Spencer Wright’s Son Levi, 3, Being Taken Off Life Support After Toy Tractor Accident

Watch : Brad Knighton's 11-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Boating Accident

Kallie Wright is sharing insight into her worst nightmare.

Two weeks after her and husband Spencer Wright's 3-year-old son, Levi, fell into a Utah river on his toy tractor and was subsequently taken to the hospital in critical condition, the toddler is being taken off life support.

"After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear," Kallie wrote in a June 2 Facebook post. "Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this."

Their devastating update comes two weeks after the toddler was airlifted to the hospital after being rescued from a nearby river. And while Kallie previously shared that Levi had woken up from the coma, in her latest post she expressed the family's heartbreak over their decision to say goodbye.