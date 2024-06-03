NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

The Best Father’s Day 2024 Gift Ideas for Tech-Obsessed Dads

Gadgets and gizmos any geeky dad will love.

Shop Father's Day Tech GiftsE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Bose, Samsung, Logitech

Father's Day is almost here, and this year, new pairs of socks and underwear for the fifth time in a row are not going to cut it. If your dad isn't like other sports-obsessed dads and prefers to play around with all the newest gadgets and gizmos (like mine), this gift guide is for you. From a gaming mouse and a VR headset that is perfect for the gamer dad, or a Samsung music frame and Bose headphones for the audiophile, there's plenty to choose from for every kind of geeky dad or father figure in your life (which we love and adore for their quirkiness).

So, even if you don't keep up with the latest tech drops and have no clue where to even start, we've got you covered with this roundup of the best Father's Day tech gifts any kind of tech wizard will love. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

Shop Father's Day Tech Gifts

Twelve South AirFly Pro

For the frequent-flyer dad, this ingenious device lets him wirelessly connect his Bluetooth headphones or AirPods to the in-flight entertainment system. Trust us, it's a life-changer for those on business trips.

$54.99
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Headphones

For dads craving peace and quiet, these noise-canceling headphones are a game-changer—I swear by them when I need to tune out distractions. Plus, they have exceptional sound quality.

$249$349
Walmart

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Tired of lukewarm coffee? The Ember mug is a game-changer for dads who crave piping hot beverages all day long, boasting a built-in heating system that maintains perfect temperature for hours. With Bluetooth connectivity to the Ember app, Dad can adjust his drink's temperature effortlessly, ensuring every sip is just right, whether he's at his desk or across the house.

$103.99$129.95
Amazon

WHOOP 4.0 Fitness & Activity Tracker

For fitness buffs, this sleek fitness tracker offers a subtle alternative to the Apple Watch. With step tracking, sleep monitoring, and minimal distractions, it's the perfect companion for Dad's active lifestyle.

$239
Amazon

Apple HomePod (2023, 2nd Generation)

When ordinary speakers fall short, Apple's smart speaker shines with unparalleled sound quality and seamless integration with your other Apple devices, from Apple TV to iPhone. Pro tip: Double the impact by grabbing two of these speakers for an immersive surround sound experience that will truly blow his mind. And the best part? They pair seamlessly for effortless setup and synchronization.

$299.99
Target

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Endorsed by countless gamers, the Logitech gaming mouse is a top pick for its comfortable grip and customizable weights, providing the perfect balance for enhanced gameplay. Elevate your dad's gaming experience with this must-have mouse, offering both comfort and precision for every session.

$90$149.99
Amazon

Meta Quest 2 All-in-One Wireless VR Headset

This Father's Day, gift your gamer dad the freedom to explore boundless VR worlds with Meta Quest 2. With no wires, stunning graphics, and immersive features like 3D positional audio, it's the ultimate gaming experience.

$198$249
Walmart
Samsung Music Frame Smart Speaker

Make Father's Day unforgettable by gifting this innovative photo frame speaker that lets you display cherished family photos while enjoying multi-dimensional surround sound—all in one sleek design. With Dolby Atmos Music and Sound, and the ability to sync with Samsung TV speakers using Q-Symphony, it's editor-approved for an immersive audiovisual experience.

$399.99
Samsung

Google Nest Cam Indoor Wired Indoor Camera

For dads who prioritize security, this intelligent camera keeps a vigilant eye, sending immediate alerts for any suspicious activity directly to your smartphone. With integrated speakers and a microphone, it offers seamless communication with visitors, no matter where you are.

$237.99
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular 49mm) Smartwatch

This is the smartwatch every dad wants, whether he's new to smartwatches or ready to upgrade his older Apple Watch. With its advanced features and sleek design, this is the perfect gift that he'll truly appreciate.

$779.99
Amazon

Philips Hue Smart Play Light Bar Base Kit

Enhance Dad's TV viewing experience with these ambient lights, providing vibrant yet non-distracting background colors. They dynamically adjust to the movie or TV show, transforming his home setup into a mini movie theater. What more can you want?

$89.99
Amazon

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

If he's a tech gadget enthusiast, he'll love these Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Sleek and stylish, they can take photos, record videos, make phone calls, and stream music. The best part? With integrated AI, he can ask Meta anything on the go.

$299
Amazon

Samsung The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector

For the easiest way to upgrade your entertainment room, look no further than Samsung's portable projector. With its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, this smart projector transforms any space into a cinematic experience, offering superior picture quality and versatility that traditional TVs just can't match. My own dad practically begged me for one this Father's Day!

$514.45
Amazon

Moleskine Smart Writing Set

Imagine Dad's surprise when he opens this Father's Day gift: a physical paper notebook that magically turns his handwritten notes into digital files as he writes! It's a gift he'll never forget.

$274.99
Amazon

Still shopping? Check out these 13 things from Goop's $159,273+ Father's Day Gift Guide we'd actually buy.