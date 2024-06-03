The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Makes Waves With New Swimwear Collection

We interviewed JoJo Fletcher because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from JoJo's collection with Cupshe. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Guess who's back with another jaw-dropping swimwear collection? That's right, it's none other than the ever-glamorous JoJo Fletcher, bringing her signature flair to the sandy shores with her latest collaboration with Cupshe. This time around, The Bachelorette alum is serving up a tantalizing array of bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups that are guaranteed to make a splash. But here's what makes this collection extra special: JoJo has infused it with personal touches inspired by her husband Jordan Rodgers and her beloved dogs, Jackson and Jagger.

JoJo shared, "We really wanted to make something for everybody. Everybody is not going to love everything that I love. You'll also see that I like to throw in some funky prints. I like to be neutral, but I also like to have some fun. You get a little bit of everything across the board."

In an exclusive E! interview, JoJo shared details about her latest collection. And if that's not enough to get you excited, she even shared some insider styling tips to help you slay all summer long.