Does Miley Cyrus Want Kids? She Says...

Miley Cyrus doesn't need to list seven things about her future family plans.
In fact, the Grammy winner recently revealed that she still feels uncertain about becoming a mother.
"I'm 31 now, and I still don't know if I want kids or not," Miley told W Magazine in an interview published June 3. "I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way."
The pop star—who first sparked romance rumors with boyfriend Maxx Morando in 2021—noted that she just might follow in her godmother Dolly Parton's famous footsteps. "I've heard Dolly say that too," Miley continued, "because she didn't have kids."
If anything, the Hannah Montana alum is enjoying this new chapter in her 30s.
"I love being an adult," she explained. "I have a rule that I don't look up or don't look down at anyone. I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are. I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, 'I am a woman.'"
Although Miley isn't ruling out kids just yet, there was a time when she didn't tame her thoughts about motherhood.
"We're expected to keep the planet populated," she told Elle in July 2019—a month before she and Liam Hemsworth announced their divorce. "And when that isn't a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you—even if you become pregnant in a violent situation."
She continued, "If you don't want children, people feel sorry for you, like you're a cold, heartless b---h who's not capable of love."
But that was quite the opposite for Miley, who admitted at the time, she wasn't considering kids until positive environmental changes were made.
"We're getting handed a piece-of-s--t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child," she shared. "Until I feel like my kid would live on an Earth with fish in the water, I'm not bringing in another person to deal with that."
She added, "So that's my spiel."
Of course, this isn't the first time the "Flowers" singer has spoken out about issues she's passionate about. Keep reading to see all of her most candid confessions.