Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's 3-Year-Old Son Levi Dies After Toy Tractor Accident

Watch : Spencer Wright’s 3-Year-Old Son Levi Has Died

The Wright family is mourning an unimaginable loss.

Levi Wright, the 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and wife Kallie Wright, passed away on June 2, a close family friend confirmed on social media June 3.

"I cannot even begin to explain how hard the last two weeks have been," Mindy Sue Clark wrote in a June 3 Facebook post. "From the moment my phone rang the night of his accident, to last night receiving the message that he had to go. I don't want to focus on the bad or sad, even though it feels like someone ripped my heart out and squeezed it right in front of me."

Mindy went on to praise the community who rallied in support of Levi, saying, "I want to focus on the many miracles we all got to bear witness to in those 12 days."

"The response Levi's story got was absolutely incredible," she continued. "How many people have told us our names were permanently in their social media search bars waiting for updates. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people surrounded our best little buddy, lifted him up in prayer, and threw their loving arms around Levi and his family."

Noting that she'll always be thankful for getting to be his "Aunt Mindy," Mindy concluded, "Love you Beans! Going to miss you like crazy buddy!"