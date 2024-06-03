The Best Father’s Day 2024 Gift Ideas for Tech-Obsessed Dads

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Father's Day is almost here, and this year, new pairs of socks and underwear for the fifth time in a row are not going to cut it. If your dad isn't like other sports-obsessed dads and prefers to play around with all the newest gadgets and gizmos (like mine), this gift guide is for you. From a gaming mouse and a VR headset that is perfect for the gamer dad, or a Samsung music frame and Bose headphones for the audiophile, there's plenty to choose from for every kind of geeky dad or father figure in your life (which we love and adore for their quirkiness).
So, even if you don't keep up with the latest tech drops and have no clue where to even start, we've got you covered with this roundup of the best Father's Day tech gifts any kind of tech wizard will love. Keep scrolling for our top picks.
Our Picks:
- Overall Best Tech Deal: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, $299
- Best Deal for Gamer Dads: Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse,
$149.99$90
- Best Deal for Audiophile Dads: Bose QuietComfort Headphones,
$349$249
- Best Budget-Friendly Deal: Twelve South AirFly Pro, $54.99
- Best Splurge-Worthy Deal: Samsung Music Frame Smart Speaker, $399.99
Shop Father's Day Tech Gifts
Twelve South AirFly Pro
For the frequent-flyer dad, this ingenious device lets him wirelessly connect his Bluetooth headphones or AirPods to the in-flight entertainment system. Trust us, it's a life-changer for those on business trips.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
For dads craving peace and quiet, these noise-canceling headphones are a game-changer—I swear by them when I need to tune out distractions. Plus, they have exceptional sound quality.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Tired of lukewarm coffee? The Ember mug is a game-changer for dads who crave piping hot beverages all day long, boasting a built-in heating system that maintains perfect temperature for hours. With Bluetooth connectivity to the Ember app, Dad can adjust his drink's temperature effortlessly, ensuring every sip is just right, whether he's at his desk or across the house.
WHOOP 4.0 Fitness & Activity Tracker
For fitness buffs, this sleek fitness tracker offers a subtle alternative to the Apple Watch. With step tracking, sleep monitoring, and minimal distractions, it's the perfect companion for Dad's active lifestyle.
Apple HomePod (2023, 2nd Generation)
When ordinary speakers fall short, Apple's smart speaker shines with unparalleled sound quality and seamless integration with your other Apple devices, from Apple TV to iPhone. Pro tip: Double the impact by grabbing two of these speakers for an immersive surround sound experience that will truly blow his mind. And the best part? They pair seamlessly for effortless setup and synchronization.
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse
Endorsed by countless gamers, the Logitech gaming mouse is a top pick for its comfortable grip and customizable weights, providing the perfect balance for enhanced gameplay. Elevate your dad's gaming experience with this must-have mouse, offering both comfort and precision for every session.
Meta Quest 2 All-in-One Wireless VR Headset
This Father's Day, gift your gamer dad the freedom to explore boundless VR worlds with Meta Quest 2. With no wires, stunning graphics, and immersive features like 3D positional audio, it's the ultimate gaming experience.
Samsung Music Frame Smart Speaker
Make Father's Day unforgettable by gifting this innovative photo frame speaker that lets you display cherished family photos while enjoying multi-dimensional surround sound—all in one sleek design. With Dolby Atmos Music and Sound, and the ability to sync with Samsung TV speakers using Q-Symphony, it's editor-approved for an immersive audiovisual experience.
Google Nest Cam Indoor Wired Indoor Camera
For dads who prioritize security, this intelligent camera keeps a vigilant eye, sending immediate alerts for any suspicious activity directly to your smartphone. With integrated speakers and a microphone, it offers seamless communication with visitors, no matter where you are.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular 49mm) Smartwatch
This is the smartwatch every dad wants, whether he's new to smartwatches or ready to upgrade his older Apple Watch. With its advanced features and sleek design, this is the perfect gift that he'll truly appreciate.
Philips Hue Smart Play Light Bar Base Kit
Enhance Dad's TV viewing experience with these ambient lights, providing vibrant yet non-distracting background colors. They dynamically adjust to the movie or TV show, transforming his home setup into a mini movie theater. What more can you want?
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
If he's a tech gadget enthusiast, he'll love these Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Sleek and stylish, they can take photos, record videos, make phone calls, and stream music. The best part? With integrated AI, he can ask Meta anything on the go.
Samsung The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector
For the easiest way to upgrade your entertainment room, look no further than Samsung's portable projector. With its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, this smart projector transforms any space into a cinematic experience, offering superior picture quality and versatility that traditional TVs just can't match. My own dad practically begged me for one this Father's Day!
Moleskine Smart Writing Set
Imagine Dad's surprise when he opens this Father's Day gift: a physical paper notebook that magically turns his handwritten notes into digital files as he writes! It's a gift he'll never forget.
