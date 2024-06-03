Does Miley Cyrus Want Kids? She Says...

Watch : Miley Cyrus Looks Like Miley Stewart With Nostalgic Brunette Hair Transformation

Miley Cyrus doesn't need to list seven things about her future family plans.

In fact, the Grammy winner recently revealed that she still feels uncertain about becoming a mother.

"I'm 31 now, and I still don't know if I want kids or not," Miley told W Magazine in an interview published June 3. "I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way."

The pop star—who first sparked romance rumors with boyfriend Maxx Morando in 2021—noted that she just might follow in her godmother Dolly Parton's famous footsteps. "I've heard Dolly say that too," Miley continued, "because she didn't have kids."

If anything, the Hannah Montana alum is enjoying this new chapter in her 30s.

"I love being an adult," she explained. "I have a rule that I don't look up or don't look down at anyone. I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are. I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, 'I am a woman.'"