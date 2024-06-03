Ava Phillippe Revisits Past Remarks About Sexuality and Gender to Kick Off Pride Month

Watch : Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever"

Ava Phillippe is feeling legally blonde proud.

In celebration of Pride Month, Reese Witherspoon's daughter once again addressed her sexuality—over two years after she first opened up about it—on Instagram.

"Once upon a time, some gal on the internet said ‘gender is whatever' in reference to her own sexuality," Ava wrote in a June 2 post. "Many took her words out of context, but she knew what she meant. Anyways, this is her posting for the first day of pride month 2024."

In the accompanying image, Ava posed—in sunglasses, a red crop top and cargo pants—in front of a pond during golden hour while waving a rainbow flag.

For her mother's part, Reese—who also shares 20-year-old Deacon Phillippe and 11-year-old Tennessee Toth with exes Ryan Phillippe and Jim Toth, respectively—supported her daughter by giving the post a double tap.

And continuing in the Pride celebrations, Ava also reshared a quote to her story from a photographer that read, "Pride is important because someone tonight still believes they're better off dead than being themselves."