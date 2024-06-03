Shaun White Channels Vampire Diaries to Cheer Up Injured Nina Dobrev

Watch : Nina Dobrev Shares Update After Being Hospitalized Following Bicycle Accident

Shaun White's heart is with Mystic Falls' iconic gloomy graveyard girl.

Nina Dobrev revealed how her boyfriend of four years has been keeping her company amid her recovery journey from a recent bicycle accident—and it includes a goofy homage to her Vampire Diaries character. The actress posted a video of the Olympian dancing in a brand new, white Elena Gilbert sweatshirt, with several of her character's looks adorned across the front.

"Gilbert," Shaun shouted in the June 2 video as he danced around the room in his new swag. "I love you Gilly!"

And the 37-year-old's silly act of kindness certainly went a long way.

"You're out of your mind," Nina gushed in the background of the video. "I love it."

The Degrassi alum's lighthearted recovery update also included a candid caption of her health journey since she shared she'd been in a bicycle accident May 20.

"Life looks a lil different lately," the 35-year-old wrote. "Trading in the ‘selfie' for the ‘leggie.' Get ready for the leg content because that's all I've got in my camera roll these days."