NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Does Miley Cyrus Want Kids? She Says...

Miley Cyrus, who’s been dating Maxx Morando since 2021, shared insight into whether or not she plans to become a mom and why she's loving her 30s.

By Alyssa Morin Jun 03, 2024 6:59 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesMiley CyrusInterviewsCeleb KidsE! Insider
Watch: Miley Cyrus Looks Like Miley Stewart With Nostalgic Brunette Hair Transformation

Miley Cyrus doesn't need to list seven things about her future family plans.

In fact, the Grammy winner recently revealed that she still feels uncertain about becoming a mother.

"I'm 31 now, and I still don't know if I want kids or not," Miley told W Magazine in an interview published June 3. "I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way."

The pop star—who first sparked romance rumors with boyfriend Maxx Morando in 2021—noted that she just might follow in her godmother Dolly Parton's famous footsteps. "I've heard Dolly say that too," Miley continued, "because she didn't have kids."

If anything, the Hannah Montana alum is enjoying this new chapter in her 30s.

"I love being an adult," she explained. "I have a rule that I don't look up or don't look down at anyone. I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are. I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, 'I am a woman.'"

photos
30 Fascinating Facts About Miley Cyrus

Although Miley isn't ruling out kids just yet, there was a time when she didn't tame her thoughts about motherhood.

"We're expected to keep the planet populated," she told Elle in July 2019—a month before she and Liam Hemsworth announced their divorce. "And when that isn't a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you—even if you become pregnant in a violent situation."

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

She continued, "If you don't want children, people feel sorry for you, like you're a cold, heartless b---h who's not capable of love."

But that was quite the opposite for Miley, who admitted at the time, she wasn't considering kids until positive environmental changes were made.

"We're getting handed a piece-of-s--t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child," she shared. "Until I feel like my kid would live on an Earth with fish in the water, I'm not bringing in another person to deal with that."

She added, "So that's my spiel."

Of course, this isn't the first time the "Flowers" singer has spoken out about issues she's passionate about. Keep reading to see all of her most candid confessions.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Would You Rather

Would she rather kiss Dua Lipa or Cardi B? When the juicy question was posed by Heart radio's Mark Wright, Cyrus reminded fans she's already shared a smooch with Dua for their song "Prisoners." 

"I've kinda already kissed Dua," Cyrus said. "Maybe Cardi. I like to do things that I've never done before, something new. I'd kiss Cardi."

FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
"Adore You"

She's a Directioner! When asked whether she'd rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles, Cyrus chose the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. She confessed, "Harry Styles! He's looking really good."

She went on to say they share a lot of similar tastes, adding, "I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together—it just makes sense." 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Miley & Minnie

"I was attracted to girls way before I ever was attracted to guys," she shared with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper in August 2020. "When I was like 11 years old, I used to think that like Minnie Mouse was super f--king hot, which is so good I ended up on Disney, so my chances with Minnie went up by like 100."

"She was super hot to me," Cyrus continued. "I always thought that the female characters in movies were way hotter than any of the guys. I actually never really understood what these girls were doing with these, like, idiots."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Sobriety Realities

During an interview with Howard Stern in December 2020, the performer candidly opened up about the detriments for her of not living a sober lifestyle. "It really, really affects my relationships," she told Stern. "I'm not the best partner; I'm not the best daughter; I'm not the best sister. I can be a little unreliable. So if that's an alcoholic—if we're not measuring it by how much we drink but how we perform as a human being—then I would say alcohol is a problem for me because I'm not at my best."

Instagram
Lessons of Love

"One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," Cyrus shared with Cosmopolitan in 2017. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
FaceTime "Cybersex"

During her Dec. 2018 interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus explained that Hemsworth "got a lot of action for saving the animals" in the devastating California wildfires. And what about getting action when they're not together? "That's what FaceTime's for," Cyrus told Stern. "Cybersex."

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
Birthday Message

To celebrate Hemsworth's 29th birthday, Cyrus wrote him a love letter, sharing her favorite things about her hubby. "I love taking turns and sharing with you," Cyrus told her beau. "I love taking long drives, sometimes going nowhere. I love how you'll sit and listen to me pluck out a new tune on the guitar for hours….I love the way you mumble out loud when you read a new script or book. I love how you learn and grow. I love writing songs about you on the piano. I love how you let ME be ME."

"You and Me baby…. let's take this dark place head on and shine [through] with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life," Cyrus concluded. "Yours Truly, M."

Lester Cohen/WireImage
"Mine Does"

In response to a meme that read, "No man has all five: -good dick game -empathy -a height above 5'9 -no hoes -common sense," Cyrus replied, "Mine does! Don't give up!"

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
"Hunky Hubby"

When her "hunky hubby" was suffering from kidney stones in Feb. 2019, Cyrus attended the premiere of his movie, Isn't It Romantic?, in his honor. "So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know, and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day.... luckiest," the singer wrote to her fans on social media.

In another post, Cyrus posed in front of a poster from the movie, showing Hemsworth playing the saxophone. "Getting sick blows. But so do I," Cyrus captioned the post. "Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f--k."

Instagram
"Complex" Marriage

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," Cyrus said in Elle. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"

"I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," the "Wrecking Ball" singer continued. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
"Not Allowing Anyone In"

"Guys, I was being a little too, like…hard-core feminist vibes and, just like, I don't know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am," the singer said during an Instagram Live video with Cody Simpson, which took place about two months after her split from Hemsworth. "There are good men out there, guys. Don't give up. You don't have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that's not a dick, you know what I mean?"

She then said, "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one…and he's on this Live."

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!