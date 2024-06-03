Save Big, Gift Better: Walmart's Best Father's Day Deals 2024 Feature Savings on Top Tech, Home & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With less than two weeks left until Father's Day 2024, the clock is ticking to find Dad the ideal gift. But don't fret! Meaningful presents don't always come with a hefty price tag. Thankfully, there's still plenty of time to explore a vast array of fantastic deals online. By doing so, you can ensure that the gift you choose will not only touch his heart but also create lasting memories. Why settle for ordinary when you can surprise him with something extraordinary? Use these precious remaining days to uncover those special gifts that will truly make his day unforgettable.
Look no further than Walmart for all your Father's Day shopping needs. With a diverse selection of products from renowned brands, Walmart is your ultimate destination for scoring those essential gifts that will undoubtedly elevate your status to favorite child. Whether it's cutting-edge tech gadgets, travel gear, or anything in between, Walmart has you covered with discounts that will bring joy to both Dad and your wallet. No matter his interests — whether he's a grill aficionado, a fitness enthusiast, or a relaxation expert — you'll discover the perfect token of appreciation to express just how much he means to you, all while staying within your budget.
Goplus Stainless Steel Countertop Snack Pan Oven
Experience professional, restaurant-quality baking with this countertop oven, perfect for kitchens, offices, bars, and recreation rooms. This compact oven bakes a frozen pizza in less than 15 minutes with dual baking elements and features a chrome wire baking rack, removable crumb tray, cool-touch handle, skid-resistant feet, built-in temperature control, and an easy-set 30-minute timer with auto shut-off. It's easy to assemble, clean, and cooks pizzas up to 12 inches.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm
The Apple Watch SE is a stylish and powerful smartwatch that keeps you connected and active with features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout metrics. Its sleek design and intuitive interface make it the ideal Father's Day gift, ensuring Dad stays on top of his health and never misses a beat. Give him the gift of advanced technology and convenience, wrapped around his wrist.
Comfier Leg Massager
The Comfier Leg Massager offers a soothing solution for muscle soreness and pain relief in the feet, calves, and thighs through air compression technology that simulates kneading and stroking. With three massage modes, three intensity levels, and optional heat therapy, it promotes blood circulation and faster recovery for Dad after long days or intense workouts.
CLKI Tire Inflator 150PSI Portable Air Compressor
With its 25000mAh battery, this nifty gadget isn't just a tire inflator — it's a versatile tool for emergencies, outdoor adventures, and everyday convenience. From inflating car tires to providing emergency power for your devices, and even featuring built-in LED lighting, this portable air compressor is the ultimate gift for dads who value practicality and preparedness.
Tripcomp Luggage Sets 2-Piece Suitcase Set
This two-piece luggage set is the ultimate gift for airport dads this Father's Day. Crafted from high-quality materials, these hardshell suitcases are not only durable and impact-resistant but also stylish with a scratch-resistant textured finish. Featuring 360° double spinner wheels and a three-step telescoping handle, they ensure smooth and quiet movement, while the ample storage space and thoughtful interior design make packing effortless.
Needone 23L Electric Cigar Humidor
Looking for a luxurious Father's Day gift? This electric cigar humidor offers a blend of sophistication and functionality. With its electric rapid cooling system, 360° air circulation, and ultra-quiet operation, it ensures optimal storage conditions for cigars, preserving their aroma and taste. Plus, its dual-pane glass, built-in lighting, and Spanish cedar wood construction add a touch of elegance to any space, making it the perfect gift for cigar aficionados seeking both style and performance.
Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) Digital Console Slim
Sure to please, the PS5 Slim is a cutting-edge gaming marvel that's not only sleek and compact but also packed with powerful features. It delivers an unparalleled gaming experience with lightning-fast loading times, stunning 4K graphics, and immersive 3D audio. Plus, it offers backward compatibility for over 4,000 PS4 games, ensuring endless entertainment for dads who love gaming classics alongside the latest titles.
Naipo Shiatsu Back & Neck Massager With Heat
Treat Dad to the ultimate relaxation experience with the Naipo Shiatsu Back & Neck Massager. Its eight bi-directional rotating nodes mimic a spa-quality massage, while the comfortable heat function soothes sore muscles effectively. With adjustable intensity levels and versatile charging options, it's the perfect Father's Day gift for anyone in need of a personalized massage experience, whether at home, in the office, or on the road.
Kalrin 25-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set
With its comprehensive array of tools including a 25-ounce cocktail shaker, jiggers, strainers, spoons, and more, this mixology set has everything needed to craft the perfect drink. Its premium 304 stainless steel construction ensures durability and a sleek, fingerprint-free finish, making it an ideal Father's Day gift for dads who appreciate quality craftsmanship and enjoy experimenting with cocktails. Plus, the stylish stand keeps everything organized and easily accessible, adding a touch of elegance to any home bar setup.
Costway 20,000 BTU Stainless Steel Propane Grill
Constructed with premium stainless steel for longevity, this propane grill boasts a powerful two-burner system that ensures swift and efficient cooking. With its spacious cooking area and user-friendly features like a built-in thermometer and foldable legs, Dad can savor mouthwatering grilled delights wherever he goes. It's the quintessential gift that combines functionality, resilience, and convenience, guaranteed to earn you the title of favorite child.
SKLZ Gold Flex 40-Inch Golf Swing Trainer
Elevate Dad's golf game with the SKLZ Golf Swing Trainer. Designed to enhance swing tempo, strength, and flexibility, its exaggerated flex promotes a longer swing and encourages proper weight transfer. Whether he's looking to add distance to his drive or refine his swing technique, this trainer delivers results with just 10-20 swings a day. Compact enough to fit in his golf bag, it's the go-to tool for improving performance on and off the course.
Nexpure Hair Clippers - Cordless Beard Trimmer
Make dad's grooming routine a breeze with the Nexpure Hair Clippers. Whether he's a seasoned barber or a novice at home, this set delivers professional results with ease. With its cordless design, long-lasting battery, and precision trimming capabilities, it's a versatile tool for any man's grooming needs. Plus, it comes with a range of accessories, including different size limit combs and a high-definition LCD display for added convenience.
RetroAudio Vinyl Record Player 3-Speed Turntable With Bluetooth
Featuring a belt-drive design, this three-speed record player effortlessly plays all sizes of vinyl records with exceptional sound quality. Its vintage suitcase design adds a touch of nostalgia, while Bluetooth connectivity and various input options make it a versatile choice for enjoying music anywhere, anytime. Plus, with its auto stop switch, it ensures the longevity of both the stylus and the player itself, making it a thoughtful and practical present for any dad who appreciates both classic tunes and contemporary convenience.
Fitvids LX750 Home Gym System Workout Station
Gift your dad the ultimate home gym experience with the Fitvids LX750 Home Gym System. Made from durable steel, it can handle up to 400 pounds of user weight and offers a smooth, fluid motion with its high and low pulley system. With a wide-grip Olympic lat pull-down attachment and 122.5 pounds vinyl weight stack included, it's the perfect gift for him to sculpt and strengthen every muscle group, ensuring a fit and healthy lifestyle.
When is Father's Day 2024?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 16, 2024. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2024 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Orders from goop can take up to 2 business days to be processed and shipped. There are options for standard shipping, Express, and UPS Next Day Air. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's, and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
For more gift ideas that are sure to impress, check out these top 12 must-have picks from lululemon's Father's Day collection!