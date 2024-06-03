The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Makes Waves With New Swimwear Collection

We interviewed JoJo Fletcher because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from JoJo's collection with Cupshe. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Guess who's back with another jaw-dropping swimwear collection? That's right, it's none other than the ever-glamorous JoJo Fletcher, bringing her signature flair to the sandy shores with her latest collaboration with Cupshe. This time around, The Bachelorette alum is serving up a tantalizing array of bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups that are guaranteed to make a splash. But here's what makes this collection extra special: JoJo has infused it with personal touches inspired by her husband Jordan Rodgers and her beloved dogs, Jackson and Jagger.
JoJo shared, "We really wanted to make something for everybody. Everybody is not going to love everything that I love. You'll also see that I like to throw in some funky prints. I like to be neutral, but I also like to have some fun. You get a little bit of everything across the board."
In an exclusive E! interview, JoJo shared details about her latest collection. And if that's not enough to get you excited, she even shared some insider styling tips to help you slay all summer long.
The Dress Inspired by Jordan Rodgers
Cupshe x JoJo Jordy Cutout Maxi Dress
"I did name the knit dress after Jordan because he was there at the photoshoot. When I put on the knit dress, he was like, 'Oh my god. I love this.' So, he was obsessed with it and that's why we named it the Jordy."
Styles Inspired by JoJo Fletcher's Dogs Jagger and Jackson
Cupshe x JoJo Jagger Underwire Bikini Top & Ultra Cheeky Bottoms Set
"If you follow me, you know my dogs are my entire life. Jagger is a brown and white spotted all over dog. He's goofy, funny, and kind of wild. Our Jagger print is an amazing brown and white pattern."
Cupshe x JoJo Jagger U-Ring Tie Back Monokini Swimsuit
"We have two designs in the Jagger print. It's very playful and fun."
Cupshe x JoJo Jackie Scoop Back One-Piece Swimsuit
"We have the Jackie after Jackson. This is a one-piece in black that's very simple, yet so sophisticated in my mind. That's exactly the personality of Jackson. He's a simple guy. He doesn't need a lot to make him happy, but he's very regal looking. I feel like that's the black one-piece."
Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher: The Space Soul Collection
Cupshe x JoJo Tulum Cutout Tie Back Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit
"I love the Tulum fabric. It's a beautiful green. There's a one-piece with straps going across your neck and the fabric is stunning. Wearing that poolside if you wanted to transition into a meal, you can easily throw on a pair of denim shorts or a skirt."
Cupshe x JoJo Tulum U-Wire Bikini Top & Ultra Cheeky Bottoms Set
"I want colors that I know are beautiful. To me, the Tulum green is a stunning color that can act as a neutral. It's going to work with all of the stuff that I already have in my closet."
This bikini is sold as a set, but you can pick different sizes for the top and bottom for a personalized fit.
Cupshe x JoJo Sicily Underwire Bikini Top & Multi-Way Bottoms Set
JoJo shared that this bikini is a nod to the Sicily flavor from her beverage brand Saint Spritz, remarking, "Originally, I wasn't sure how the timing would shake out. I'm happy to have a couple Saint Spritz references in there."
Cupshe x JoJo Spritzy One-Shoulder Bikini Top & High-Rise Bottoms Set & Spritzy Charm Cover-Up Skirt
"We have the Spritzy print. It's fun and it makes you happy. You can enjoy it poolside, beach side, patio side, so the Spritzy print is all that and a mix of colors that embody summer. I also think it's a very feminine print." This print is a nod to JoJo's brand Saint Spritz.
Cupshe x JoJo Coastal Rib Piping Bandeau & High-Rise Bottoms Set
"You're classic, refined, and elegant. I love that set so much. I love the white with the small, black trim."
This look is sold as a set, but you can pick different sizes for the top and bottom.
Cupshe x JoJo Coastal Rib Knotted Cutout Piping One-Piece Swimsuit
If you love that Coastal Rib set, you'll also adore this one-piece version.
Cupshe x JoJo Audrey V-Wire Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit
"It's just so chic. It gives me kind of throwback vintage Chanel vibes. Love, love, love that one."
Cupshe x JoJo Dune Shell Charm Bikini Top & Ultra Cheeky Bottoms Set
"I love the Dune Shell Two-Piece. The fabric is a beautiful, bronzey, lurex."
This bikini is sold as a set, with options to pick different sizes for each piece.
Cupshe x JoJo Dune Cutout Monokini Swimsuit
"There's a Dune one-piece as well, which has this gorgeous hardware down the center. I love it. It's neutral. It's really pretty. This one feels very pretty to wear in the sand at the beach."
Cupshe x JoJo Rico Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
"The Rico is a classic halter with a deep plunge, and a touch of hardware. It's sexy and chic, but not showing too much. I think it leaves a little bit to the imagination. I just think you can't go wrong with a classic black one-piece."
Cupshe x JoJo Rip Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit
"The Rip One-Piece is incredible. It has u shape. You can wear it with straps or without straps. Actually, I prefer strapless. That's a really fun, sexy one-piece that you can just wear with your girls."
Cupshe x JoJo Vintage Rose Ruffled Bow Tie Cheeky One-Piece
"This is a very beautiful print. I love the ruffle detail at the top. It definitely could work as a bodysuit. I think it could be really pretty with white shorts or a linen pant. It's just pretty neutral as well."
E!: Do you have any advice for any of us who may need a little boost of confidence going into swimsuit season?
JF: I used to just get whatever swimsuit I liked without really thinking about what was going to feel the most comfortable to me and work with my body type. Now, when I purchase anything, I always go with what I'm going to feel most comfortable with. I always think about comfort first. When I feel comfortable, I'm not overthinking or wondering if something is going to slip out. I can just be comfortable and be in the moment.
Another easy way for me to always feel better is to have a little bit of a spray tan. That always makes me feel better, especially jumping into the summer when a lot of us have not been out in the sun. I like to feel a little bit bronzed and glowy before I go out.
