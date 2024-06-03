Ava Phillippe Revisits Past Remarks About Sexuality and Gender to Kick Off Pride Month

Ava Phillippe is feeling legally
blonde proud.
In celebration of Pride Month, Reese Witherspoon's daughter once again addressed her sexuality—over two years after she first opened up about it—on Instagram.
"Once upon a time, some gal on the internet said ‘gender is whatever' in reference to her own sexuality," Ava wrote in a June 2 post. "Many took her words out of context, but she knew what she meant. Anyways, this is her posting for the first day of pride month 2024."
In the accompanying image, Ava posed—in sunglasses, a red crop top and cargo pants—in front of a pond during golden hour while waving a rainbow flag.
For her mother's part, Reese—who also shares 20-year-old Deacon Phillippe and 11-year-old Tennessee Toth with exes Ryan Phillippe and Jim Toth, respectively—supported her daughter by giving the post a double tap.
And continuing in the Pride celebrations, Ava also reshared a quote to her story from a photographer that read, "Pride is important because someone tonight still believes they're better off dead than being themselves."
The posts come a little over two years after Ava addressed her sexuality to her followers. Back in 2022, the 24-year-old said "gender is whatever," when it came to finding a partner for herself, adding, "I'm attracted to….people!"
Later, the model shut down all backlash she received from her burgeoning identity.
"I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts," she noted in 2022. "My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & love."
And while Ava was publicly dating UC Berkeley student Owen Mahoney since 2019, she has since deleted photos of him off her account and has not shared new ones in several months.
But rest assured, Reese's eldest will certainly update her followers when any new romance enters her life. After all, she's said she loves to keep her social media unfiltered.
As she put it to E! News in 2021, "It makes me feel good, in more ways than one, to be able to share and be real with people on social media as much as is possible."