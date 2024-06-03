Shaun White Channels Vampire Diaries to Cheer Up Injured Nina Dobrev

Shaun White's heart is with Mystic Falls' iconic gloomy graveyard girl.
Nina Dobrev revealed how her boyfriend of four years has been keeping her company amid her recovery journey from a recent bicycle accident—and it includes a goofy homage to her Vampire Diaries character. The actress posted a video of the Olympian dancing in a brand new, white Elena Gilbert sweatshirt, with several of her character's looks adorned across the front.
"Gilbert," Shaun shouted in the June 2 video as he danced around the room in his new swag. "I love you Gilly!"
And the 37-year-old's silly act of kindness certainly went a long way.
"You're out of your mind," Nina gushed in the background of the video. "I love it."
The Degrassi alum's lighthearted recovery update also included a candid caption of her health journey since she shared she'd been in a bicycle accident May 20.
"Life looks a lil different lately," the 35-year-old wrote. "Trading in the ‘selfie' for the ‘leggie.' Get ready for the leg content because that's all I've got in my camera roll these days."
And while it's not her usual social media content, Nina's friends couldn't get enough of the authentic post.
"I mean," BFF Julianne Hough commented. "I think leggies are." And the Footloose star finished her caption with a fire emoji, noting that she couldn't get enough of Nina's content.
Meanwhile, Aaron Paul gave a sweet shoutout to Nina and Shaun under the post.
You're a rockstar," the Breaking Bad alum wrote. "So happy you are resting. Sorry you have to rest but at least you have the best caretaker the planet has to offer."
In addition to being a stellar caretaker, Shaun has maintained a good sense of humor amid Nina's recovery. After all, under her post announcing her injury he wrote, "Just keeping things on brand."
