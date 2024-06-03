Miley Cyrus Asks "Where the F--k Was I?" While Calling Out 20-Year Wait for Grammy Recognition

Miley Cyrus was way too smart to be waiting around for her first Grammy.
After all, the Hannah Montana alum finally received the recognition—nabbing Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Flowers" at the 2024 Grammys—nearly two decades into her music career.
"No shade, but I've been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?" Miley posited in a W magazine feature published June 3. "I've had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f--k was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f--k was I?"
As she noted, "This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself."
Indeed, Miley—who started her music career as her Disney alter ego when she was just 13—had only been nominated twice at the prestigious music ceremony leading up to her recent wins for Endless Summer Vacation.
Meanwhile, she nabbed a three-week Billboard number one hit for "Wrecking Ball" in 2013, as well as 13 additional top 10 hits—one of which includes 2007's "See You Again," a B-side track of a Hannah Montana album.
And while the Recording Academy didn't award Miley with a Grammy until this year, she was prepared to show out for her February performance with a nod to the other side of her.
"I wrote on this dream board that I wanted to show up to the Grammys with a childlike confidence, like when a kid isn't scared to just dive into the deep end or do a backflip because they don't know what's on the other side," she noted to W. "My 12-year-old self got to come out and play, while my 31-year-old self was in Bob Mackie with big hair."
And the 31-year-old also emphasized that while it was an uphill battle to get to her Grammy wins, her music career has never been about wins or losses.
"Competition is really of no interest to me," she added. "I don't think of other artists as opponents. Artists are not the same as athletes, playing a zero-sum game and keeping a score. There isn't a score in art."
While she's often proclaimed she's not perfect, Miley continues to work it again and again. Keep reading for more on her double decade-long career.