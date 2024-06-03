Spencer Wright’s Son Levi, 3, Being Taken Off Life Support After Toy Tractor Accident

Kallie Wright is sharing insight into her worst nightmare.
Two weeks after her and husband Spencer Wright's 3-year-old son, Levi, fell into a Utah river on his toy tractor and was subsequently taken to the hospital in critical condition, the toddler is being taken off life support.
"After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear," Kallie wrote in a June 2 Facebook post. "Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this."
Their devastating update comes two weeks after the toddler was airlifted to the hospital after being rescued from a nearby river. And while Kallie previously shared that Levi had woken up from the coma, in her latest post she expressed the family's heartbreak over their decision to say goodbye.
"We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here," Kallie noted in her recent post. "But we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go. I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us."
Her post also touched on her son's strength during the last moments of his life.
"During this time he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world," she continued. "It kind of gives that T-rex strength a whole new meaning, doesn't it? Here soon I'll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth. I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves."
Kallie—who also shares children Steeley, 5, and Brae, 9 months with the rodeo star—finished her post by acknowledging, "We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him!"
Over the last few weeks, the family kept followers up to date on their difficult journey amid Levi's hospitalization and shared insight into his condition.
"Levi's heart is beating on its own, he has a will to breathe but his sweet little brain was without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that," a rep for the Wright family shared on Facebook May 22. "We cuddled him all night and feel strongly that his spirit is no longer with us."