram June 2. "He taught us 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.' Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy."