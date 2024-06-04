NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's 3-Year-Old Son Levi Dies After Toy Tractor Accident

Two weeks after rodeo star Spencer Wright's son Levi, 3, accidentally drove a toy tractor into a river, a close family friend confirmed his death in a heartbreaking message.

The Wright family is mourning an unimaginable loss.

Levi Wright, the 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and wife Kallie Wright, passed away on June 2, a close family friend confirmed on social media June 3.

"I cannot even begin to explain how hard the last two weeks have been," Mindy Sue Clark wrote in a June 3 Facebook post. "From the moment my phone rang the night of his accident, to last night receiving the message that he had to go. I don't want to focus on the bad or sad, even though it feels like someone ripped my heart out and squeezed it right in front of me."

Mindy went on to praise the community who rallied in support of Levi, saying, "I want to focus on the many miracles we all got to bear witness to in those 12 days."

"The response Levi's story got was absolutely incredible," she continued. "How many people have told us our names were permanently in their social media search bars waiting for updates. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people surrounded our best little buddy, lifted him up in prayer, and threw their loving arms around Levi and his family."

Noting that she'll always be thankful for getting to be his "Aunt Mindy," Mindy concluded, "Love you Beans! Going to miss you like crazy buddy!"

The toddler's death comes two weeks after he accidentally drove his toy tractor into a Utah river.

According a May 21 statement from the Beaver County Sheriff's Office, first responders were able to locate the boy and life-saving measures "were administered on the scene" before he was transported to a local hospital. Levi was later air-lifted to a children's hospital for further care as he remained in critical condition.

After that time, Kallie—who also shares daughter Steeley, 5, and son Brae, 9 months, with Spencer—posted updates on Levi's condition, noting on her Facebook May 24 that he "opened his eyes for a period of time."

However, later that same day, Kallie told supporters that Levi's MRI "wasn't good."

"We're shattered but it is just images that suggest a certain quality of life." she wrote. "Our real teller of all will be what Levi does over the course of a few days."

Then, in another heartbreaking update June 2, Kallie shared that Levi was being taken off life support.

Facebook/Kallie Wright

"After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear," she wrote on Facebook. "Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this. We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go."

"I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us," Kallie continued. "During this time he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world."

She added that she'd soon climb into bed with Levi as he fell asleep for the last time.

"I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves!" she concluded. "I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again! We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him! We love you baby beans and I can't wait till the day you can 'work the ground' with me again!"

Keep reading for more photos of the Wright family. 

Facebook/Kallie Wright

Kallie Wright shared a photo of son Leviwho was taken off life support in June 2024 following injuries sustained after he fell in a Utah river on a toy tractor—and daughter Steely alongside husband and rodeo star Spencer Wright in 2022 writing, "Snuck away to spend some time with Dad!!"

Facebook/Kallie Wright

Kallie posted this photo of Levi with his face covered in chocolate in 2022, captioning the moment, "I can't not share this, he loves his ice cream!"

Facebook/Kallie Wright

In February 2023, Levi and Steely helped their parents announce that there would be a baby boy joining their family. "We are so lucky!!" Kallie wrote at the time. "Thanks to my bestie Mindy Sue Clark for the fun reveal with the kids!"

Facebook/Kallie Wright

Baby Brae was born in August 2023, Kallie shared on Facebook Aug. 2 writing, "Introducing Brae Milo Wright! Our hearts are so full!"

Facebook/Kallie Wright

At the end of January, Kallie posted a photo of Levi and Steely posing in the field with their dogs.

Facebook/Kallie Wright

As the family of a rodeo star, Levi and his siblings spent their fair share of time around horses, with Kallie posting this sweet image of her and Levi riding a horse together in March 2024. 

Facebook/Kallie Wright

During Levi's hospital stay, Kallie changed her Facebook profile photo to this sweet mother-son moment.

