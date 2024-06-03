NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Shaun White Channels Vampire Diaries to Cheer Up Injured Nina Dobrev

After Nina Dobrev shared she was in a bicycle accident last month, her boyfriend Shaun White proved he’s the best caretaker by sporting a Vampire Diaries sweatshirt.

Shaun White's heart is with Mystic Falls' iconic gloomy graveyard girl.

Nina Dobrev revealed how her boyfriend of four years has been keeping her company amid her recovery journey from a recent bicycle accident—and it includes a goofy homage to her Vampire Diaries character.  The actress posted a video of the Olympian dancing in a brand new, white Elena Gilbert sweatshirt, with several of her character's looks adorned across the front. 

"Gilbert," Shaun shouted in the June 2 video as he danced around the room in his new swag. "I love you Gilly!"

And the 37-year-old's silly act of kindness certainly went a long way. 

"You're out of your mind," Nina gushed in the background of the video. "I love it."

The Degrassi alum's lighthearted recovery update also included a candid caption of her health journey since she shared she'd been in a bicycle accident May 20. 

"Life looks a lil different lately," the 35-year-old wrote. "Trading in the ‘selfie' for the ‘leggie.' Get ready for the leg content because that's all I've got in my camera roll these days."

And while it's not her usual social media content, Nina's friends couldn't get enough of the authentic post. 

"I mean," BFF Julianne Hough commented. "I think leggies are." And the Footloose star finished her caption with a fire emoji, noting that she couldn't get enough of Nina's content. 

Meanwhile, Aaron Paul gave a sweet shoutout to Nina and Shaun under the post. 

You're a rockstar," the Breaking Bad alum wrote. "So happy you are resting. Sorry you have to rest but at least you have the best caretaker the planet has to offer."

In addition to being a stellar caretaker, Shaun has maintained a good sense of humor amid Nina's recovery. After all, under her post announcing her injury he wrote, "Just keeping things on brand."

Nina's current health journey is just the latest way this couple has proved their going for the gold with their romance. Keep reading to see every sweet moment between the duo.

Instagram
January 2020: Happy New Year...

Dobrev and White hit it off after they partied together with friends, including her Vampire Diaries co-stars Kayla Ewell and Candice Accola King, at the opening of the Bellagio Resort & Casino's new supper club The Mayfair in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

A year later, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dobrev would share this photo of her and White at the bash, as well as a video of him lifting her up Dirty Dancing-style only to have them both topple into the snow. She wrote, "How we thought 2020 would go...how it actually went."

George Pimentel/Getty Images; John Salangsang/Shutterstock
March 2020: Romantic Bike Ride

Dobrev and White spark romance rumors after they are spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, Calif. A source tells E! News that the two began to "ease into a relationship" after spending New Year's Eve together, adding that things "really accelerated" between the two after the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"After spending weeks together during quarantine," the source says, "Nina and Shaun have made it clear to their friends that they are a serious couple."

Nina Dobrev / Instagram
May 2020: Snip Snip

The two make their relationship Instagram official when both share a photo of the actress trimming White's red hair. Most hair salons closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Under her post, Dobrev writes, "Adding to resume: hairdresser."

Instagram / Shaun White
November 2020: Happy Thanksgiving

Dobrev and White celebrate Thanksgiving with his family, as seen in photos he posts on Instagram.

Instagram / Shaun White
December 2020: Road Trip!

Judging from their Instagrams, Dobrev and White vacationed together in the Zion National Park area in Utah twice in 2020, in May and in December.

Instagram
December 2020: Happy Holidays

The two spend the holidays together in December 2020.

Nina Dobrev/Instagram
December 2020: "So In Love"

Just before New Year's Eve, another source tells E! News that the two "are genuinely so in love."

"They openly talk about their future together," the insider continued. "They're just super happy, and things are going really well with them."

Instagram
January 2021: Happy Birthday, Nina... Again!

Dobrev celebrated a "redo" of her 31st birthday on her 32rd and White paid tribute to her with photos of the two sporting these looks.

Instagram
October 2021: Check Mate

Alonside pal Adam DeVine, the couple dressed up as characters from The Queen's Gambit for Halloween with White going as as the iconic Beth Harmon and Dobrev channelling U.S. chess champion, Benny Watts.

Instagram
January 2022: Snow Bunnies

Dobrev hit the slopes with her pro snowboarder love at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

February 2022: Last Olympics

After White finished fourth in the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe at the 2022 Olympics and officially retired from competing, Dobrev expressed how proud she was of him.

"The end of one chapter, means the beginning of an exciting new one with endless possibilities," she wrote in part of an Instagram post. "You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time."

James Veysey/Shutterstock
May 2022: Red Carpet Debut

The couple finally went red carpet official at the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere in London.

Instagram
May 2022: Red Hot Romance

Alongside her tux-clad boyfriend, Dobrev sizzled in a red Monot gown at the 28th annual amfAR Gala during the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
May 2022: Hearts Racing

The pair watched the qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco ahead of the big race. For the occasion, Dobrev looked wore a chic, chalk-colored suit by Smythe.

Instagram
June 2022: Fun in the Sun

The two turned up the heat while vacationing in the Maldives.

Instagram
September 2022: Birthday Boy

"I really picked a winner [ and he really picked a booger ]," Dobrev wrote in an Instagram tribute for White's 36th birthday. "Happy belated Birthday you weirdo. My weirdo. @shaunwhite."

TikTok
October 2022: Degrassi Days

What did White really think of Dobrev's cheerleading scene from Degrassi: The Next Generation? The athlete gave his reaction on TikTok and proved once again they're always on each other's squads.

Instagram
December 2022: Family Time

The duo celebrated the holidays with a family trip to Mexico.

Instagram
January 2023: An Out-of-This-World Tribute

"What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!" White wrote on Instagram for Dobrev's 34th birthday during their trip to Antarctica. "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love."

Instagram

February 2023: Valentine's Day

"Life is a roller coaster with you," the actress wrote on Valentine's Day 2023. "It goes from serious to baby birding in seconds … thank you for always making me smile. happy valentine’s day @shaunwhite."

Instagram

January 2024: Sweet Shout-Out

"Life with you has been my greatest adventure!!" White wrote on Instagram for Dobrev's 35th birthday. "Happy birthday my love!!"

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

March 2024: Oscars Night

The duo looks so sharp at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party they deserve their own trophy.

